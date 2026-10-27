Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 27 OCTOBER 2026

Capsid Engineering: How To Optimise Viral Vectors For Gene Therapy

J A Kemp
J A Kemp
Contributor
J A Kemp

J A Kemp

J A Kemp is one of the largest European patent and trade mark attorney firms, with offices in...

View firm profile
Explore more from J A Kemp

Gene therapies hold the potential to cure diseases by exploiting viruses. Genome engineering tools like CRISPR and prime editing have accelerated the prospects for this technique.

United StatesIntellectual Property
Emily Howard
Emily Howard
Joseph Snowden
Joseph Snowden
Author LinkedIn connections

Gene therapies hold the potential to cure diseases by exploiting viruses. Genome engineering tools like CRISPR and prime editing have accelerated the prospects for this technique. However, obstacles remain in delivering therapies to target tissues safely and effectively. Capsid engineering is one avenue that shows promise in addressing these challenges.

Therapeutic uses of viruses

While many of us only think of viruses as a threat, researchers can harness them as useful medical tools—from vaccines to cancer treatments. One area that has made extensive use of viruses in this way is gene therapy. Here, researchers can use viruses as vehicles, or “vectors”, to deliver a genetic payload to a target cell. Decades of research has taught us that we can exploit viruses in this way to prevent and treat disease. In addition, we can redesign them to work even better for us.

What is a capsid?

A key part of the virus that we can re-engineer is its capsid. The capsid is a protective protein shell that surrounds the virus’ genetic material. The capsid is key to virus function, serving as a tough, yet versatile container for delivering the genetic code within. Through its specialised structure, the capsid protects the virus from immune and environmental stresses. The capsid also enables the virus to initiate infection by recognising cellular receptors.

Blueprints for a better capsid

Evolution has shaped the range of capsids found in nature. But using knowledge built up through cellular and structural biology, including techniques like electron cryo-microscopy (cryo-EM) and X-ray crystallography, we can modify them to serve as better tools for gene therapy.

What might these engineered capsids look like? Generally, capsid engineering strategies to date have had one or more of the following aims:

  • Improving stability: ensuring the viral vector remains intact during storage, transport and administration.
  • Reducing immunogenicity: making the capsid less visible to the patient’s immune system to avoid clearance or adverse reactions.
  • Improving transduction efficiency: maximising the viral vector’s ability to enter and successfully deliver its payload to the target cell.
  • Targeting new tissues: redirecting viral vectors to home in on relevant organs.
  • Increasing packaging capacity: enabling the viral vector to carry a larger genetic payload.
  • Expanding functionality: decorating the capsid with molecular motifs that confer additional functions, such as immune tolerisation.

Viral vectors with capsids engineered to possess these properties can be safer, as well as more effective and precise. They offer the promise of delivering large payloads to the affected part of the body with minimal immune response, remaining stable throughout handling and achieving better results with lower doses. In other words, more accessible, reliable and versatile treatments.

The capsid engineer’s toolbox

Of course, manipulating viral capsids to achieve these aims is easier said than done. However, scientists have successfully engineered capsids through several approaches (see Mol. Ther., May 2025 for examples of engineered capsids). To date, scientists have developed most engineered capsids through rational design or directed evolution.

Rational design

With rational design, scientists rely on mechanistic knowledge of the relationship between structure and function to redesign the capsid. This could be by chemically decorating the capsid with useful molecules, or swapping individual amino acids.

For example, researchers have successfully coated the adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsid with N-acetylgalactosamine. N-acetylgalactosamine is a sugar that binds to a receptor on the surface of liver cells (see Chem. Sci., Jan 2020 for capsids displaying such sugars). These modified capsids target liver cells with higher specificity, and antibodies bind to them less easily.

Scientists have also hypothesised that introducing more positively charged amino acids to the interior surface of a capsid could make it better at recruiting and compacting negatively charged DNA (see Expert Opin. Biol. Ther., Jan 2022 for suitable capsids). This could increase the packaging capacity and stability of the vector.

Directed evolution

In contrast, directed evolution approaches exploit natural evolutionary processes. Researchers are able to generate highly adapted capsids without needing to understand the underlying mechanism by iteratively introducing random differences into capsids and selecting only those with the highest stability, efficiency or specificity.

This technique was used successfully to adapt AAV for targeted delivery to muscle cells (see Cell, Sep 2021 for muscle-targeted AAVs). Researchers injected mice with a large number of modified AAV capsids, each containing different amino acids in the part of the capsid that interacts with cells. The researchers were able to identify a pattern of amino acids that targeted the capsids specifically to the muscles by analysing which of the capsids ended up in the muscle tissue. Engineered capsids with this pattern of amino acids could effectively deliver genetic payloads at doses 250 times lower than would be needed for unmodified AAVs.

The future of capsid engineering

Several gene therapy candidates with modified capsids are already in clinical trials and, as researchers expand capsid engineering strategies, this trend looks set to continue.

New technologies are also set to disrupt the field. In particular, machine learning can be used to rapidly analyse vast datasets and identify unseen patterns in the relationship between capsid structure and function. This could help researchers to design adapted capsids in a fraction of the time required by traditional methods.

Protecting your engineered capsids – how we can help

Indeed, any of the developments described above could potentially form the basis of a patent application. Such a patent application could be useful to provide a competitive edge, as it could provide an obstacle to competitors using a similar capsid having the same improved properties.

Capsids possess complex structures, and so careful thought should be given to how to claim these appropriately. For example, in AAV, different splice variants of the same gene encode the VP1, VP2 and VP3 proteins, and careful thought needs to be given when considering how to claim sequences of such splice variants.

