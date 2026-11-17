Pro bono service takes many forms, and election protection gives attorneys the chance to put their legal skills to work in ways that can make a meaningful difference for voters.

In this episode, Brandon Mita, shareholder and Pro Bono Committee member, Sarah Coats, special counsel, and Abby Giarrusso, of counsel, explore what that work can look like. Through stories of answering voters’ questions, monitoring the polls and working behind the scenes, they illustrate the many ways attorneys can contribute throughout the election process. They also discuss the resources and support available to volunteers and how skills they use every day can translate to election protection work.

Each year, Littler joins the American Bar Association’s National Celebration of Pro Bono in recognizing the meaningful work of our attorneys and professional staff. Through their pro bono service, they help individuals and organizations in need and make a difference in communities near and far.

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