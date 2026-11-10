Takedowns: Enforcing Your IP At Marketplace Speed

Summary

A cheaper lookalike of your product can divert sales and undermine your brand’s marketplace visibility. Don’t assume the only answer is a lawsuit. With the right intellectual property, you can often use takedown procedures to have major online platforms remove infringing listings quickly.

The Upshot

Trademark, copyright, and patent rights can be used as the bases for takedown notices to have infringing marketplace listings removed, often within weeks.

Takedowns have limits and risks, including no damages award, the prospect of repeat offenders, and possible challenges to the asserted patent or related patents.

Companies that prepare their intellectual property and records before a knockoff appears are best positioned to act quickly.

The Bottom Line

Trademark, copyright, and patent rights can often be enforced at marketplace speed and cost; companies that prepare early are best positioned to benefit. For a takedown-readiness review, or for help with a suspected infringing listing, please reach out to our Intellectual Property attorneys.