Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

Why Trial-Ready Advocacy, Not Political Alignment, Protects Clients In Congressional Investigations

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
Contributor
Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Boies Schiller Flexner is a firm of internationally recognized trial lawyers, crisis managers, and...

View firm profile
Explore more from Boies Schiller Flexner LLP

Government contractors facing congressional scrutiny today operate in a fundamentally different environment than a generation ago, where political connections no longer shield companies from aggressive investigations. When a congressional inquiry begins, it often triggers cascading exposure across federal regulators, state attorneys general, and civil litigation, making the initial response critical. How should counsel approach these high-stakes investigations to protect clients from compounding legal and r

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Sarmad Khojasteh
Sarmad Khojasteh

Consider a hypothetical. A mid-sized government contractor learns that a House committee is examining federal awards it won years earlier. The company’s general counsel retains a well-known Washington, D.C. firm, not for its litigation experience, but for the political connections of a senior partner who is a former member of Congress with longstanding ties to the committee’s leadership. The pitch is explicit: the firm’s relationships will secure a quiet, narrow inquiry, a sympathetic hearing, and perhaps no hearing at all. It also promises intelligence: its partners and government relations staff will take committee staffers to dinner and work the room at Washington social events where, the firm assures, the real information about a committee’s thinking changes hands, giving the company advance warning of where the investigation is headed. Six months later, the company instead faces a public hearing, a sweeping document demand, and a staff memo that treats retaining a “friendly” firm as evidence that the company has something to hide. Six months after that, it has received civil investigative demands from several state attorneys general and a federal regulatory subpoena, each built on admissions and documents produced to Congress, and its general counsel is hearing from litigation counsel that securities and shareholder suits are close behind. None of the politically aligned firm’s promises of protection have panned out.

Some version of that scenario has played out often enough to become a cautionary tale, and for good reason: the historic paradigm of the so-called “Washington insider,” who leverages political alignment to curry favorable treatment for clients, is largely fictitious or from another time. A generation ago, a call from a well-connected former member or a firm’s reputation for bipartisan comity might have softened a committee’s posture. Today, committees operate in a far more adversarial, transparent, and politically charged environment, where every exchange can surface publicly within hours. A staff director deciding whether to narrow a document request is not weighing the firm’s Rolodex; he is weighing whether opposing counsel has mastered the facts and law, will test investigators, and is prepared to fight. 

Today’s Hyper-Partisan Environment Increases The Costs Of Getting It Wrong 

The stakes of relying on the Washington insider model are rising. For a business facing congressional scrutiny, procurement success or relationships with individuals affiliated with an administration can become the focus of an inquiry. The risk for a contractor or executive who conducted lawful business is that political framing may overshadow the underlying facts. In that scenario, the quality and posture of counsel can determine whether an inquiry is contained or develops into a prolonged public ordeal.

A congressional investigation often marks the beginning, not the end, of a company’s legal and reputational challenges. Testimony, document productions, and committee findings are or become public, and routinely trigger second and third waves of scrutiny. Federal regulators mine hearings and reports for leads, and a referral or damaging hearing record can prompt the SEC, DOJ, an inspector general, or the client’s industry regulator to open its own inquiry using the committee’s record as a roadmap. State attorneys general, who face fewer procedural constraints than federal regulators and have their own political incentives to act, frequently follow with parallel investigations or multistate actions. And once the facts are aired publicly, plaintiffs’ counsel have a ready-made record of admissions, internal documents, and sworn testimony to anchor securities, consumer protection, shareholder derivative, or class action litigation that can continue for years after the congressional inquiry ends.

This cascading exposure is why the congressional phase must be handled correctly from day one. Positions taken in a transcribed interview, characterizations in written committee responses, and documents produced voluntarily rather than under compulsion will resurface in the regulatory and civil proceedings that follow, often years later in a forum where the client no longer controls the narrative. Counsel who are not thinking two and three steps ahead can inadvertently hand federal regulators, state attorneys general, and the plaintiffs’ bar the very record they need. The same trial-ready, rigorous advocacy that protects a client before a committee limits the collateral damage once the matter moves beyond it.

What Counsel Must Achieve For The Client

Given this threat environment, counsel representing a target of a congressional investigation has three distinct objectives to achieve simultaneously:

  • Disclose what is legally required, and contest any request that is overreaching, harassing, or overly broad, rather than treating every committee demand as one to be accommodated

  • Prevent the investigation from placing the client, or the client’s officers, directors, or employees, in personal or financial jeopardy, whether through inadvertent admissions, inconsistent statements, or exposure created by the manner in which information is produced

  • Prevent the investigation from inadvertently placing the client crosswise with the administration or with federal agencies with which the client has ongoing working relationships, which requires calibrating every public and private communication with the committee against the client’s broader relationships with the executive branch

These objectives are not always in tension, but pursuing one without regard to the others is how clients end up in a worse position than when the inquiry began. To avoid doing so, counsel must approach every negotiation with investigators – and stress test every agreement reached with investigators – with these three objectives in mind. Failure to do so can compound the legal and financial exposure a client otherwise might have avoided; or turn a congressional problem into a state or federal regulatory one.

