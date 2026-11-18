The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) has published an interim final rule (“IFR”) titled “Addressing Remote Access to Advanced Semiconductors” that substantially restructures the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”) licensing controls restricting certain advanced computing (“AC”) and integrated circuit (“IC”) items that are commodities, software, or technology critical for super intelligence (“SI”).1 Most significantly, the IFR:

(1) Creates a new worldwide end-use control in EAR Section 744.24 prohibiting exports, reexports, and in-country transfers of AC and IC items for use in foreign data centers that provide remote access to more than 12 million aggregate total processing performance (“TPP”) of computing power to or for companies headquartered in, or whose ultimate parent company is headquartered in, Macau or the Country Group D:5 countries;

(2) Imposes destination-based license requirements on exports, reexports and in-country transfers of AC and IC items to or within Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil, with additional countries to be added at the discretion of the Department of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of State or the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs;

(3) Limits the circumstances in which front-end fabricators and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (“OSAT”) companies may overcome the presumption that an advanced-node logic IC is classified under Export Control Classification Number (“ECCN”) 3A090.a, by restricting use of the presumption to circumstances where the design is provided by either an Approved IC Designer or an Authorized IC Designer;

(4) Formally rescinds the Biden Administration’s AI Diffusion Rule by removing applicable provisions from the EAR, including its worldwide Regional Stability license requirement for AC and IC items, model weights controls (heretofore described under ECCN 4E091), multi-tier country destination framework, and associated license exceptions and Data Center Validated End-User authorization—a rule that was never enforced by when it became effective under the Trump Administration; and

(5) Clarifies that exports, reexports, or in-country transfers of certain AC and IC items is prohibited when undertaken “for” an entity headquartered in, or whose ultimate parent company is headquartered in, Macau or a D:5 country, where such entity is, for example, the exclusive or primary user of the item (which may raise questions about the viability of arrangements such as bare-metal servers rented to Chinese or other Macau/D:5 users).

The IFR will be effective upon promulgation in the Federal Register (which is expected on Thursday, November 19th), and public comments will be due 60 days after publication. Data centers providing 12 million TPP or more to companies with the required links to Macau or a D:5 country will have 90 days from the effective date to obtain a license from BIS “or face export restrictions.

I. New End-Use Control for Remote Access to Advanced Computing Power

New EAR Section 744.24 establishes a worldwide end-use control for certain AC and IC items used in data centers, including items with ECCNs 3A090, 4A090, corresponding “.z” paragraphs, and related commodity, software, or technology ECCNs for the development, production, or use of such items. Under the new provision, a license is required when a transaction party has “knowledge” that a covered item will be used in a data center anywhere in the world that will provide direct or indirect access to more than 12 million “aggregate TPP” to or for an entity headquartered in, or whose ultimate parent is headquartered in, Macau or a Country Group D:5 destination. The 12 million aggregate TPP may be met by physically or remotely “linked data centers,” defined as “a data center that uses networking infrastructure that links two or more separate data centers together that allows physical and virtual facilities to share resources, balance workloads, and replicate data as a unified whole.”

The primary exception to the licensing control is for “commercial recommender systems,” (defined as SI “exclusively designed and exclusively used to rank, filter, or suggest commercial products, services, or content to users based on user behavior, transaction history, or item attributes”), subject to associated reporting requirements. The IFR also asserts that subsequent changes from a non-prohibited end use to a prohibited end use will be considered an in-country transfer thereby incurring licensing or exception compliance obligations. BIS will review license applications on a case-by-case basis. The new restriction is accompanied by three critical notes:

End-Use Control Applies to All Parties in Possession of Covered Items: The end-use control applies to any person (individuals or entities) in possession of the AC or IC item, regardless of whether they were party to the original export, reexport, or in-country transfer;

The end-use control applies to any person (individuals or entities) in possession of the AC or IC item, regardless of whether they were party to the original export, reexport, or in-country transfer; See-Through Rule: BIS requires that the control continue to be applied, regardless of incorporation or commingling of controlled U.S. items with foreign-made items (so there is no de minimis exclusion under EAR Section 734.4); and

BIS requires that the control continue to be applied, regardless of incorporation or commingling of controlled U.S. items with foreign-made items (so there is no de minimis exclusion under EAR Section 734.4); and Lack of User Information = Red Flag: Even foreign data centers themselves must perform due diligence on their customers where covered AC and IC items are present or linked (i.e., Know Your Customer due diligence is expected by BIS), and when information from either the foreign data center or the ultimate end user of controlled computing is not forthcoming, that is a red flag imputing “knowledge” to the foreign data center and/or to the party that provided the AC or IC item that licensing controls apply.

Data centers that were already providing covered computing capacity before the IFR’s publication that wish to continue doing so must obtain a license within 90 days of the effective date of the IFR or “face future export restrictions.” See new EAR Section 744.24(b)(3).

Separately, BIS may inform exporters, reexporters, or transferors that a licensing control applies, even if no such prohibition is apparent based on the “knowledge” of a person. Companies should therefore promptly assess whether existing cloud-computing, infrastructure as a service (“IaaS”), and Graphic Processing Unit as a service (“GPUaaS”) arrangements exceed the aggregate TPP threshold and whether any direct or indirect beneficiary has relevant Macau or Country Group D:5 headquarters or parentage.

