ARTICLE · 19 NOVEMBER 2026
Navigating Business Partner Financial Distress: Asset Protection Before Bankruptcy – Practical Steps Creditors Can Take (Part 4 Of An 8-Part Series)
When a business partner faces financial difficulties, creditors who act strategically before bankruptcy can significantly strengthen their recovery position. This guide examines critical pre-bankruptcy measures including security interest verification, enhanced monitoring protocols, and documentation practices that protect creditor rights and maximize potential outcomes.
When a customer or business partner begins experiencing financial difficulties, the most important decisions are often made before any bankruptcy filing occurs. Proactive planning can significantly improve a creditor's position.
Review Existing Agreements
Start by examining relevant contracts. Important provisions include:
- Security interests
- Personal guarantees
- Default provisions
- Acceleration rights
- Venue and jurisdiction clauses
- Financial reporting requirements.
Many businesses discover valuable protections hidden within agreements that have not been revisited for years.
Confirm Security Interests
A security agreement provides little protection if perfection requirements have not been satisfied. Creditors should determine:
- Whether UCC filings are current
- Whether collateral descriptions remain accurate
- Whether liens are properly perfected.
Increase Monitoring
When warning signs emerge, greater visibility becomes critical. Consider requesting:
- Updated financial statements
- Accounts receivable aging reports
- Inventory reports
- Borrowing base certificates.
Increased transparency may reveal developing risks.
Document Everything
Detailed documentation often becomes invaluable during litigation or bankruptcy proceedings. Maintain records concerning:
- Payment requests
- Communications
- Amendments
- Financial disclosures
- Collection efforts.
Evaluate Alternative Resolutions
In some situations, formal collection efforts may not maximize recovery. Alternative approaches include:
- Workout agreements
- Structured payment plans
- Additional collateral arrangements
- Forbearance agreements.
Avoid Emotional Decisions
Financial distress often creates frustration, particularly when relationships have existed for years.
Business decisions should remain focused on maximizing recovery and minimizing future exposure.
Conclusion
The strongest creditor positions are often established before bankruptcy becomes inevitable. Taking proactive measures today can help preserve rights and improve outcomes tomorrow.
Read the previous blog post in this series: When Should Creditors Consider Involuntary Bankruptcy?
Next in the series: Directors and Officers of Distressed Companies – When Can They Be Held Liable?
Read the comprehensive article: “Potential Avenues of Recovery Against an Economically Distressed Business” by Andrew W. Owen, Partner.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.