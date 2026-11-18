PODCAST · 18 NOVEMBER 2026
Token Use Won’t Cut It—TTAB’s Landmark Reexamination Ruling Cancels EVERWISE CREDIT UNION Mark (Podcast)
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A precedential TTAB decision in re Everwise Credit Union has cancelled a credit union's registration, finding that its use of a new mark before its rebrand constituted mere "token use" rather than legitimate trademark usage.
What's the difference between actually using a trademark and just holding your place in line? On this episode of The Upper Brand®, Mayer Brown's Rich Assmus and Kristine Young break down In re Everwise Credit Union, a precedential TTAB decision that cancelled a credit union's registration after finding that its use of the new mark before its rebrand was mere "token use." They review the Board's first-ever review of a Trademark Modernization Act reexamination and provide practical tips for challengers, registrants, and any brand owner planning a rebrand.
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