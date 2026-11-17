At a Glance

Navigating congressional oversight requires a team that understands the machinery of Washington. Mayer Brown’s bipartisan congressional investigations team brings firsthand, insider knowledge to every matter. Our attorneys have served at the highest levels of government, including at the White House, DOJ, DHS, and senior congressional committees. With the addition of Tom Perez—who previously served as Chair of the Democratic National Committee, US Secretary of Labor, and Senior Advisor to President Joe Biden—we provide clients with a clear roadmap through complex, politically charged oversight and scrutiny.

As the November 2026 midterm elections approach, companies should prepare for the possibility of increased congressional oversight in the next Congress. Democrats could gain control of the House of Representatives and potentially the Senate, shifting congressional priorities toward investigations of the Trump Administration, its interactions with corporate America, and corporate conduct in politically sensitive industries.

Although a pided government may make it difficult for Congress to advance significant legislation, congressional investigations can proceed without bipartisan agreement. Companies subject to congressional oversight may face document requests, subpoenas, hearings, and public scrutiny, even where no legal violation is alleged.

Potential Areas of Congressional Scrutiny

Should Democrats control one or both Houses of Congress, they will likely scrutinize:

Corporate interactions with the administration. Regulatory approvals, merger and acquisition activity, tariff relief, federal funding, exemptions, government contracts, and other benefits obtained following engagement with administration officials.

Corporate participation in administration initiatives. Company commitments, public statements, or business decisions associated with administration priorities.

Industries attracting public attention, including data center hyperscalers, oil and gas companies, health insurers, pharmaceutical companies, online platforms, cryptocurrency companies, defense contractors, and semiconductor manufacturers, among others.

Companies should also recognize that congressional interest is not limited to businesses directly accused of wrongdoing or impropriety. An investigation into an administration policy or decision may extend to companies and industries that participated in, benefited from, or possess information about the underlying events.

How Congressional Investigations Differ from Regulatory and Law Enforcement Inquiries

Congressional investigations present distinct challenges for companies. Unlike regulatory enforcement proceedings, legislative oversight may focus on policy objectives, government accountability, and public disclosure, rather than determining whether a particular company violated the law. Also, unlike regulatory enforcement proceedings, documents provided to congressional committees are not subject to privilege, meaning that any documents provided to congressional investigators may end up in the public domain.

Investigations can begin with an informal request for information or a committee letter, and escalate to subpoenas, transcribed interviews, or testimony at public hearings. Committees may release documents, issue public statements or reports, and use hearings to examine corporate conduct before a company has completed its own internal assessment.

The consequences may extend beyond Congress. Information disclosed during an investigation can trigger a referral to the Department of Justice for investigation and possible prosecution, as well as attract attention from state attorneys general, plaintiffs’ lawyers, investors, employees, customers, and the media. Companies should therefore assess congressional investigations as potential multi-front matters requiring coordinated legal, government affairs, communications, and executive oversight.

Assessing Potential Exposure

Companies should evaluate whether significant decisions or activities could attract congressional scrutiny in a changed political environment. This assessment should extend beyond conventional legal compliance and consider how the company’s conduct might be examined in a public investigation.

Relevant questions include:

Have interactions with the administration resulted in significant regulatory decisions, transaction approvals, exemptions, tariff relief, federal funding, or other benefits that could become the subject of congressional inquiry?

Has the company entered into prominent commercial relationships or participated in initiatives that may attract political or public attention?

Could internal communications, board materials, or other records be interpreted differently from the company’s public statements or explanations of its decisions?

Are there issues involving government relationships, corporate conduct, or public policy that could become relevant to a broader investigation of administration actions?

The objective is not to assume that a company has engaged in improper conduct or to anticipate every possible investigative scenario; it is to identify potential vulnerabilities, understand the relevant facts, and determine whether additional preparation is warranted.

What Companies Should Do Now

Companies need not wait for a congressional inquiry to begin preparing. Rather, companies that may be subject to legislative oversight should consider the following measures.

Review potential areas of exposure. Identify transactions, government interactions, policy decisions, public statements, and other activities that could attract congressional interest. Where appropriate, assess the factual record supporting significant decisions and consider how those decisions might be explained to investigators and other stakeholders.

Assess document preservation and collection capabilities. Congressional investigations may involve extensive requests for emails, internal messaging, presentations, board materials, and other records. Companies should understand where relevant information resides, who controls it, and whether existing processes can support a timely and defensible response. If an inquiry arises, appropriate preservation measures should be implemented promptly.

Establish a coordinated response process. Legal, government affairs, compliance, communications, and relevant business teams should understand their respective responsibilities. Companies should establish clear escalation procedures, decision-making authority, and protocols for coordinating communications with congressional staff. Companies should also consider engaging counsel early or conducting response efforts under legal supervision, where appropriate, to help preserve applicable privileges and protections for work product and preparatory materials. Identifying appropriate outside advisers in advance, including counsel whose work product and preparation may be privileged, can also help companies respond efficiently when time is limited.

Prepare senior leadership and the board. Depending on the company's exposure, general counsel should consider briefing the appropriate board committee and senior executives on potential oversight risks and response readiness. Preparation may include identifying potential witnesses, developing processes for verifying relevant facts, and understanding the demands of congressional testimony and public hearings.

Evaluate engagement and communications strategies. Where appropriate, companies may benefit from constructive engagement with policymakers and congressional staff, consistent with their legal obligations and business objectives. Companies should also establish a process for coordinating internal and external communications if an inquiry becomes public or generates significant media attention.

As the next term of Congress approaches, corporate counsel should evaluate whether their organizations are prepared to respond to congressional requests, and whether potential exposure warrants additional attention from senior management and the board.

Advance preparation can help companies identify relevant facts, preserve important records, coordinate advisers, and respond effectively if congressional scrutiny arises. In an environment where investigations may proceed independently of legislative action, congressional oversight merits consideration as a component of enterprise risk management.