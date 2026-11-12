Patent And Trademark Prosecution Built For A Fight, Not Just A Grant

Why the team that files your patents and trademarks should be the team that would defend them, and how that changes what gets drafted on day one

Most companies choose patent and trademark prosecution counsel the way they choose a printer: lowest reasonable cost, reliable turnaround, get the filing done. That approach produces issued patents and registered trademarks. It does not reliably produce patents that survive an inter partes review petition, claims that hold up when an infringer’s lawyer takes them apart line by line, or a trademark portfolio that is enforceable when a copycat shows up.

In my practice, I sit on both sides of that gap. The teams I work with prosecute patents and trademarks, and I litigate the disputes that follow, including at the PTAB, the Central Reexamination Unit, in district court, and at the U.S. International Trade Commission. That combination changes how I think about a filing from the first draft. A claim written only to get past an examiner and a claim written to survive a validity challenge five years later often look different on the page, even though both are allowable. The same is true of a trademark application drafted only to register versus one drafted with an eye toward what a court will ask if you ever need to stop an infringer.

What does “prosecution origination” mean?

It is the decision about who originates a company’s IP filings, who takes the invention disclosure or the brand name and turns it into a patent application or trademark application in the first place. That decision gets made early, often by an engineering team or a marketing department without much visibility into how the resulting right will perform under stress. By the time a dispute arrives, the drafting choices are locked in. You litigate the patent you filed, not the patent you wish you had filed.

The earlier litigation-informed judgment enters the drafting process, the more options you have later.

Why should the same firm handle prosecution and litigation?

Three practical reasons, beyond convenience.

Claim drafting improves when the drafter has stood in front of a judge or a PTAB panel defending similar claims. Knowing which claim terms tend to draw indefiniteness challenges, which dependent claims earn their keep in an infringement case, and which specification disclosures make a difference at the Alice/Mayo or obviousness stage is not something you learn from a treatise. It is something you learn from litigating patents that were drafted without that experience.

A single relationship removes the ramp-up cost when a dispute starts. When a demand letter or a marketplace knockoff appears, there is little time spent bringing outside litigation counsel up to speed on the file, the prosecution history, or the inventors. The team that filed the application already knows it.

Portfolio decisions, what to file, where to file it, what to let lapse, are better made by people who also see how patents and trademarks perform in a fight. At Harness IP, we handle patents, trademarks, and the disputes that follow through a single relationship, bringing in specialists as needed while the same relationship team stays involved from filing through enforcement.

What should good patent prosecution look like in the current environment?

A few disciplines matter more than they used to.

Draft claims with post-grant challenge in mind, not just examination. A claim set that only barely clears the examiner’s prior art is a claim set built for an easy obviousness challenge later. Building a deeper, better-supported specification and a claim hierarchy with real fallback positions costs more up front and pays for itself if the patent is ever challenged.

Track the post-grant environment, because the right venue for a validity fight is moving. Since 2025, the USPTO has been denying a materially higher share of IPR petitions on discretionary grounds, and ex parte reexamination has become the substitute path for many challengers. That shift affects how a patent owner should think about claim strength and prosecution-history clarity going in, since a challenge may land in a different forum than it would have a few years ago. Confirm current PTAB and reexamination practice with counsel before relying on any of this. It continues to move.

Use continuations deliberately. A single issued patent is rarely the strongest asset. A family with continuations that capture the shipping product, not just the first-filed version, gives you more to work with both offensively and defensively.

Do not ignore fee-shifting exposure when deciding how aggressively to prosecute or later assert a patent. I was the district-court trial counsel in a case known as Octane Fitness, which we won on summary judgment and which went to the Supreme Court. The Court held, unanimously, that an exceptional case under 35 U.S.C. § 285 is simply one that stands out from others, in the weakness of a party’s position or the unreasonable way the case was litigated, and lowered the burden of proof to a preponderance of the evidence. A thin patent asserted aggressively is not just a weak case. It is a fee-shifting risk. That risk starts accruing at the assertion decision, but the record for it is often built back at the claim-drafting stage.

What should good trademark prosecution look like?

Trademark filings fail in enforcement for reasons that are entirely avoidable at the filing stage.

A real clearance search before filing, not just a knockout search of the identical mark. Confusing similarity, not identity, is the legal standard, and a narrow search misses the marks that will block registration or create infringement exposure later.

Accurate goods-and-services descriptions and the correct filing basis. An intent-to-use application filed without a genuine intent, or a use-based application with a specimen that does not show trademark use, creates a vulnerability a challenger can exploit years later in a cancellation proceeding.

Building a defensible record of use from the start, because the strength of a mark in litigation often turns on evidence a company should have been keeping since the day it started using the mark: advertising, sales figures, unsolicited media mentions, and consistent use across the identified goods and services.

Treating the trademark portfolio as something to maintain, not just register. Section 8 and Section 15 filings, monitoring for confusingly similar marks, and policing use by licensees all determine whether a registration is still worth something when you need to enforce it.

How does this connect to a company’s broader IP strategy?

Patent and trademark prosecution should not run on a separate track from a company’s litigation risk, M&A plans, or competitive position. A patent filed without thinking about freedom-to-operate, a trademark cleared without thinking about the company’s expansion plans, or a portfolio that never gets pruned all create problems that surface later, usually during a dispute, a financing, or a diligence process, which is the worst time to discover them.

Working with counsel on prosecution and enforcement together

At Harness IP, we handle patent and trademark prosecution, litigation in federal district court, ITC Section 337 investigations, and PTAB proceedings, including inter partes review and ex parte reexamination, through a single relationship. We regularly represent both U.S. and non-U.S. companies, and we bring specific technical and litigation specialists into a matter as needed while that relationship stays consistent. Whether you are building a new portfolio, cleaning up an existing one, or bracing for a dispute over one already filed, the earlier the strategy is set, the more options you have.