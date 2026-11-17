Takeaways

DOL proposes overhauling PERM practices, including longer recruitment periods, expanded advertising requirements, and closer alignment with employers’ ordinary hiring practices.

Certain layoffs within two years before filing would bar PERM applications; later layoffs would trigger notification and job-offer obligations.

Current requirements remain in place while rulemaking proceeds.

Employers sponsoring foreign nationals for permanent residence could face longer preparation timelines and additional restrictions under a Department of Labor (DOL) proposed rule scheduled for Federal Register publication on Nov. 17, 2026. The proposal would substantially revise the PERM labor certification process, including recruitment, layoff restrictions, and employer documentation.

The proposal does not impose changes immediately. There will be a 60 day notice-and-comment period prior to release of a final rule.

The proposed rule is expected to draw considerable interest from businesses and various interest groups, potentially resulting in a high volume of public comments submitted. DOL must consider those comments and meaningfully address significant issues raised in any final rule. Consequently, the final rule could substantively differ from the proposal.

Expanded Recruitment Requirements

The proposal would replace mandatory print newspaper advertising and the employer’s existing recruitment framework with requirements centered on electronic recruitment.

Generally, employers would need a state workforce agency job order, employer website advertising where applicable, advertising on job search websites, and recruitment through a job fair, campus event, or school placement office under the proposal. Social media advertising would be required where customarily used for comparable positions.

Under the proposal, most required advertisements would run for at least 90 calendar days, or longer where the employer’s customary recruitment practices require. The advertisements would need to end 30–60 calendar days before filing a PERM labor certification.

Employers would also need to use recruitment channels and application procedures comparable to those used for similar non-PERM positions. Advertisements would disclose wages and additional job details, and a signed recruitment report would accompany the application.

Restrictions Following Layoffs

Under the proposal, employers could not file PERMs if they have laid off U.S. workers in the same or similar occupation within the relevant area of intended employment during the preceding two years, up from the current six months.

Covered layoffs after filing would trigger notice to DOL, and USCIS if an immigrant petition is pending, within five business days, along with obligations to offer the sponsored position to affected workers and document outcomes. These obligations would generally continue through Form I-140 approval. Restrictions would also reach certain placements at other employers that have conducted layoffs.

Schedule A, Continuing Notice Obligations

The proposal would eliminate the Schedule A route currently used for professional nurses, physical therapists, and certain workers of exceptional ability, requiring affected employers to undertake individualized labor certification.

Notices of filing would begin within 10 business days before filing and generally remain available through I-140 approval, including at applicable third-party worksites.

Employer Considerations

Employers should assess how longer recruitment periods, layoff history, and coordination among recruiting, HR, and immigration teams could affect sponsorship plans.

DOL proposes applying the new framework to applications filed on or after the 90th day following publication of a final rule. Beginning recruitment under the current requirements would therefore not necessarily preserve those requirements for a later filing.