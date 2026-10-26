ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026
Presidential Determination Pursuant To Section 303 Of The Defense Production Act Of 1950, As Amended, On Domestic Petroleum Production, Refining And Logistics Capacity (Trump EO Tracker)
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Determines that domestic petroleum production, refining and logistics capacity are essential to national defense and waives statutory requirements under Section 303 of the Defense Production Act (DPA; P.L. 81-774) to accelerate capacity expansion, authorizing the Secretary of War to make purchases, commitments and provide financial support for related projects.
Determines that domestic petroleum production, refining and logistics capacity are essential to national defense and waives statutory requirements under Section 303 of the Defense Production Act (DPA; P.L. 81-774) to accelerate capacity expansion, authorizing the Secretary of War to make purchases, commitments and provide financial support for related projects
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