J A Kemp LLP acts for clients in the USA, Europe and globally, advising on UK and European patent practice and representing them before the European Patent Office, UKIPO and Unified Patent Court. We have in-depth expertise in a wide range of technologies, including Biotech and Life Sciences, Pharmaceuticals, Software and IT, Chemistry, Electronics and Engineering and many others. See our website to find out more.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

Related Comparative Guides

See more popular content from

Article

UMG v. DistroKid: When AI Becomes A Consumer Protection Issue

Universal Music Group's lawsuit against DistroKid raises a critical question about AI disclosure in consumer markets: when does the use of artificial intelligence become material information that must be disclosed to consumers? The case centers on allegations that DistroKid distributed mass-generated AI music while creating the impression it was created by legitimate human artists, potentially violating existing consumer protection laws even without specific AI disclosure requirements.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz PC
Article

The Trademark Scam Field Guide: Look-Alike Filing Sites, Fake USPTO Notices, And How To Get Out If You’ve Been Caught

A business decides to file a trademark. Someone on the team searches for a familiar online legal-services brand, clicks the first result, and lands on a site with a similar-sounding name, a polished design, five-star reviews, and a low flat fee. The application gets filed. Months later the business learns the “service” was not who they thought it was, the filing was signed by someone with no authority to sign it, and the USPTO has suspended the application along with hundreds or thousands of others from the same shop.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Harness IP
Harness IP
Article

U.S. Government Backs Fair Use For AI Training In OpenAI Copyright Litigation

The U.S. government has filed a Statement of Interest of the United States of America under 28 U.S.C. § 517 in the Southern District of New York multidistrict litigation over OpenAI’s use of copyrighted works to train large language models. The filing appears to be the federal government’s first direct intervention in the wave of artificial intelligence (AI) training copyright cases, and it advises the court to treat model training (separate from use of AI to generate outputs) on copyrighted text standing alone as a highly transformative fair use under current law.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Lowenstein Sandler LLP
Article

Is This Real? Navigating AI Impersonation Under New And Existing Laws

Is this AI-generated, or is it real? As generative AI tools have become increasingly capable of creating realistic images, videos, and audio, they have also made it easier to impersonate real people without their consent. In response, states are increasingly adopting laws that impose civil and criminal liability for certain AI-generated content that replicates an individual’s identity, likeness, voice, or other personal attributes.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Wiley Rein
Wiley Rein
Article

The Ninth Circuit Affirms Dismissal Of DMCA CMI Removal Claim Against AI Code Generator – Output Is A New Work Not A Copy Of Training Data

There was a significant ruling in the Doe v. Github case involving training of AI code generator models on open source. The United States Court of Appeals for The Ninth Circuit affirmed the district court ruling dismissing part of an action brought under the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (“DMCA”) by programmers against GitHub, Inc., and other defendants. The issues centered on whether defendants removed copyright management information (CMI) from content used to train the AI code generator models.
United StatesIntellectual Property
Sheppard
Sheppard
Article

AI Learning Or AI Copying? Ninth Circuit Weighs In

The Ninth Circuit held that GitHub Copilot's AI-generated code did not violate DMCA's copyright management information (CMI) removal provisions, even when output resembled source code, because the system generated new works through probabilistic patterns rather than retrieving and stripping information from existing copies. This decision establishes a critical distinction between AI systems that learn and generate versus those that retrieve and reproduce, with significant implications for how courts evaluat
United StatesIntellectual Property
Ballard Spahr LLP
Ballard Spahr LLP
Article

Patents And University Spin-outs: Protecting Academic Innovation

Universities drive innovation across medicine, AI, materials, and clean tech, but academic researchers face a critical challenge: the need to publish conflicts with patent protection requirements for confidentiality. Understanding how to navigate publication deadlines, filing strategies, and IP development can determine whether groundbreaking research becomes a valuable commercial asset or loses protection entirely.
United StatesIntellectual Property
J A Kemp
J A Kemp
Article

UK High Court Upholds Novartis’s Sacubitril Valsartan SPC: What Is The Relevant “product”?

The UK High Court has rejected a challenge to Novartis's supplementary protection certificate for sacubitril and valsartan, addressing a fundamental question about how the "product" protected by an SPC should be defined. The decision clarifies whether a specific co-crystal formulation or the broader combination of active ingredients constitutes the relevant product under the SPC Regulation.
United StatesIntellectual Property
J A Kemp
J A Kemp
Video

Navigating Freedom To Operate (FTO): Strategy, Searches And Risk Mitigation (Video)

This webinar explores the critical Freedom to Operate (FTO) process for life sciences companies, examining when FTO assessments are necessary and how to navigate the complex landscape of patent risks. From initial search strategies and cost considerations to evaluating potential infringement risks and implementing ongoing monitoring systems, the session provides practical guidance for managing intellectual property challenges in product development and commercialization.
United StatesIntellectual Property
J A Kemp
J A Kemp
Video

Emotional Perception, G1/19 And Software Inventions In The UK And EPO (Video)

This webinar examines how the Enlarged Board of Appeal decision G1/19 and the UK Supreme Court's Emotional Perception judgment have reshaped patent examination practices at the EPO and UK IPO, with particular focus on recent appeal decisions and their implications for computer-implemented inventions. The session explores how these landmark rulings have intensified scrutiny of technical character requirements across claim scope and aligned UK practice more closely with EPO standards.
United StatesIntellectual Property
J A Kemp
J A Kemp