ESTA/Visa Waiver Travel May Be Unavailable To Certain Current Or Former US Citizens

US Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations (CBP OFO) has confirmed that certain individuals with a connection to US citizenship may not be eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

This may affect individuals who:

Were born in the United States;

Currently hold or previously held US citizenship; or

May have renounced US citizenship.

Individuals falling within one of these categories may be required to apply through a US Embassy or Consulate so that the US government can evaluate their citizenship status and determine the appropriate documentation for travel.

Importantly, an inability to obtain ESTA authorization does not, by itself, mean that an individual is barred from entering the United States. Rather, the individual may need to obtain a US visa or other appropriate documentation from a US Embassy or Consulate before traveling.

Travelers who were born in the United States or who currently hold, previously held, or may have renounced US citizenship should address this issue before making travel plans or attempting to travel using ESTA. Depending on the circumstances, advance consular processing may be necessary.