Historical Backdrop

At the outset, the historical backdrop to the Declaration is particularly important to consider.

There were a series of fissures between England and the Colonies that led up to the Declaration being signed in 1776.

The Stamp Act—which created a lot of anger among the Colonists—was promulgated by King George III ten years earlier. The Stamp Act required many paper goods in the Colonies to be printed on stamped paper produced in London. This was one of a series of laws that sought to raise revenues from the Colonies and led the Colonists to grow upset.

The Boston Massacre took place five years before the Declaration. The Battle of Lexington and Concord happened two years earlier. And the Siege of Bunker Hill took place the year before the Declaration. Interestingly, in all of these armed conflicts, it was the British who fired first with the Colonists holding their shots until they were fired on by the British.

The First Continental Congress was held two years before the signing of the Declaration. Importantly, the will of the Congress was initially to convince the King to revert to the state of affairs that existed before the series of actions about which they complained.

It not to declare independence from England. It was largely through the dissemination of the views of Thomas Paine that the Colonies became convinced that independence was the answer.

The Declaration’s Continuing Influence

Even though it preceded the formal adoption of our nation’s Constitution, the Declaration of Independence continues to have great meaning today. It represents the core set of ideals on which our nation was founded.

Judges and commentators acknowledge that the Declaration is not itself binding legal precedent. But it does inform how we view the rights that are protected by our Constitution. We must recognize that over 25,000 colonists died fighting for these principles.

For example, in the Amistad case, the Supreme Court ruled that kidnapped slaves were not property. 40 U.S. (15 Pet.) 518 (1841). Although not made part of the court’s opinion, John Quincy Adams, arguing for the slaves, invoked one of the key principles in the Declaration of Independence. He asserted that if every man has the right to life and liberty, then that should decide the case.

Unfortunately, in the Dred Scott decision, Chief Justice Taney debated the meaning of the “all men are created equal” principle and reached a different conclusion. 60 U.S. (19 How.) 393 (1857). The court ruled that a black man who sued for his freedom could not qualify as a citizen and thus did not hold the privilege of suing in federal court. Taney reasoned that black people were not intended to be included within the equal rights protection when our country was formed and thus did not hold such a right under the Constitution.

Abraham Lincoln famously invoked the Declaration’s “all men are created equal” principle in attacking slavery in his Gettysburg Address. And Martin Luther King returned to it a century later in his “I Have a Dream” speech. So, although the declaration does not have the force of law, it is often used as a means of persuasion about what the law ought to be.

The Declaration in Today’s World

Nonetheless, as one can see from how Chief Justice Taney viewed the Declaration, as compared with other thought leaders, the Declaration of Independence has differing meanings depending on the lens through which we view the world.

From my perspective, there are four key takeaways from the document.

First takeaway: the importance of self-government and the rule of law

First, the declaration contains a list of some twenty seven grievances against the king which were set out in the form of a political manifesto. These grievances included issues like unfair taxation, the dissolution of legislatures and deploying standing armies in the Colonies.

These grievances led the 12 Colonies to reject the monarchical style of government under which they had suffered and declare their independence from Britain. The Colonists instead launched the great experiment of a new republic. By adopting the Declaration, they embraced the notion of self-determination through a country run by and for its citizens.

Like many today, the framers were suspicious about abuses of power. Accordingly, the Colonists embraced the rule of law instead of the rule of a King. In so doing, the Declaration became the origin point of our civic history.

Interestingly, these principles spread around the world and formed the basis for new democracies in many other countries. There are many today who see in the current president signs of someone who wants to exert significant powers over government and our citizenry. Consequently, there has been much pushback against the Executive Branch.

Second takeaway: the importance of an independent judiciary

That leads to the next point which is the importance of an independent Judiciary—which is even more critical today in checking excesses of power.

The concept of an independent Judicial branch had its origins in the Declaration. The Declaration recited that King George III had meddled with the administration of justice, had made judges dependent on the will of the King and had interfered with free trials.

As can be seen from the almost daily reports of court decisions involving the current president, the Judiciary can be a key check against the president. Indeed, one of the grievances recited in the Declaration was transporting citizens to foreign countries to be tried—which draws parallels to the current administration’s treatment of immigrants.

Third takeaway: Equality, slavery, and the nation’s unfinished work

Perhaps one of the most important principles set forth in the Declaration was that “all men are created equal.” But this statement was a flawed one. In actuality, it should have read that all white men were created equal.

Women did not receive the right to vote until 1920—over 140 years later.

Perhaps the most serious omission from the Declaration was the issue of slavery. Thomas Jefferson’s early draft of the document contained a passionate condemnation of the slave trade. But this clause was deleted in order to reach unity among the Colonies—not just to gain the blessing of the Southern Colonies but also to appease Northerners who were involved in financing the slave trade.

Recent historians have also commented that several Southern states signed onto the Declaration due to fears that the British might abolish slavery. Although England did not abolish slavery until the 1800s, Lord Mansfield’s 1772 Somerset decision, 98 E.R. 499 (1772), led many to question the legal basis for slavery in England.

Needless to say it took our country almost a century to abolish slavery—and it took 50 years here in New York.

Critically, the issue of race still divides us today. We have seen various issues - such as the right to vote, police shootings and mass incarceration create racial fissures in our country. Many believe that it was the failure to address the slavery question at the birth of our country that helped lead to these divisions.

Interestingly, African-Americans fought on both sides of the Revolution—with some joining the British army in hopes of gaining their freedom from slavery.

Native Americans and Immigrant Rights

The treatment of Native Americans is somewhat similar.

The Declaration includes the following language, which is rather disturbing: He, meaning the King, has excited domestic insurrections amongst us and has endeavored to bring on the inhabitants of our frontiers, the merciless indian savages, whose known rule of warfare, is an undistinguished destruction of all ages, sexes and conditions.

It took many decades for our country to address head on the issues affecting our Native American population. And like African-Americans, native tribes fought on both sides of the revolution.

Interestingly, the Native American tribes had formed their own confederacy long before the Colonies did.

Final takeaway: inalienable rights

The final point that is important is the Declaration’s recitation that all men have what were called “unalienable rights”—which were defined as the right to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” This concept drew from the writings of the philosopher John Locke.

Inalienable rights are ones that government cannot take away from us. Life—means having our lives terminated. Liberty includes the freedom to think, speak, move about and live without arbitrary government interference. The pursuit of happiness means the freedom to make personal choices, to pursue our goals and to live our lives peacefully.

All these rights help make our country the special place that it is. Nonetheless, many are concerned that these freedoms have been called into question—whether by actions of the president, due to the pace of technological development or because of changing norms in our society.

Again, this ties into the concept of an independent judiciary, which is the bulwark for enforcing these rights. The very concept of rights that government cannot take away is only meaningful if the courts enforce those rights.

Conclusion

From Jefferson to Adams to Lincoln to King and on to today, the Declaration of Independence has enduring meaning given its role in shaping our country’s norms and protecting our individual rights. Fortunately, we have a dedicated Judiciary that handles the challenges that arise when our citizens’ individual liberties come into conflict with government actions.

Our judges are not dependent on the rule of a monarch and are thus able to enforce the rule of law in our society. This is a key benefit of the Declaration for our country today.

This article is adapted from remarks the author presented to the Annual Conference of the Association of Supreme Court Justices of the State of New York.