Key Points

The owners of 274 Elvis Presley compositions sued Anthropic asserting direct copyright infringement, circumvention of access controls, and removal of copyright management information, and seeking $48.6 million in statutory damages across the three claims.

asserting direct copyright infringement, circumvention of access controls, and removal of copyright management information, and seeking $48.6 million in statutory damages across the three claims. The case is built around data provenance, not just training, with a focus on how the lyrics were acquired, stored and “cleaned” — areas where fair use has proven far less forgiving.

with a focus on how the lyrics were acquired, stored and “cleaned” — areas where fair use has proven far less forgiving. Rights holders, AI developers and businesses deploying generative AI should take note of how licensing terms, metadata, data retention, and output controls are becoming central evidence in AI copyright disputes.

Elvis may have left the building but, according to a new lawsuit, his songs never left Anthropic’s servers.

Filed in the Northern District of California on Oct. 23, 2026, the suit was brought by owners of 274 musical compositions recorded by Elvis Presley against Anthropic PBC, the developer of the Claude family of large language models, for copyright infringement. The works include some of the most recognizable songs in American music: “All Shook Up,” “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” “Don’t Be Cruel,” “A Little Less Conversation,” and “Return To Sender.”

With copyright lawsuits against AI developers now commonplace, why does this one matter? In short because it is one of the most high-profile actions brought on behalf of a single artist’s catalog, and because it reveals, with unusual clarity, where copyright owners believe AI developers are most vulnerable.

The Case at a Glance

The plaintiffs include the owners of much of the Presley intellectual property, joined by Raleigh Music Publishing LLC, Abilene Music LLC, trusts associated with songwriter Luigi Creatore and the Aberbach family, and Jason Simeon Aberbach. The complaint describes them collectively as “The Elvis Plaintiffs.”

The complaint pleads three causes of action:

Claim Statute Statutory Damages Sought Direct copyright infringement 17 U.S.C. §§ 106,

501, 504(c) $41.1 million

(274 works at $150,000 each) Circumvention of protection measures 17 U.S.C. § 1201 $685,000

(274 works at $2,500 each) Removal or alteration of copyright

management information (CMI) 17 U.S.C. § 1202 $6.85 million

(274 works at $25,000 each)

The plaintiffs also seek a permanent injunction, an accounting of training data, and an order directing impoundment or destruction of unauthorized copies, including copies “retained in training datasets, internal repositories, model weights, and server infrastructure.”

That last request deserves attention. A court order reaching model weights would be a remarkable remedy. In statements reported by the press, Anthropic has said it disagrees with the claims and intends to “defend this case fully.”

Three Theories of Liability

1. The “Central Library”

The plaintiffs allege that Anthropic collected lyrics from lyrics aggregation sites, web-crawl archives such as Common Crawl, and third-party datasets such as The Pile, then placed them in “a permanent, general-purpose central library intended to be retained indefinitely.” According to the complaint, that retention “constitutes standalone direct infringement, independent of any downstream training use.”

This framing is deliberate. In Bartz v. Anthropic PBC, the Northern District of California found that training on lawfully acquired books was “quintessentially transformative” and a fair use, but that building and keeping a library of pirated works was not.1 Anthropic later agreed to a $1.5 billion settlement in that case, which the court approved on July 20, 2026. The Elvis Plaintiffs quote Bartz for the proposition that “[t]here is no carveout . . . from the Copyright Act for AI companies,” and lean on its findings regarding Library Genesis and the Pirate Library Mirror.

In other words, the plaintiffs are not asking the court to decide whether training is fair use in the abstract. They are asking the court to look at where the data came from and how long it was kept.

2. Stripping the Credits

The plaintiffs license their lyrics to sites such as Musixmatch and LyricFind under licenses that require display of the song title, songwriters, and other identifying information, which is the CMI. They allege that Anthropic’s data-cleaning pipeline removed that information, and that Anthropic tested several text-extraction tools before choosing one “because of its superior ability to remove CMI.”

Under the Ninth Circuit’s decision in Stevens v. CoreLogic, Section 1202 claims require “double scienter”: the defendant must have removed CMI knowing, or having reasonable grounds to know, that doing so would induce, enable, facilitate, or conceal infringement. Satisfying that standard can be a challenge for plaintiffs. Here, the complaint points to an October 2025 ruling in the Concord Music litigation holding similar allegations sufficient at the pleading stage. If the tool-selection allegations survive discovery, they could supply the kind of intent evidence that Section 1202 claims usually lack.

3. Outputs and Guardrails

The plaintiffs also target what Claude produces. They allege that the output filters Anthropic adopted after the first music publisher suit in 2023 “cover only a narrow subset of commercially prominent songs and are readily circumvented by rephrasing the prompt.”

