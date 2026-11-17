On June 12, 2026, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eighth Circuit decided Mercy Health Network v. Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, IA, 178 F.4th 449 (8th Cir. 2026). The court affirmed the dismissal of an unsecured creditor's appeal from a Chapter 11 confirmation order. The creditor had challenged the plan's third-party releases and debtor releases, even though the creditor had opted out of the third-party releases and therefore was not bound by them. The court held that the creditor was not a "person aggrieved" with standing to appeal either set of releases. In a period of heavy scrutiny of plan releases, the ruling gives plan proponents in the Eighth Circuit a meaningful threshold defense against appeals by objectors who have only marginal stakes.

Background

Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, Iowa, and its related entities filed for Chapter 11 in August 2023. Their joint plan contained "third-party releases," which barred nondebtor third parties from suing parties affiliated with the debtors over any act or omission relating to the debtors. The released parties included "key parties," such as the debtors, and "remote released parties," such as current and former directors, officers, representatives, professionals and advisors. The releases were consensual. A creditor that voted against the plan and opted out was not bound and remained free to sue the released parties. The plan also contained "debtor releases" in substantially the same language, granted by the debtors themselves. It created a liquidating trust to hold unreleased claims, with a liquidating trustee empowered to pursue them.

MercyOne held an unsecured claim of about $31,500, which was well below 0.1 percent of total allowed claims. Because that claim would not be paid in full, MercyOne was an impaired creditor. MercyOne opted out of the third-party releases and objected to confirmation. Its sole argument was that both sets of releases were overbroad because they protected remote third parties. All five voting classes approved the plan, with approval ranging from 88.14 percent to 100 percent by number, and MercyOne's objection was the only one pending at confirmation.

Both the bankruptcy court and the district court dismissed MercyOne’s claims for lack of standing. The district court described MercyOne's theories of harm as "purely speculative" or unsupported by law, and it added that the challenges would fail on the merits in any event. MercyOne then appealed to the Eighth Circuit.

The Court's Analysis and Holding

The Eighth Circuit began by noting that standing in a bankruptcy appeal is narrower than Article III standing. Only a "person aggrieved" may appeal, meaning a party "directly and adversely affected pecuniarily" by the order. To meet that test, the order must diminish the appellant's property, increase its burdens or impair its rights.

Applying its earlier decision in In re Wigley, the court held that MercyOne lacked standing to challenge the third-party releases. Because MercyOne had opted out, it was not bound by those releases, whether or not they were enforceable. It could not "gain a new ability to sue" the remote released parties because it never gave up that right. The confirmation order therefore "merely maintain[ed] the status quo ante" as to MercyOne. The court also held that a desire to correct a perceived legal error in the plan does not, by itself, give a party standing.

The court likewise rejected MercyOne's challenge to the debtor releases. MercyOne argued that the releases could reduce what the liquidating trustee recovers, and therefore its own pro rata distribution. The court called that theory "completely speculative." MercyOne had not identified a single released claim that would or could have increased its recovery. Speculation about hypothetical lawsuits and hypothetical recoveries is the kind of "indirect harm" the person-aggrieved standard is meant to screen out.

The court also held that impaired-creditor status does not, by itself, confer appellate standing. MercyOne was not seeking full payment of its claim under the plan. It was trying to invalidate releases that never bound it. Joining the Seventh and Third Circuits, the Eighth Circuit held that unsecured creditors lack standing when it is only "theoretically possible" that they would benefit from the appeal. The court also rejected MercyOne's argument that confirmation exposed it to costly discovery from other parties, explaining that such harm is indirect. The court affirmed the dismissal.

Key Takeaways for Bankruptcy Practitioners

For plan proponents, Mercy Health is a useful appellate-gatekeeping decision. An objector should be required to identify a direct pecuniary injury from the confirmation order, not merely a perceived plan defect or generalized objection. The party seeking dismissal should emphasize the absence of an identified claim, asset or distribution change, e.g., In re Wigley, 557 B.R. 678 (BAP 8th Cir. 2016) (a nondebtor fraudulent transfer defendant was not aggrieved where the bankruptcy court orders did not change her state-court rights). See also, Richardson Industrial Contractors v. Treacy Shaffel, Moore & Mueller, 189 F. App’x 91 (3rd Cir. 2006) (appeal dismissed where appellant’s unsecured interest would not be in a better position regardless of how priority disputes among secured creditors were resolved).

A party seeking to preserve appellate standing should build a record showing how the challenged order directly changes its economics, such as by reducing its distribution, impairing a property right or eliminating a solid claim, e.g., DISH Network Corp. v. DBSD North America, Inc., 634 F.3d 79 (2d Cir. 2011) (court upheld standing where claimant showed its recovery was substantially less than its claim and possibly could be out of the money). See also, Drucker Spradling & Metzger v. Baum Trust (In re P.R.T.C., Inc.), 177 F.3d 774 (9th Cir. 1999) (creditor had appellate standing where the challenged order transferred all estate assets leaving the estate with nothing being left behind).

For More Information

If you have any questions about this Alert, please contact Morris S. Bauer, any of the attorneys in our Business Reorganization and Financial Restructuring Practice Group or the attorney in the firm with whom you are regularly in contact.