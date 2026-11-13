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VIDEO · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

Pabian Law’s Weekly Video: Determining The Return On Investment (ROI) Of H-2B Visas At Your Property

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Are H-2B visas worth the investment for your seasonal business? Attorney Keith Pabian explores how to calculate the true return on investment of H-2B visas, including the hidden costs of understaffing and practical ways to evaluate whether the program makes financial sense for hotels, resorts, restaurants, and other seasonal employers.

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Keith Pabian
Keith Pabian
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I hope everyone had a nice week. This week’s video is posted to our Pabian Law Youtube channel (linked)!

This week’s video covers Determining the return on investment (ROI) of H-2B visas at your property (linked).

Are H-2B visas worth the investment? And what is the REAL cost of leaving seasonal positions unfilled? For hotels, resorts, private clubs, ski areas, restaurants, and other seasonal businesses, H-2B visas can be a game-changing staffing solution. But there’s no question that participating in the H-2B visa program comes with significant expenses. So how can employers determine whether the investment makes financial sense? And perhaps more importantly, what is the cost of NOT having the workers your business needs? In this week’s video, Attorney Keith Pabian breaks down one of the most important—and often overlooked—questions surrounding the H-2B visa program: What is the true return on investment (ROI) of H-2B visas? In this video, you’ll learn:

  • How to calculate H-2B ROI: Practical ways to evaluate the financial return of participating in the program.
  • Understanding the true costs: What employers should consider when determining their total H-2B investment.
  • The hidden costs of understaffing: How unfilled positions can impact revenue, productivity, guest experiences, and your bottom line.
  • Making the business case: How to demonstrate the financial value of H-2B visas to owners, executives, and other decision-makers.
  • Evaluating program expansion: How to assess whether adding more H-2B workers or new positions makes financial sense.

Whether you’re considering H-2B visas for the first time, looking to expand an existing program, or trying to justify your H-2B budget to leadership, this video will help you look beyond the upfront expenses and better understand the program’s potential financial impact. The question isn’t just how much H-2B visas cost. It’s how much your business could lose without the workers it needs to succeed.

We hope that you find these resources helpful as we all try to make sense of what is really happening in the world of immigration law.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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