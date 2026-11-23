Part Three. Covered AI Technologies, Subject Patents, and How to Decide

Same agreement, different answers. Two companies can read the same SAIL agreement and reach opposite conclusions. One holds its AI patents mainly for defense. The other expects to earn licensing revenue from them. Part Three shows how to tell which patents matter to that decision and what to review before signing.

Why This Part Matters

This is the third and final piece in a series on the Shared AI License Foundation (SAIL), the cross-license launched in April 2026 by Anthropic, Genentech, IBM, Meta, and Microsoft1. It covers AI foundation models and the software and services that support them2. Currently SAIL lists 11 member companies, most recently adding Fujitsu3. The foundation’s homepage reports more than 68,000 member-owned patents, but that number has not been verified3,4.

Part One covered SAIL's governance. Part Two covered the grant, defensive suspension, and exit. The license that a member receives generally ends upon exit, unless that member has paid annual fees for three or more years and withdraws under § 2.4(a). In that case, the withdrawing member retains its license on Licensed Patents that have an earliest priority date on or before the effective date of the member’s withdrawal [5]. However, the patent licenses that have been granted by the withdrawing member on its patents remain licensed as provided in § 2.5(b). Further, the license on the withdrawing member’s patents that survive are also binding on any subsequent owner of the so encumbered patent under § 1.35, 6.

This Part Three article asks what the license actually reaches. SAIL can be a good trade for companies whose foundation-model patents are held mainly for defensive purposes rather than licensing revenue. Companies holding model-layer claims with real licensing value must weigh the revenue they give up against the protection they receive.

The answer turns on: (i) three defined terms in the Agreement, (ii) the fact that SAIL is a field-of-use license, and (iii) two drafting-table decisions: (1) how claims are written and (2) how filings are organized into families. This article closes with six steps for deciding whether membership fits a client. Much of the most valuable advice concerns filings that have not yet issued.

The Funnel: Three Definitions, In Order

Licensing requires three tiers to line up. Each answers a different question7, 2, 4.

Subject Patents (§ 6.21) is the widest tier. Except for the Agreement's exclusions and licensing-rights limits, it captures patents and applications a member owns or can license, directly or indirectly, at any time during the member’s Participation Period7. It also captures later granted patents that issue on or claim priority to an encumbered patent8. The Agreement’s obligation to license is portfolio-wide, not an AI-only subset, and sets no minimum (or maximum) contribution: a member with no patents signs the same grant and accepts the same obligations7, 9. Covered AI Technologies (§ 6.5) is the field of use: a category of activity, not of patents. It covers foundation models and the software and services that enable them. Section 6.5 excludes hardware infrastructure and components, including physical designs, manufacturing processes, and architectures. That matters for oil-and-gas clients running AI on proprietary hardware, semiconductor-adjacent AI companies, and any client whose chip portfolio is a distinct commercial asset. Chip patents can still be licensed or sold, but claims covering model-layer activity need separate review2, 10, 4. Licensed Patents (§ 6.15) is the only tier actually licensed: the Subject Patents that would, absent a license, be infringed by making, using, selling, or otherwise providing Covered AI Technology, alone or combined with a staple article of commerce suitable for substantial non-infringing use4.

“Subject Patents” sets the portfolio-wide starting point, only qualifying patents become Licensed Patents, and the grant reaches only covered activity7, 4, 9.

How Later Filings Extend the Commitment

Section 6.21(ii) includes patents that issue on or claim priority, directly or indirectly, to filings within § 6.21(i), where the licensor or an assignee, transferee, or successor has or later obtains licensing rights. This can occur during or after the Participation Period, subject to the restrictions of § 6.217, 8.

The definition reaches continuations, divisionals, and continuations-in-part through their priority links. Subject Patent status is the starting point; the Licensed Patent definition and the post-exit rules determine the resulting license coverage7, 8, 4, 5.

The committed set is not a snapshot taken at joining. A single Subject Patent can pull later family members in for years8. Licenses received by the withdrawing member generally end on exit, subject to the exceptions of § 2.5(a). Under § 2.5(b), patents that are Licensed Patents of the withdrawing member at exit (including later patents that issue on or claim priority to them) remain licensed to Foundation Members at the time of the withdrawing member’s exit. A continuation-in-part filed after withdrawal can enter the Subject Patent set through its priority claim even with new matter; but any resulting license remains limited to covered activity8, 4, 9.

