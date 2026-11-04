AI Patent Claims: Drafting For Federal Circuit Eligibility Review

Quick Answer: AI patent claims should identify the technical mechanism behind the asserted improvement, rather than merely naming machine learning [1]. Federal Circuit decisions warn against generic AI applications and improvements described in the specification but absent from claims [1], [2]. Applicants should test claim scope against the disclosed invention, relevant prior art, and evidence supporting the technical improvement. No drafting formula guarantees eligibility, and eligibility alone does not establish novelty, nonobviousness, or adequate patent disclosure [3].

What does Recentive require AI patent drafters to confront?

Recentive rejects claims that merely apply established machine-learning methods to a new data environment without disclosing improvements to those models [1, p. 18]. Start by asking what the invention changes about the technology. A new business use should lead to that inquiry, not end it.

On April 18, 2025, the Federal Circuit affirmed dismissal in Recentive Analytics, Inc. v. Fox Corp. [1]. The patents concerned event scheduling and television network maps generated using machine learning [1, pp. 2 to 7].

The court rejected reliance on generic machine learning's speed and efficiency as the claimed technical advance [1, pp. 13 to 16]. Its holding addressed those claims, rather than declaring every AI invention ineligible [1, p. 18].

For invention interviews, separate three questions: What result does the customer want? What technical obstacle prevents it? What mechanism did the team devise? Use the answers to decide whether the claims describe the mechanism or merely request the result.

Does specialized training data make an AI claim eligible?

Specialized training data did not save the claims in Dental Monitoring SAS v. Align Technology, Inc. [4, pp. 9 to 12]. We recommend examining the technical changes in the training process before relying on a data category or volume. A numeric threshold needs a reason beyond making the claim sound specific.

The July 7, 2026 opinion affirmed Section 101 invalidity for the claims at issue [4, pp. 1, 13]. It applied Recentive's reasoning to dental-image analysis using a deep-learning device [4, pp. 9 to 10].

Certain claims required training on more than 1,000 dental-arch images; the court found that limitation insufficient [4, p. 10]. It treated training on a specific data subset as incident to machine learning's nature [4, p. 10].

Use this decision as a drafting warning, not a categorical rule against data-related inventions. Ask whether data preparation, representation, or training changes how the system operates. Then identify the disclosed steps responsible for that change.

Must the technical improvement appear in the claims?

An improvement described in the specification cannot carry the eligibility argument when the claims do not require it [2, pp. 12 to 14]. We recommend testing every proposed advantage against the claim language. Ask whether the claim can be practiced without the feature credited for that advantage.

On March 11, 2026, the Federal Circuit addressed malware-detection claims in Trustees of Columbia University v. Gen Digital Inc. [2]. Columbia relied on selective emulation and other improvements that the court found absent from the relevant claim requirements [2, pp. 12 to 14].

The court held the claims abstract at Alice step one but remanded for step-two proceedings [2, pp. 15 to 16]. The decision did not finally resolve eligibility against the patent owner [2, p. 16].

The drafting lesson is to preserve the through-line from technical problem to disclosed solution to claim requirement. During review, highlight the words that require the improvement-producing mechanism. If none do, revisit the proposed claim and its supporting disclosure.

What does a specific technological improvement look like?

A specific improvement can concern how software operates, rather than merely the information it produces. Enfish recognized eligible claims directed to a self-referential database table that improved computer functionality [5, pp. 11 to 18]. Use that reasoning to ask what technical arrangement the claims actually require.

For machine learning, the USPTO's September 26, 2025 Desjardins decision addressed learning successive tasks while protecting earlier task performance [6]. The claimed parameter adjustments reflected the disclosed improvement to the model's operation [6, pp. 8 to 9].

Desjardins is an agency decision, not a Federal Circuit ruling; its favorable eligibility result left an obviousness rejection in place [6, pp. 4, 10]. Do not treat it as proof that similar claims will withstand court review.

As a hypothetical drafting exercise, compare “use AI to detect equipment faults” with a description of a particular signal-processing and inference sequence. The second gives counsel a mechanism to investigate. It still needs a supported claim and a separate patentability analysis.

How should prior art and disclosure shape AI claim scope?

Review eligibility, prior art, and disclosure as separate questions before approving AI claims. Passing Section 101 does not establish compliance with Sections 102, 103, or 112 [3]. We recommend recording the evidence and reasoning for each question, rather than treating one favorable answer as a substitute for another.

Ask the technical team to explain the closest known approaches and the claimed difference. Search beyond patents to relevant papers, technical documentation, and other potentially qualifying disclosures. Have counsel assess the dates and legal relevance of each reference.

The specification must convey possession of the claimed invention and enable its full scope without undue experimentation [7]. Written description and enablement remain distinct requirements [7].

Use three review columns:

Eligibility: What claimed mechanism supports the asserted technical improvement?

Prior art: What earlier disclosures must the proposed claims distinguish?

Disclosure: What teaching supports the breadth sought?

Consider narrower, supported dependent claims alongside the broader commercial position. Test each for value and technical support.

What should an AI claim-drafting review include?

An AI claim-drafting review should connect the engineering account, claim language, supporting disclosure, and intended business coverage. This is best completed before filing as no new matter will be permitted. For the same reasons, give the engineers a chance to challenge the patent draft's technical assumptions.

Use this six-part review:

Technical problem: Name the computing or other technological problem being addressed.

Mechanism: Describe the operations, structures, or relationships that produce the asserted improvement.

Claim requirement: Identify the language that requires those features in the claims.

Disclosure support: Check that the application teaches the claimed subject matter at the breadth sought.

Prior-art comparison: Record the closest known approaches and the differences counsel should test.

Commercial coverage: Check whether the claim will cover the implementation the business desires.

Ask one final question: would this claim still cover a system that omits the feature credited with the improvement? If yes, revisit the chosen claim language.

The goal is a claim set the team can explain and defend with a consistent technical record. Treat that review as preparation to withstand scrutiny, not a promise about a court's result. To view the full article please click here.

Footnotes

1 Recentive Analytics, Inc. v. Fox Corp., No. 2023-2437, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, April 18, 2025. Federal Circuit opinion (https://www.cafc.uscourts.gov/opinions-orders/23-2437.OPINION.4-18-2025_2500790.pdf).

2 Trustees of Columbia University v. Gen Digital Inc., No. 2024-1243, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, March 11, 2026. Federal Circuit opinion (https://www.cafc.uscourts.gov/opinions-orders/24-1243.OPINION.3-11-2026_2659539.pdf).

3 U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Manual of Patent Examining Procedure, § 2106, “Patent Subject Matter Eligibility.” MPEP § 2106 (https://www.uspto.gov/web/offices/pac/mpep/s2106.html).

4 Dental Monitoring SAS v. Align Technology, Inc., No. 2024-2270, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, July 7, 2026. Federal Circuit opinion (https://www.cafc.uscourts.gov/opinions-orders/24-2270.OPINION.7-7-2026_2719362.pdf).

5 Enfish, LLC v. Microsoft Corp., No. 2015-1244, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, May 12, 2016. Federal Circuit opinion (https://www.cafc.uscourts.gov/opinions-orders/15-1244.opinion.5-10-2016.1.pdf).

6 U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, Appeals Review Panel, Ex parte Desjardins, Appeal No. 2024-000567, rehearing decision, September 26, 2025. Appeals Review Panel decision(https://www.uspto.gov/sites/default/files/documents/202400567-arp-rehearing-decision-20250926.pdf).