Most strikingly, the complaint quotes a Claude response, given after the model was asked to rewrite songs “for a modern audience”:

“These renders keep landing very close to the originals: same structure, same hooks reused with light rewording, and full sets of verses/choruses/bridges. That’s edging past ‘inspired by’ into reproducing the copyrighted song, even when the words are swapped out.”

The plaintiffs characterize this as an admission. Whether a model’s self-assessment carries any evidentiary weight is an open and interesting question. Still, the allegation illustrates a broader point: pre-suit output testing is becoming a standard feature of these complaints.

The plaintiffs further allege that implementing guardrails “after being caught,” while knowing they were ineffective, demonstrates willfulness. That argument matters because, under the Copyright Act, willfulness is what raises the statutory damages ceiling to $150,000 per work.

What This Case Is Not About

Notably, this is a case about compositions and lyrics. It is not about Elvis’s voice, his sound recordings or his likeness.

That is a practical consequence of the technology. Claude generates text, not audio. When Round Hill sued both Anthropic and the AI music generator Suno earlier this year, the Anthropic action was, according to press reports, similarly limited to lyrics and compositions.

There is some irony here. Tennessee’s ELVIS Act, enacted in 2024 and named for the King himself, treats a person’s voice as a property right and provides civil and criminal remedies for unauthorized digital replicas. Yet this Elvis-related AI suit does not invoke it. The complaint asserts only federal copyright and Digital Millennium Copyright Act claims. For a text-based model, copyright is simply the better fit. The voice and likeness battles will likely be fought against audio and video generators.

A Crowded Docket

The Elvis suit joins a growing list of music cases against Anthropic. The complaint itself notes that at least six suits relating to musical compositions are pending in the Northern District of California.

These include:

Concord Music Group v. Anthropic, filed in 2023 by Concord, Universal Music Publishing Group, and ABKCO over song lyrics, and a second 2026 action by the same publishers involving more than 20,000 works.

BMG Rights Management (US) LLC v. Anthropic PBC, filed in March 2026.

Suits by Round Hill, Sony Music Publishing and Warner Chappell Music (August 2026), and Reservoir Media (Oct. 21, 2026).

Each new complaint asks substantially the same legal questions with a different catalog attached. Fair use for AI training remains unresolved across the country. In Kadrey v. Meta Platforms, the court granted summary judgment to Meta for lack of market harm evidence, while in Thomson Reuters v. ROSS Intelligence, the court found that copying Westlaw headnotes to train a competing tool was not a fair use, a conclusion the Third Circuit has since upheld on interlocutory appeal. The outcomes remain highly fact-dependent.

Takeaways

For rights holders

Register your works. Statutory damages, which drive the headline numbers in these cases, generally depend on timely registration. The Elvis Plaintiffs plead registration numbers for every work in Exhibit A.

Review your licenses. Require licensees, such as lyrics platforms, to display CMI and to deploy access controls. Those contractual terms are what make Section 1201 and Section 1202 claims possible.

Consider licensing as well as litigation. The complaint itself identifies AI companies and collective rights organizations that pay rights holders for training data.

For AI developers

Document data provenance. After Bartz, the source of training data may matter as much as how it is used.

Revisit data retention practices. An indefinite, general-purpose repository of copyrighted material is now a primary litigation target.

Preserve metadata where feasible. Pipeline choices that strip authorship and ownership information can be framed as intentional CMI removal.

Test output filters broadly, not just against the most popular songs, and be prepared to show how they work.

For businesses using generative AI

Review AI-generated text for reproduced lyrics or other protected expression before publication.

Read the indemnity terms. The complaint notes that Anthropic’s indemnity for Claude users excludes users who knew or should have known their queries would produce infringing output.

Conclusion

The Elvis suit does not introduce a new legal theory. What it introduces is a name that every juror will recognize, attached to a carefully constructed complaint that targets data acquisition, retention, metadata removal, and outputs rather than the act of training alone.

The case is at its earliest stage. None of the allegations have been tested, and, as of this writing, Anthropic had not yet responded in court. But the strategy is clear. Copyright owners are increasingly betting that even if training survives a fair use challenge, the way the data was gathered and kept will not.

Those developing, licensing, or deploying AI should monitor this case and its companions closely as the law continues to develop.

Footnote

1 Bartz v. Anthropic PBC, 787 F. Supp. 3d 1007 (N.D. Cal. June 23, 2025); see also Jason Vogel, Anthony Noonan and Cynthia Katz, Generative AI in Entertainment and Unsettled IP Questions, ABA Entertainment & Sports Lawyer (Fall 2026).