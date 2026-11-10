Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

A Reprieve, Not a Repeal: BIS Extends the Affiliates Rule Pause OnPoint Mon Nov 09 2026 BIS published the Affiliates Rule on September 30, 2025, significantly expanding the reach of U.S. export controls under the Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”).

Dechert
Dechert
Contributor
Dechert

Dechert

Dechert helps business leaders lead For more than 150 years, we’ve advised the innovators who move...

View firm profile
Explore more from Dechert

The Bureau of Industry and Security has extended the suspension of its Affiliates Rule through January 10, 2027, providing companies additional time to prepare for potential reimposition of expanded export license requirements. While the extension offers near-term regulatory certainty, the underlying rule remains unchanged and could automatically apply export restrictions to foreign entities owned 50% or more by certain restricted parties. Companies must balance this temporary reprieve with the need to main

United StatesInternational Law
Hrishikesh N. Hari
Hrishikesh N. Hari
Shannon Reaves
Shannon Reaves
Betsy Feuerstein
Betsy Feuerstein
Daniel Kim
Daniel Kim
Marston Ho-Ming Li
Marston Ho-Ming Li

Key Takeaways

  • Extension Confirmed: The Bureau of Industry and Security (“BIS”) has extended the suspension of its Affiliates Rule through January 10, 2027, averting the previously scheduled November 10, 2026, reimposition of the rule’s expanded export license requirements.
  • No Substantive Changes: The extension does not repeal or modify the underlying Affiliates Rule, which would automatically apply export license requirements (effectively, export restrictions) to foreign entities owned 50% or more by certain restricted parties. Existing export controls and sanctions requirements remain in effect.
  • Additional Time, Continued Uncertainty: Companies now have additional time to prepare for the reinstatement. However, the short extension underscores the importance of maintaining flexible compliance procedures as export controls remain closely intertwined with broader U.S. trade and national security policy.

Background

As discussed in our October 28, 2026 OnPoint, BIS published the Affiliates Rule on September 30, 2025, significantly expanding the reach of U.S. export controls under the Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”). The rule automatically applies license requirements to foreign entities owned 50% or more, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, by one or more parties on BIS’s Entity List or Military End User (“MEU”) List, or by certain Specially Designated Nationals (“SDNs”) designated under the programs specified in EAR §744.8(a)(1). In effect, the rule will extend the export restrictions applicable to the parent companies to the subsidiaries it covers.

On November 12, 2025, BIS published a final rule suspending the Affiliates Rule for one year, effective November 10, 2025, following a broader U.S.–China trade agreement. That suspension was scheduled to expire on November 9, 2026, with the Affiliates Rule taking effect again on November 10, 2026.

Although the recent extension of the broader U.S.–China trade arrangement through January 10, 2027, raised expectations that BIS would similarly extend the Affiliates Rule suspension, no implementing action had been published when our prior OnPoint was issued on October 28, 2026.

BIS Confirms Extension Through January 10, 2027

On November 9, 2026, BIS published a final rule in the Federal Register extending the Affiliates Rule suspension through January 10, 2027.

Accordingly, the expanded licensing requirements and related provisions of the Affiliates Rule will not be reimposed on November 10, 2026. Absent further BIS action, those requirements would return following the expiration of the extended suspension.

Importantly, BIS has not withdrawn or substantively revised the Affiliates Rule. The agency also expressly stated that it did not consider public comments submitted on the original rule in adopting this extension, reserving those comments for consideration in subsequent rulemakings.

The extension provides near-term regulatory certainty but leaves the rule’s longer-term future unresolved. It also illustrates the Administration’s willingness to adjust significant export control measures within a broader diplomatic and trade policy framework.

What Exporters Should Do Now

The extension provides additional time for companies to evaluate potential exposure without immediately implementing the Affiliates Rule’s expanded ownership-based licensing requirements. Companies should consider the following:

  • Maintain Existing Compliance Controls: The suspension does not affect existing Entity List, MEU List, or other applicable EAR restrictions. Separately, the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control continues to apply its 50 Percent Rule to entities owned 50% or more, directly or indirectly, individually or in the aggregate, by blocked persons.
  • Prioritize Ownership Due Diligence: Companies whose customers and other counterparties have complex ownership structures, or who may be affiliated with restricted parties, should map counterparty ownership and assess how reinstatement could affect customers, counterparties, and supply chains. They should also refresh due diligence procedures, end-user certificates, contractual protections, and escalation procedures for unresolved ownership questions in preparation for the reinstatement of the Affiliates Rule.
  • Preserve Implementation Flexibility: Rather than assume the rule will be suspended once again, companies should maintain a proportionate readiness plan and monitor further BIS action, particularly as the January 2027 implementation date approaches.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

