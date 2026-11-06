Navigating Business Partner Financial Distress: Can Creditors Recover From Directors And Officers After Bankruptcy? (Part 6 Of An 8-Part Series)

Many creditors assume that once a bankruptcy filing occurs, recovery is limited to whatever assets remain inside the debtor's estate. In reality, the most valuable assets may sometimes consist of legal claims against directors and officers.

Looking Beyond Corporate Assets

Corporate cash, equipment, inventory, and receivables may have little remaining value. However, potential claims against management can create additional recovery opportunities.

Common Sources of Claims

Claims frequently involve allegations that management:

Breached fiduciary duties

Approved improper transactions

Favored insiders

Authorized fraudulent transfers

Misrepresented financial conditions.

The Significance of D&O Insurance

Director and officer liability insurance can play a substantial role. Where valid claims exist, insurance coverage may provide recoverable funds even when the company itself lacks significant assets.

For creditors evaluating litigation options, insurance coverage often becomes a critical consideration.

Weighing the Economics

Not every potential claim deserves pursuit. Decision makers should consider:

Likelihood of success

Available insurance coverage

Litigation costs

Collection prospects

Potential settlement opportunities.

Working with Bankruptcy Professionals

Claims involving director and officer liability frequently involve complex issues of corporate governance, fiduciary obligations, insolvency analysis, and insurance coverage. A thorough investigation is essential.

Conclusion

For creditors seeking to maximize recovery, evaluating potential claims against directors and officers may uncover opportunities that would otherwise remain overlooked.