That makes family structure an important consideration at the time of filing. During membership, a separate family does not take an owned or licensable patent out of § 6.21(i)11. After withdrawal, a new application with no priority link to a Subject Patent can fall outside the commitment8. But dropping the priority claim can expose the new claims to new art, including the former family's own publications, so counsel should check effective filing dates, ownership, and the § 102 exceptions12.

What Counts As a Foundation Model

Section 6.12 defines a Foundation Model through three cumulative elements: (i) training on broad data at scale; (ii) general-purpose capabilities adaptable to a wide range of distinct tasks; and (iii) support for specific applications without complete retraining13.

The definition sets no parameter threshold, benchmark, modality restriction, or external taxonomy. A single-domain model likely fails the second element, and one needing full retraining for each application fails the third. But the agreement does not define "broad," "at scale," or "a wide range of distinct tasks." Those terms will carry the weight in any scope dispute, so expect the boundary to be argued rather than looked up.

The definition also does not turn on whether a member's model is proprietary13. SAIL grants patent rights; members do not hand over models, weights, training data, or trade secrets14, 9. Model architecture can still be claimed in licensed patents, so it is not categorically outside SAIL2, 4. Membership does not replace freedom-to-operate review: it does not clear non-member patents or conduct outside the covered field, though existing grants can survive a transfer to a non-member14, 6.

Customers need a separate check. Section 6.6 defines a “Customer” as any end user or other customer, direct or indirect, with no line between enterprise buyers and consumers; distributors and resellers are “Channel Entities” under § 6.315. Customer status alone does not confer a direct SAIL license. The grant runs to the agreement’s defined Licensees, including qualifying affiliates, while § 1.1(b) separately releases specified past acts involving customers and channel entities15. The grant is non-sublicensable, and § 1.2 provides no additional implied rights14, 15.

Under U.S. law, an authorized sale can exhaust patent rights in the item sold, including where an authorized licensee makes the sale16. For a hosted model or API service, counsel should examine the transaction and asserted claims before relying on exhaustion. Fine-tuning and integration can fall within § 6.5(b); the separate questions are whether the technology meets that definition and whether the customer holds applicable license rights19, 15. A customer that joins SAIL may receive rights as a member, but membership does not bring its excluded end-user application within the covered field9, 21.

Customer review should separate applicable license rights and legal defenses from contractual protection. Check whether the provider’s terms include an indemnity, what it covers, and whether its exclusions leave the customer responsible for modifications, integrations, or other uses. Do not assume those contractual boundaries match SAIL’s field of use.

CMS and Marks & Clerk have asked whether SAIL points toward a standard-essential patent (SEP) model for AI17, 18. A “SEP” is a patent needed to practice a technical standard, and SAIL sets no standard; it licenses a defined field of activity2, 9. SEP status alone does not exclude a patent: it must still satisfy the Subject Patent and Licensed Patent definitions7, 4. Outside-field rights stay with the holder, subject to any separate fair, reasonable, and nondiscriminatory (FRAND) commitments14, 17.

The Enabling Layer, and Its Limits

Section 6.5(b) extends coverage beyond models themselves. It reaches software and services "specifically designed or substantially modified to primarily serve" one of four purposes: training, fine-tuning, or adaptation; testing, verification, validation, or monitoring of models or their outputs; integration or interoperability, including APIs and programming libraries; and safety mechanisms, capability controls, or oversight capabilities19.

Three qualifiers do the limiting work: the software must be designed or substantially modified for a listed purpose, that purpose must be primary rather than incidental, and it must fall within the four categories19. General-purpose infrastructure does not qualify merely because it runs alongside a model19.

A recent filing shows what such tooling looks like in a patent. U.S. Patent Application Publication No. 2026/0228581 A1, assigned to IBM and published August 6, 2026, describes comparing and ranking foundation models using synthetic data20. Model evaluation is the second listed purpose19.

Claims issuing in that form would likely make the patent a Licensed Patent, subject to claim and implementation review4, 20. The pending application is already within the Subject Patent commitment, subject to licensing-rights limits7.

