ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026
Navigating Business Partner Financial Distress: Can Creditors Recover From Directors And Officers After Bankruptcy? (Part 6 Of An 8-Part Series)
When a business partner files for bankruptcy, creditors often overlook valuable recovery opportunities beyond the debtor's remaining assets. Director and officer liability claims, particularly when backed by D&O insurance coverage, may provide substantial recovery paths through allegations of fiduciary breaches, fraudulent transfers, or misrepresentation of financial conditions.
Many creditors assume that once a bankruptcy filing occurs, recovery is limited to whatever assets remain inside the debtor's estate. In reality, the most valuable assets may sometimes consist of legal claims against directors and officers.
Looking Beyond Corporate Assets
Corporate cash, equipment, inventory, and receivables may have little remaining value. However, potential claims against management can create additional recovery opportunities.
Common Sources of Claims
Claims frequently involve allegations that management:
- Breached fiduciary duties
- Approved improper transactions
- Favored insiders
- Authorized fraudulent transfers
- Misrepresented financial conditions.
The Significance of D&O Insurance
Director and officer liability insurance can play a substantial role. Where valid claims exist, insurance coverage may provide recoverable funds even when the company itself lacks significant assets.
For creditors evaluating litigation options, insurance coverage often becomes a critical consideration.
Weighing the Economics
Not every potential claim deserves pursuit. Decision makers should consider:
- Likelihood of success
- Available insurance coverage
- Litigation costs
- Collection prospects
- Potential settlement opportunities.
Working with Bankruptcy Professionals
Claims involving director and officer liability frequently involve complex issues of corporate governance, fiduciary obligations, insolvency analysis, and insurance coverage. A thorough investigation is essential.
Conclusion
For creditors seeking to maximize recovery, evaluating potential claims against directors and officers may uncover opportunities that would otherwise remain overlooked.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.