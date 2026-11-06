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ARTICLE · 06 NOVEMBER 2026

The Power Of The Purse: An Appropriations 101 Guide For Businesses, Universities And Communities

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Akin hosted the webinar The Power of the Purse: An Appropriations 101 Guide for Businesses, Universities and Communities, featuring Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Jen Becker-Pollet and Sam Olswanger.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
Ileana Ros-Lehtinen
Jennifer Becker-Pollet
Jennifer Becker-Pollet
Samuel J. Olswanger
Samuel J. Olswanger
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Akin hosted the webinar The Power of the Purse: An Appropriations 101 Guide for Businesses, Universities and Communities, featuring Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, Jen Becker-Pollet and Sam Olswanger.

The program offered a practical overview of how the federal appropriations process works, the congressional and Administration players who shape funding decisions and the differences among programmatic funding, language and earmark requests. The speakers also discussed what makes an effective request and the steps businesses, universities and communities can take now to prepare for fiscal year 2028.

Watch the full webinar below.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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