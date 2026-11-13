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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

ESTA/Visa Waiver Travel May Be Unavailable To Certain Current Or Former US Citizens

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US Customs and Border Protection has confirmed that individuals with connections to US citizenship may face restrictions when attempting to travel under the Visa Waiver Program using ESTA. Those born in the United States, current or former US citizens, or individuals who may have renounced citizenship could be required to apply through a US Embassy or Consulate for proper documentation. What does this mean for travelers planning to visit the United States, and how should they prepare?

United StatesImmigration
Theda Fisher
Theda Fisher
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US Customs and Border Protection’s Office of Field Operations (CBP OFO) has confirmed that certain individuals with a connection to US citizenship may not be eligible to travel to the United States under the Visa Waiver Program (VWP) using the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA).

This may affect individuals who:

  • Were born in the United States;
  • Currently hold or previously held US citizenship; or
  • May have renounced US citizenship.

Individuals falling within one of these categories may be required to apply through a US Embassy or Consulate so that the US government can evaluate their citizenship status and determine the appropriate documentation for travel.

Importantly, an inability to obtain ESTA authorization does not, by itself, mean that an individual is barred from entering the United States. Rather, the individual may need to obtain a US visa or other appropriate documentation from a US Embassy or Consulate before traveling.

Travelers who were born in the United States or who currently hold, previously held, or may have renounced US citizenship should address this issue before making travel plans or attempting to travel using ESTA. Depending on the circumstances, advance consular processing may be necessary.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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