The 2026 Mid-Term election results have brought a sea change — sometimes called a “Blue Tsunami” — with the House and Senate now having Democratic control for the 120th Congress. But first, the 119th Congress has to complete its work. Now in lame-duck session, with new members coming in and retiring and defeated members departing, the 119th Congress leaves many wondering what comes next.

The 119th Congress: Return of the Lame Duck

Though excitement about the election results focuses on surprising victories for Democratic candidates and what they may bring to Congress in 2027, significant work remains to be done in 2026. Key issues include a final budget for the current fiscal year, the Farm Bill, pending judicial and executive branch nominations, and an uncertain list of what members and constituencies will insist as “must haves” given the foreboding (to some) transition to Democratic control of both chambers. Few expect a government shutdown, but there may be some unexpected twists as members seek to emphasize priorities about past or future spending (defense spending, health care subsidies, and Farm Bill spending on feeding programs, among others). For members who are retiring, voluntarily or otherwise, past patterns of party support may be affected by newfound freedom.

For the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the short list of things to conclude in the lame-duck session include the reauthorization of the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) fee provisions — which remains possible since it is a revenue generating item — but would likely not include more substantive changes to the legislative text or clarifications about key terms in the law. For the pesticide program, reauthorization of the pesticide fee scheme is expected to be put off until 2027, but an effort to extend the statutory deadline until 2032 to complete registration reviews may be included as part of one of the successful legislative vehicles this year.

The 120th Congress: A Blue Hope

Capitol Hill has already seen the arrival of new members to get “oriented,” and later (after final election results determine the exact numbers relevant for party control) Committee assignments will be doled out. Already there are reports of efforts to challenge Committee leadership positions, as opposed to following straightforward assignment based strictly on seniority within the Committees. This is the “we want new blood” and “time for a change” agenda that various candidates used as part of their platform — but one members’ change is another members’ insult to their dues-paying patience.

This comes on top of the overall articulation of what to do first — what are party priorities, not only for the new majority but for each party? The agenda to affect affordability, confront corruption, and end chaos now must take form as action — on tariffs, defense spending, health care costs, and more — and decisions must be made on what to do early and what to emphasize. The Senate Democrats will now confront the filibuster used to thwart their agenda. And President Trump is, to quote President Clinton in 1995, “still relevant,” since he can veto legislation that moves through the maze of House and Senate approval.

Resurrecting Agency Programs: EPA Strikes Back?

Environmental issues may not have been a pillar of this year’s election agendas and emphasis, but those issues are important to the Democratic base and still trickled down through many key points, from energy to agricultural concerns. One result of Democratic victory is that each member under the Democrats’ “big tent” will insist that their support was key to success.

Specifically, there likely will be calls to “rebuild EPA,” among other agencies, since the EPA workforce is down approximately 20 percent from the Biden Administration following cuts made by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). More emphatically reduced — or eliminated — were programs and initiatives perceived as addressing climate change, with billions of dollars in grants and rule-making efforts stopped or eliminated. Emphasis on fossil fuel production will continue as an Administration priority, with a new Congress expected to include oversight and budget initiatives (even as veto-bait) in an attempt to renew efforts to address the climate issue. EPA will be among the agencies and other budget-cutting victims of the 2025 actions driven by DOGE that see efforts to restore.

OCSPP & PRIA: The Road Ahead

The Office of Chemical Safety and Pollution Prevention (OCSPP) has not seen program cuts akin to other parts of EPA. The reorganization of EPA’s Office of Research and Development (ORD) actually resulted in more positions added to OCSPP staff, as referenced in our June 25, 2025, blog post. The toxics program has emphasized a re-working of earlier assessment protocols and evaluations of specific chemicals to implement revised interpretations of what the provisions of 2006’s Frank R. Lautenberg Chemical Safety for the 21st Century Act TSCA amendments require. In addition to reauthorizing the TSCA fee provisions, any more ambitious amendments will need bipartisan support for any hope of success.

For the pesticides program, the Pesticide Registration Improvement Act (PRIA) needs to be reauthorized by October 2027. Efforts were made by registrant stakeholders to renew PRIA in 2026, but bipartisan support — key to past PRIA authorizations — was not able to be garnered during 2026. Broad stakeholder support (including from registrants, grower groups, farmworker advocates, and environmental groups) has underpinned PRIA bipartisan consensus — and efforts to repeat that consensus will be part of the 2027 agenda.

2027: Stay Tuned

As in past years, Bergeson & Campell, P.C. (B&C®), its global consulting affiliate The Acta Group (Acta®), and consortia management affiliate B&C® Consortia Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) Management, L.L.C. (BCCM) will issue a Forecast for U.S. Federal and International Chemical Regulatory Policy, covering 2027, in early January 2027. Our distinguished global team of chemical experts will once more summarize our collective best guess on what to expect in the New Year regarding global industrial, agricultural, and biocidal chemical regulatory and policy initiatives.

Each year, B&C also devotes an hour to addressing the key domestic chemical legal, legislative, and policy developments described in the Forecast during a complimentary webinar. Look for this offering, scheduled for January 14, 2027, in the coming year. For more information, subscribe to receive news and updates on U.S. and International chemical regulatory developments, browse our webinars on demand, or visit our website at www.lawbc.com.