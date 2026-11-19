When a customer or business partner begins experiencing financial difficulties, the most important decisions are often made before any bankruptcy filing occurs. Proactive planning can significantly improve a creditor's position.

Review Existing Agreements

Start by examining relevant contracts. Important provisions include:

Security interests

Personal guarantees

Default provisions

Acceleration rights

Venue and jurisdiction clauses

Financial reporting requirements.

Many businesses discover valuable protections hidden within agreements that have not been revisited for years.

Confirm Security Interests

A security agreement provides little protection if perfection requirements have not been satisfied. Creditors should determine:

Whether UCC filings are current

Whether collateral descriptions remain accurate

Whether liens are properly perfected.

Increase Monitoring

When warning signs emerge, greater visibility becomes critical. Consider requesting:

Updated financial statements

Accounts receivable aging reports

Inventory reports

Borrowing base certificates.

Increased transparency may reveal developing risks.

Document Everything

Detailed documentation often becomes invaluable during litigation or bankruptcy proceedings. Maintain records concerning:

Payment requests

Communications

Amendments

Financial disclosures

Collection efforts.

Evaluate Alternative Resolutions

In some situations, formal collection efforts may not maximize recovery. Alternative approaches include:

Workout agreements

Structured payment plans

Additional collateral arrangements

Forbearance agreements.

Avoid Emotional Decisions

Financial distress often creates frustration, particularly when relationships have existed for years.

Business decisions should remain focused on maximizing recovery and minimizing future exposure.

Conclusion

The strongest creditor positions are often established before bankruptcy becomes inevitable. Taking proactive measures today can help preserve rights and improve outcomes tomorrow.

Read the previous blog post in this series: When Should Creditors Consider Involuntary Bankruptcy?

Next in the series: Directors and Officers of Distressed Companies – When Can They Be Held Liable?

Read the comprehensive article: “Potential Avenues of Recovery Against an Economically Distressed Business” by Andrew W. Owen, Partner.