II. New Controls for Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Brazil

Although the IFR removes the Biden Administration-era worldwide Regional Stability (“RS”) license requirement for specified AC and IC items, the new amendments impose a more selective license requirement at EAR Section 742.6(a)(6)(iii)(A)(1) for exports, reexports, and in-country transfers to or within Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, or other countries as may be determined by the Secretary of Commerce, in consultation with the Secretary of State or the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs. BIS explains that these destinations present an elevated risk of diversion to countries of concern and warns that it will be “actively monitoring for countries that tolerate evasion of this IFR” and potential consequences for such countries could include:

Import restrictions;

New license requirements on advanced semiconductor exports;

Downgrading the country’s status in the U.S. export control regime; and/or

Entity List designations and temporary export prohibitions for foreign persons involved in such activities.

License applications to or within Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Brazil, or other countries as may be determined will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis, including evaluation of whether a transaction is contrary to U.S. national security or foreign policy, as well as the effectiveness of such country’s export control regimes and coordination with BIS on enforcement. The new requirement covers items classified under ECCNs 3A090 and 4A090, except 3A090.c, as well as specified related “.z” paragraph commodities, software, and technology.

Revised EAR Section 742.6(a)(6)(iii)(A)(2) separately retains licensing for these items when destined to Country Groups D:1, D:4, or D:5. A case-by-case license review applies for exports of commodities with a TPP less than 21,000 and a “total DRAM bandwidth” less than 6,500 GB/s when destined to end users in China (including Hong Kong and Macau), if information is provided consistent with supplement No. 2 to Part 748 ¶ (dd). Applications involving other (more tightly controlled) covered items for Country Group D:5 or Macau will be reviewed under a presumption of denial. All other applications to or within Country Groups D:1 or D:4, (excluding a destination also listed in Country Groups A:5 or A:6 and the United Arab Emirates) will be reviewed under a presumption of approval.

The IFR includes a savings clause for certain shipments that are already en route as of the promulgation date. Such shipments may proceed under the prior authorization or no-license-required status if the export, reexport, or in-country transfer is completed within 30 days after publication.

There is an exclusion for exports, reexports, and in-country transfers to an ultimate consignee or end user headquartered in, or whose ultimate parent is headquartered in, the United States, provided that the exporter, reexporter, or transferor satisfies the reporting requirements in new EAR Section 743.10. This exclusion does not apply to any entity headquartered outside the United States, and most other license exceptions under the EAR also do not apply.

III. Changes Affecting Front-End Fabricators, OSATs, and Chip Designers

The IFR further restricts the controls applicable to “front-end fabricators” and “OSAT” companies when determining whether an “applicable advanced logic integrated circuit” is classified under ECCN 3A090.a. Under the current Note 1 to ECCN 3A090.a, qualifying fabricators and OSATs may overcome the presumption that such a circuit is controlled under ECCN 3A090.a through specified due diligence procedures.

The IFR removes those Note 1 pathways to overcome the presumption when the integrated-circuit designer is located in, or has an ultimate parent headquartered in, a Country Group D:1, D:4, or D:5 destination or in Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, or Brazil. If the entity is not an Authorized or Approved IC Designer, the front-end fabricator or OSAT generally must treat all the designer’s applicable advanced logic integrated circuits as presumptively classified under ECCN 3A090.a.

Therefore, as a result of these enhanced controls, foundries and packaging companies will need to reassess customer-onboarding procedures, ultimate-parent screening, technical data collection, die and package performance assessments, as well as the documentation used to support classification conclusions. Designers in the newly identified destinations may also face longer lead times where foundries or OSATs conclude that licensing is required.

IV. Rescission of (Most of) the AI Diffusion Rule

The IFR formally rescinds the AI Diffusion Rule, including ECCN 4E091, which will no longer appear on the Commerce Control List. BIS had announced in May 2025 that it would not enforce that rule. However, the IFR retains a couple provisions:

License Exception Advanced Compute Manufacturing (“ACM”) in EAR Section 740.28; and

The worldwide destination scope of the advanced computing Foreign Direct Product (“FDP”) rule at EAR Section 734.9(h)(2)(i).

With respect to the AC FDP rule, BIS also emphasizes that an item that is produced and “subject to the EAR” under that provision remains subject to BIS jurisdiction after incorporation into a foreign-produced product (meaning there is no de minimis controlled content threshold exclusion). Accordingly, BIS therefore retains export, reexport, and in-country transfer jurisdiction of the incorporated or commingled IC item in a foreign made item.

Taken in context with the other IFR textual changes and preamble explanatory notes, the rescission should not be understood as a general relaxation of advanced computing controls. Instead, BIS is replacing the AI Diffusion Rule’s country-tier structure with end use controls directed at specified destinations, remote computing access, corporate headquarters and ultimate-parent relationships, and identified diversion risks.

V. Clarification of Transactions “For” A Country Group D:5- or Macau-Headquartered Customer

The phrase “for an entity” at EAR Section 744.23(a)(3)(i)(A), which was promulgated on October 25, 2023, extends beyond a direct contractual relationship with a Country Group D:5- or Macau-headquartered customer. According to the IFR’s explanatory notes, the control can apply where a data center provides capacity to a non-D:5/Macau customer that, in turn, trains SI models for, participates in training SI models for, or provides SI models to a D:5-/Macau-headquartered company.

As a result, data center, IaaS, and GPUaaS operators will need visibility not only into their immediate customers, but also into the ownership, control, and potentially the intended beneficiaries of the computing activity. Data centers that have entered into long-term commitments to provide the use of AC and/or IC items “subject to the EAR” to entities ultimately owned by countries of concern should review these arrangements and the relevant agreements to determine the best course of action to achieve compliance, including to determine whether controls will apply and license applications will be necessary.

Footnotes

1 This post generally uses the term “super intelligence” or “SI” rather than “artificial intelligence” or “AI” because SI is the term used throughout the IFR pursuant to Executive Order 14434 of September 29, 2026 (Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence), available at: https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/2026/09/inaugurating-the-era-of-super-intelligence/.