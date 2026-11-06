Third-Party Releases: When Silence Is No Longer Consent (Video)

In this episode of the “Lowenstein Bankruptcy Lowdown,” David M. Posner and Brent Weisenberg , Vice Chairs of Lowenstein’s Bankruptcy & Restructuring Department, continue their discussion of third-party releases following Purdue Pharma and examine how courts are approaching the question of creditor consent. They discuss the Ebix, Smallhold, and Alkegen decisions, including why silence alone is not sufficient to establish consent, how affirmative participation in the voting process may affect an opt-out mechanism, and the remaining challenge of addressing non-voting creditors.

Speakers:

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David M. Posner: Welcome to the Lowenstein Bankruptcy Lowdown’s continuing coverage of third-party releases.

I'm David Posner, and I'm with my partner, Brent Weisenberg. Today we're going to revisit third party releases given the recent Alkagen decision. After Purdue Pharma, everyone was wondering what does consent mean in order to get a third-party release from a bankruptcy court?

Brent, why don't you talk about that?

Brent Weisenberg: Here's what we know. We know that silence in and of itself can't be consent. What is silence? That's kind of what we're trying to determine right now. There's an Ebix decision which says, if you do nothing, despite having had the opportunity to opt out, that's not enough. That is not consent.