Section 6.5 then excludes two categories outright: software products and services built on foundation models, including end-user applications, their interfaces, and domain-specific implementations; and hardware infrastructure and components21.

The line between the enabling layer and the application layer will not always be clean. Many Worlds 2T Innovations' August 31, 2026 complaint against OpenAI, which SAIL did not list as a member as of October 17, 2026, accuses both ChatGPT features and OpenAI's Vector Stores and File Search tools; these are allegations, not findings22, 3. In a hypothetical dispute between members, counsel would need to separate model-integration tooling from end-user features, possibly feature by feature.

Covered Technology Within Excluded Products

Technology meeting the definition in (a) or (b) keeps its covered status even when integrated into or distributed with an excluded item23.

A member cannot pull model-layer technology back out by bundling it into an application or shipping it inside hardware. The exclusions define what is outside the field; they do not remove what is already inside.

SAIL Is a Field-of-Use License, and That Is Where the Real Weight Sits

It is tempting to read the exclusions as sorting claims into and out of coverage, so that a patent might be partly licensed. The text works differently.

Section 6.15 classifies at the level of the patent, not the claim. Licensed Patents is "the subset of Subject Patents" that would be infringed by providing Covered AI Technology. If a patent contains a claim reading on the covered field, the patent is a Licensed Patent24.

The grant in § 1.1(a) is a field-of-use license. It runs "under the Licensed Patents to make, have made, use, import, sell, offer for sale, lease, or otherwise distribute or provide Covered AI Technologies." The licensed act is providing Covered AI Technology, not every act the patent would otherwise reach25.

The practical consequence: a member can still assert a Licensed Patent against another member's conduct outside the covered field14, 9. That may include an end-user application, an interface, a domain-specific implementation, or hardware2. SAIL supplies no license defense for conduct genuinely outside the grant; other defenses remain available. Counsel must map the asserted claims to the accused activity and account for the agreement's combination language9.

Three things support this reading.

Internal consistency. The infringement branch of defensive suspension addresses claims based on distribution or use of Covered AI Technologies, including specified combinations (§ 2.3(a))26. That qualifier supports the distinction between covered and outside-field conduct. Section 2.3(b) separately addresses validity and related challenges to Licensed Patents, as discussed in Part Two26. Settled doctrine. Field-of-use limitations have been enforceable since General Talking Pictures Corp. v. Western Electric Co., 304 U.S. 175 (1938), aff'd on reh'g, 305 U.S. 124 (1938), where the Supreme Court upheld a license restricted to a defined field and held that use outside it was infringement27. In MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. v. Infineon Technologies AG, 881 F.3d 1323 (Fed. Cir. 2018), the Federal Circuit read a field-of-use provision as defining the scope of the licensor's promise not to sue, not as an affirmative obligation on the licensee. Conduct outside the field simply falls outside the grant28. The backstop. The final sentence of § 6.5 stops the obvious workaround: embedding a model-layer method in an excluded product does not change its covered status.

Working It Through: The Mixed Patent

Consider a hypothetical patent with one claim to a model training method and another to a mechanical apparatus. If it is a Subject Patent and covered training would infringe the training claim, it is a Licensed Patent. The grant then runs under the whole patent, including the mechanical claim, but only for the covered activity in § 1.1(a)4, 9.

So the mechanical claim is licensed against a member's covered activity but, in theory, remains assertable against that member's conduct outside the field. Section 1.2 reinforces the point: beyond Sections 1 and 2, no license is granted "whether by implication, estoppel, or otherwise"14.

The operative question is how the asserted claim maps to the accused activity. A hardware label alone cannot settle coverage, because § 6.5(y) excludes hardware while § 1.1(a) also reaches combinations with staple articles2, 9. Test the combination rather than assume a mechanical claim used alongside a model is licensed.

Three limits deserve attention before anyone treats this as a strategy rather than an observation.

The staple article language. Section 1.1(a) licenses Covered AI Technologies "whether alone or in combination with a staple article or commodity of commerce suitable for substantial non-infringing use." A defendant will argue the accused component is that staple article, pulling the combination back inside the license. The argument is not frivolous and is the likeliest response 9 .