U.S.-China Trade Truce Extended Two Months: BIS Affiliates Rule Suspension Follows

The U.S.-China trade truce has been extended through January 10, 2027, pushing back the effective date of the Bureau of Industry and Security's Affiliates Rule. While the suspension delays immediate compliance obligations, the rule remains in place and companies should use this additional time to prepare their compliance programs before the suspension potentially expires.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

The Lindsey Graham Sanctions Act: What Businesses Need To Know About The New Tariffs

President Trump signed the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act into law on September 18, 2026, establishing mandatory tariffs of up to 500% on Russian goods and up to 100% on goods from countries that continue to buy Russian energy. The Act targets major importers like China, India, and Turkey, with limited relief mechanisms including natural gas exceptions, presidential waivers, and a 270-day winddown period for entities divesting from Russian operations.
GlobalInternational Law
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Trump Administration Waives New Russia Sanctions And Tariffs Under Graham Act

President Trump issued an executive order implementing the Graham Act, which establishes substantial new tariffs on Russian goods and countries purchasing Russian energy, but simultaneously waives their application. The order creates a monitoring framework that leaves open the possibility of future enforcement while maintaining existing Russia sanctions regimes.
GlobalInternational Law
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer LLP
Article

Updates On Export Controls Impacting AI & Advanced Computing

The U.S. Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security issued guidance on May 31, 2026, clarifying licensing requirements for advanced computing items and AI technologies. The guidance maintains export restrictions for entities in certain countries while providing limited relief for data center operators, though questions remain about future regulatory direction. Companies must now strengthen their compliance programs and supply-chain due diligence as BIS continues to prioritize national security
GlobalInternational Law
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner LLP
Article

SEC Proposes Interval Fund Updates, Extension Of Multi-Class Relief For Closed-End Funds And BDCs

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed significant amendments to modernize interval fund operations and extend multiple share class eligibility to non-traded closed-end funds and business development companies. These changes would eliminate longstanding regulatory barriers by allowing interval funds to defer initial repurchase offers for up to two years, introducing monthly repurchase options, and replacing rigid liquidity requirements with principles-based approaches, while also removing
United StatesFinance and Banking
Dechert
Dechert
Article

CLO Equity Fund Market 2026 Update: Clearing Skies

The global CLO equity fund market is experiencing a cautious reopening after a period of tight arbitrage and challenging economics. With U.S. CLO issuance approaching $230 billion in the first half of 2026 and major platforms successfully raising billion-dollar funds, captive and third-party CLO equity fund structures are evolving rapidly as managers deploy sophisticated structuring technologies to provide stable execution capacity and attract institutional capital seeking diversified credit exposure with s
United StatesFinance and Banking
Dechert
Dechert
Article

CFTC Publishes Its 2026 Regulatory Priorities Agenda

The CFTC has released its 2026 regulatory priorities agenda under new Chairman Michael Selig, outlining significant proposed changes to commodity pool operator exemptions, large trader reporting requirements, and foreign exchange product classifications. Asset managers participating in commodities and derivatives markets will need to understand how these regulatory modifications may affect their registration obligations, reporting burdens, and treatment of various financial instruments.
United StatesFinance and Banking
Dechert
Dechert
Article

Concierge Medicine And Medical Aesthetics: The Private Equity Playbook For A US$590 Billion Opportunity

Private equity investment in concierge medicine, aesthetic dermatology and medispas has surged due to cash-pay economics, recurring revenue models and fragmented markets ripe for consolidation. However, navigating state-by-state corporate practice of medicine prohibitions, licensure requirements and evolving GLP-1 regulations requires sophisticated legal structuring to protect valuations and enable successful exits.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Dechert
Dechert
Article

Perpetual Contracts Update: CME Takes CFTC To Court

CME has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the CFTC's approval of Kalshi's bitcoin perpetual contract, raising fundamental questions about whether perpetual contracts should be regulated as futures or swaps. The case centers on allegations that the CFTC violated the Administrative Procedure Act by reversing established policy without adequate explanation, potentially reshaping the regulatory landscape for digital asset derivatives. The outcome will have significant implications for market participants, as
United StatesFinance and Banking
Dechert
Dechert
Article

Preference Given: Preferred Equity's Growing Reach Across Structured Finance

Preferred equity is transforming structured finance by enabling sponsors to attract third-party capital below rated debt without diluting residual positions or triggering additional rating requirements. This analysis examines how CFOs, CLOs, NAV facilities, and other securitization vehicles are deploying bespoke preferred structures to widen investor pools while preserving manager incentives. What contractual mechanics, legal considerations, and market dynamics are driving this shift from niche accommodatio
United StatesFinance and Banking
Dechert
Dechert