An Action Plan Before The Subpoena Arrives

Clients should not wait for a subpoena or informal request to begin preparing. The most effective groundwork happens before any committee contact, while the client still controls its pace and scope. A practical starting point is a congressional exposure assessment, conducted with the rigor of a regulatory or litigation risk assessment and designed to:

  • Position the client to make, promptly and completely, whatever disclosures are legally required, by identifying in advance potentially responsive documents and communications, their custodians, and any privilege or confidentiality issues to address before production

  • Identify the facts that rebut any presumption of guilt, including the legitimate business rationale for any procurement success or relationship likely to draw scrutiny, the competitive or merit-based process that produced it, and contemporaneous documentation corroborating the client’s account before a hostile narrative takes hold

  • Position the client to affirmatively frame – with congressional investigators, the media, or key stakeholders – the investigation and its subpoena disclosures

Clients who complete this work before a committee makes contact can respond from strength: complying promptly with what the law requires, resisting what it does not, and offering the committee a documented, fact-based account of their conduct rather than reconstructing it under subpoena deadlines.

Conclusion

Ultimately, the only real protection from an overbroad or harassing investigation is counsel whom committee members and staff perceive as trial ready, armed with rigorous factual and legal mastery, and prepared to relentlessly advocate for their clients. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

SBA Extends Deadline For Comments On Historic Overhaul Of Size Standards

The Small Business Administration has extended the comment period for two proposed rules that could dramatically reshape federal government contracting by significantly expanding the pool of entities eligible for small business set-aside procurements. With some size standard thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold, these changes would fundamentally alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Tennessee 2026 Midterm Election Results: Blackburn Wins Governor’s Race Amid Congressional And Legislative Upsets

Tennessee's 2026 midterm elections brought unexpected shifts to the state's political landscape, with Marsha Blackburn winning the governorship by the narrowest margin in over a century and Democrats flipping six House seats despite Republican supermajority retention. The results set the stage for significant leadership changes and new policy priorities when the 115th General Assembly convenes in January 2027.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

D.C. Circuit Rules Pentagon Can Exclude Anthropic From Supply Chain

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has ruled that the Department of War can exclude Anthropic from its supply chain under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act, finding that the AI company's ability to manipulate its Claude model creates a supply chain risk. This decision contrasts with an earlier California district court ruling that blocked a similar designation under a different statute, creating a complex legal landscape for AI providers and government contractors.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

State AG News: Consumer Fraud And Deceptive Practices (October 1-7, 2026)

State attorneys general across the nation are taking decisive legal action on multiple fronts, from challenging federal fuel economy rollbacks to pursuing pharmaceutical companies over misleading drug claims. This week's enforcement activities reveal coordinated multistate efforts alongside individual state actions targeting consumer protection, national security concerns, and social media platform accountability.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

BIOSECURE Act Update: Court Enjoins WuXi AppTec’s 1260H Designation, but Strategic and Compliance Clocks Keep Running

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has preliminarily enjoined the Department of War from enforcing WuXi AppTec's Section 1260H designation, finding the agency misread its evidence on state and military affiliation. However, this ruling does not close alternative pathways to biotechnology company of concern (BCC) designation under the BIOSECURE Act, and earlier supply-chain restrictions continue to drive near-term compliance decisions with a critical June 30, 2027 deadline for sub-tier supp
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

FMCSA MOTUS Implementation – Common Motor Carrier Concerns

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration launched MOTUS in May 2026, replacing legacy registration platforms and fundamentally changing how motor carriers, freight brokers, and surface freight forwarders handle operating authority applications and license maintenance. While designed to combat fraud and streamline registration activities, the transition has created significant user experience challenges that threaten operating authority status and customer relationships for transportation service prov
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

Google Seeks To Change The Rules As Advertisers File Arbitration Demands Asserting Antitrust Claims

Google is implementing significant changes to its advertising terms and conditions, including new batch arbitration provisions and cost-bearing requirements that may substantially impact advertisers' ability to pursue antitrust claims. With a growing number of private antitrust cases following the DOJ's landmark monopoly victory, these modifications raise critical questions about whether Google is attempting to disadvantage advertisers at a pivotal moment.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
Article

Protecting Kids From GenAI

The AI industry's rush to capture young users has created a dangerous landscape where children as young as 11 are exposed to unpredictable chatbot systems. With tech giants like Google and Meta expanding AI access to minors despite documented cases of harmful interactions, the question of regulatory protection becomes urgent as federal lawmakers debate comprehensive legislation while states forge ahead with their own protective measures.
United StatesStrategy
Boies Schiller Flexner LLP
Boies Schiller Flexner LLP