. Defensive suspension is the practical deterrent. Under § 2.3(a), an infringement claim based on the licensor's distribution or use of Covered AI Technologies, including specified combinations, can trigger suspension 29 . A genuinely outside-field assertion should not meet that trigger, but the target can invoke it, and suspension takes effect thirty days after written notice if the action is unresolved. The asserting member risks its license from that licensor, not automatically every inbound SAIL license 29 .

. A genuinely outside-field assertion should not meet that trigger, but the target can invoke it, and suspension takes effect thirty days after written notice if the action is unresolved. The asserting member risks its license from that licensor, not automatically every inbound SAIL license . The agreement provides no internal tribunal for disputed coverage, and § 6.10 gives the Foundation Administrator no such role30. Section 5.11 sends proceedings arising out of or relating to the agreement to Delaware state or federal court, under Delaware law31. Unresolved coverage disputes may need judicial interpretation, an issue PatentRiff also identifies32. Assess the forum clause before filing elsewhere [31].

A mixed patent can keep assertion value against non-covered conduct, but using it may put the asserting member’s license from the opposing licensor at risk14, 29. Weigh that before filing and when drafting the next claims.

Why This Matters for Prosecution

Read together with § 6.21(ii), the field-of-use structure makes claim drafting an ongoing allocation decision8, 9. Counsel should revisit that decision as claims and planned implementations change.

Claims infringed by covered model architecture, training, or enabling software can make a Subject Patent a Licensed Patent4. Filing those claims is not a condition of receiving the reciprocal license9. The outbound grant limits enforcement against protected members for covered activity, and later family members must be tested in turn8, 5. Application and hardware claims may keep assertion value outside the field or against unlicensed parties14, 9.

Neither choice is right in the abstract. Weigh claim scope, patentability, and commercial value together rather than narrow claims only to stay outside SAIL. Once a grant attaches, later drafting cannot undo it6.

Whose Patents, and When

Three mechanics in § 6.21 and the related definitions shape what a corporate group has actually committed.

Timing is inclusive. Subject Patents captures rights held "at any time during" the Participation Period, and grants made while they are held run with the patents under § 1.3 6 . Transfers between members are already happening: USPTO assignment records show IBM transferring 12 patents and applications to Anthropic, executed September 4, 2026, including natural-language access to application programming interfaces 34 . Both are founding members 1 . A transfer does not make every asset a Licensed Patent; that still takes claim review 4 .

. Transfers between members are already happening: USPTO assignment records show IBM transferring 12 patents and applications to Anthropic, executed September 4, 2026, including natural-language access to application programming interfaces . Both are founding members . A transfer does not make every asset a Licensed Patent; that still takes claim review . A buyer takes subject to existing Licenses and continuing obligations, but can retain assertion rights outside their scope and against unlicensed parties 6 . Purchasing a member's patent does not erase the encumbrance or expand it into a license for every use 14, 6 .

. Purchasing a member's patent does not erase the encumbrance or expand it into a license for every use . Affiliates are automatic, and the definition runs in every direction. "Affiliate" covers entities that directly or indirectly control, are controlled by, or are under common control with the member (§ 6.1), and "Control" means more than fifty percent of voting ownership or the sole power to appoint a board majority (§ 6.4)35. The signer must be the ultimate corporate parent, except with the Foundation Administrator's written approval (§§ 6.11, 3.2(e)), so a subsidiary signature alone does not ring-fence a business unit35.

Exit is not a reset. Section 6.18 bars re-entry for at least six months after a withdrawal under § 2.4 or a Limitation Announcement36. Leaving and rejoining does not erase surviving outbound licenses5.

The Bottom Line

SAIL can reduce exposure to participating licensors’ patents within its defined field [9] [2] [4]. Before recommending membership, put the claim map, projected family filings, foregone licensing revenue, remaining third-party exposure, the planned customer offering, and any expected acquisition or patent sale in front of the client.

The unresolved question is what the client expects to build and license next. Set the next review before its next significant model-layer filing or transaction.

Section references are to the SAIL Membership Agreement, Version 1.0. Membership and governance details reflect publicly available information as of October 2026 and may have changed.

Footnotes

1. "AI Pioneers Unite to Launch the Shared AI License Foundation to Advance Foundation Model Innovation" (press release, Apr. 8, 2026), https://www.sailfoundation.com/Press_Release_holder.pdf.

2. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.5 (Covered AI Technologies definition; hardware infrastructure and components excluded). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

3. SAIL Foundation, Home, https://www.sailfoundation.com/; Members, https://www.sailfoundation.com/members (checked Oct. 17, 2026). The homepage states "68,000+ Patents Owned by Members" and 11 companies. The About page, https://www.sailfoundation.com/about, uses "Patent Families" and shows 10 companies; this article uses the homepage wording and named member roster, not an independently verified coverage count.

4. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.15 (Licensed Patents definition). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

5. SAIL Membership Agreement §§ 1.3, 2.2, 2.5(a), 2.5(b) (permanence of outbound grants; change-of-control; three-year dues cliff). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

6. SAIL Membership Agreement §§ 6.21(i), 1.3, 6.16, and 2.5(b) (patents held during participation; licenses and continuing obligations run with patents; Licensee definition addresses assignees, transferees, and successors; surviving outbound grants). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

7. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.21 (Subject Patents definition). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

8. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.21(ii) (later-issued patents and priority chain). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

9. SAIL Membership Agreement § 1.1(a) (staple article combination clause). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

10. Via Licensing Alliance, "Via Licensing Alliance Formally Launches First Patent Pool in the Datacenter Space with Signed Licensors in its DRAM Memory Program; Announces Plans for Another" (press release, Sept. 10, 2026), https://www.via-la.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/DRAM-Launch-Release_Final-090726.pdf (royalty-bearing pool for DRAM in data-center servers, priced per server processing unit per hour; an example of hardware patents licensed through programs outside SAIL).

11. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.21(i) (patents owned or licensable at any time during the Participation Period). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

12. 35 U.S.C. § 102(a)(1), (a)(2), (b)(1), and (b)(2), https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/35/102 (public disclosures, earlier-filed patent disclosures, and distinct exceptions).

13. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.12 (Foundation Model definition). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

14. SAIL Membership Agreement § 1.2 (no implied licenses). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

15. SAIL Membership Agreement §§ 1.1(a), 1.1(b), 2.1, 6.3, 6.6, and 6.16 (non-sublicensable and nontransferable grant, including inducement and contributory infringement; release of Channel Entities and Customers for specified past acts; assignment limits; Channel Entity and Customer definitions; Licensee definition, including qualifying affiliates). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

16. Impression Products, Inc. v. Lexmark International, Inc., 581 U.S. 360 (2017), slip op. at 11-13, https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/16pdf/15-1189_ebfj.pdf (authorized licensee sales and patent exhaustion).

17. CMS (R. Free, S. Holmes), "Patent Licensing for AI Foundation Models" (Apr. 23, 2026), https://cms.law/en/gbr/publication/patent-licensing-for-ai-foundation-models (no standards body defining AI interoperability; IP provisions of CEN and CENELEC standardization under the EU AI Act; other IP and due diligence to be considered separately from membership).

18. Marks & Clerk, "SAIL Foundation. Is AI Heading Towards a Standard-Essential Patent Moment?" (Apr. 16, 2026), https://www.marks-clerk.com/insights/latest-insights/102mppq-sail-foundation-is-ai-heading-towards-a-standard-essential-patent-moment/.

19. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.5(b) (enabling software and services scope). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

20. U.S. Patent Application Publication No. 2026/0228581 A1, "Foundation model evaluation using synthetic data" (International Business Machines Corp., filed Feb. 3, 2025, published Aug. 6, 2026), abstract and claims, https://patents.google.com/patent/US20260228581A1/en.

21. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.5(x)-(y) (excluded categories: applications and interfaces; hardware infrastructure and components). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

22. Many Worlds 2T Innovations LLC v. OpenAI OpCo, LLC, No. 2:26-cv-00774-JRG, Complaint, ECF No. 1, paras. 20, 46, 50 (E.D. Tex. Aug. 31, 2026), https://ipwatchdog.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/09/OpenAI-suit.pdf. Allegations have not been treated as findings.

23. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.5, final sentence (covered technology retains status when integrated with excluded items). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

24. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.15 (Licensed Patents classified at the level of the patent). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

25. SAIL Membership Agreement § 1.1(a) (field-of-use grant to provide Covered AI Technologies). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

26. SAIL Membership Agreement § 2.3(a)-(b) (infringement-based suspension; validity, patentability, and enforceability challenges; responsive-challenge exception). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

27. General Talking Pictures Corp. v. Western Electric Co., 304 U.S. 175 (1938), aff'd on reh'g, 305 U.S. 124, 125-127 (1938), https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/USREPORTS-305/pdf/USREPORTS-305-124.pdf.

28. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. v. Infineon Technologies AG, 881 F.3d 1323 (Fed. Cir. 2018), slip op. at 7-9, https://www.cafc.uscourts.gov/opinions-orders/17-1448.opinion.2-6-2018.1.pdf (scope of grant versus affirmative covenant).

29. SAIL Membership Agreement § 2.3(a) (defensive suspension notice and cure). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

30. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.10 (Foundation Administrator role). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

31. SAIL Membership Agreement § 5.11 (Delaware forum-selection and choice-of-law). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

32. SAIL Membership Agreement § 5.11 (forum); see also PatentRiff, "SAIL: Shared AI License Foundation Launched by Anthropic, Meta, Microsoft, et al." (Apr. 24, 2026), https://blog.patentriff.com/p/sail-shared-ai-license-foundation. https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

33. SAIL Membership Agreement Ex. A §§ A-1, A-2, A-3, A-4 (amendment procedure and Limitation Announcement mechanism). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

34. U.S. Patent & Trademark Office, Assignment Center, Reel/Frame 75991/0666 (International Business Machines Corp. to Anthropic, PBC; executed Sept. 4, 2026; recorded Sept. 11, 2026; 12 properties), https://assignmentcenter.uspto.gov/search/patent/reelFrameDetail%3FreelFrame%3D75991-666; see also Reel/Frame 71201/0198 (executed May 21, 2025; recorded May 22, 2025; 23 properties), https://assignmentcenter.uspto.gov/search/patent/reelFrameDetail%3FreelFrame%3D71201-198.

35. SAIL Membership Agreement §§ 6.1, 6.4, 6.11, 3.2(e) (Affiliate, Control, and ultimate-parent signing requirements). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

36. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.18 (six-month re-entry bar following withdrawal). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

37. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.1 (Financial Investor carve-out). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

38. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.21(a) (royalty-bearing rights excluded from Subject Patents). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

39. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.21(b) (partial rights; obligation to withhold consent to assertion against members). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

40. SAIL Membership Agreement § 6.19 (design patents excluded from "Patent"); § 6.21(c) (financial-institution holdings and foreclosure carve-out). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

41. Tim Pohlmann, LexisNexis Intellectual Property Solutions, "Analytics Deep Dive Indicates New Shape of AI Patent Risk," IAM (co-published content, June 17, 2026), https://www.iam-media.com/article/analytics-deep-dive-indicates-new-shape-of-ai-patent-risk.

42. SAIL Membership Agreement §§ 2.3(d), 2.4(c) (U.S. restricted party lists; export-control limits); § 3.2 (representations, including ultimate-parent signing); see also Techstrong.ai, "SAIL Charts Course Past Patent Trolls to Safer AI Patent Sharing" (Apr. 2026), https://techstrong.ai/features/sail-foundation-ai-patent-sharing-collaborative-network/. https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

43. SAIL Membership Agreement Ex. B (fee schedule; small-company discounts; final price in signature block); § 5.6 (Foundation Administrator waivers and discounts; board updates to fee schedule). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdf

44. IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, "IFI CLAIMS: AI Patents Break 100,000 Grants Milestone" (press release, July 28, 2026), https://www.ificlaims.com/news/ifi-claims-ai-patents-break-100000-grants-milestone/.

45. University of Tennessee Research Foundation v. Anthropic PBC, No. 1:26-cv-00887, Complaint, ECF No. 1, paras. 24-28, 31, 36 (D. Del. July 20, 2026), https://casefilingsalert.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/08/Univ.-of-Tennessee-Sues-Anthropic.pdf. For SAIL's member roster, see3.

46. SAIL Membership Agreement § 5.2 (member and affiliate commitments concerning reasonable royalties, damages, and equitable relief in disputes outside the agreement’s scope). https://www.sailfoundation.com/SAIL-Membership-Agreement.pdfAdditional References

Additional References