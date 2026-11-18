This is a summary of an article originally published by Bloomberg Law. Read the full article here.

David Gold was featured in Bloomberg Law discussing the implications of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision not to review a copyright dispute over whether creators can reclaim worldwide rights to their works. With conflicting interpretations among lower courts, the decision leaves significant questions surrounding copyright ownership and the valuation of intellectual property. “It’s going to have a real impact on the business side of things because of the ambiguity as to whether those future rights can be recaptured,” Gold explained. As uncertainty persists, Gold anticipates an increase in litigation, warning, “It’s going to be a race to the courthouse.”

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