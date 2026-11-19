On October 28, 2026, following an investigation by the Secretary of Commerce (“Commerce”) pursuant to Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 (“Section 232”), President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that finds that imports of robotics, industrial machinery, and their parts and components threaten to impair US national security. The proclamation does not impose tariffs yet. Instead, it orders trade negotiations and leaves tariffs and other remedies available for later. The proclamation is the latest governmental action addressing robotics and it follows the Federal Communications Commission’s addition of foreign-produced advanced robotic devices to its “Covered List” in July 2026.

Background and Commerce Findings

The proclamation comes after a Section 232 investigation by Commerce, which concluded that robotics and associated parts are being imported in quantities and under circumstances that threaten to impair national security. Other key findings of the Commerce report include:

Economic significance : Nearly all modern US defense systems and critical infrastructure sectors depend on robotics or industrial machinery. The proclamation links these sectors to about $7.1 trillion in shipments of manufactured goods and notes about $86 billion in domestic equipment production in 2024.

: Nearly all modern US defense systems and critical infrastructure sectors depend on robotics or industrial machinery. The proclamation links these sectors to about $7.1 trillion in shipments of manufactured goods and notes about $86 billion in domestic equipment production in 2024. Import dependence : The United States relies on imports for most types of robotics, machinery, and components. Import values have grown over the last decade and are projected to keep increasing. The Commerce report found that robotics and industrial machinery support the production of essential, state-of-the-art defense systems, as well as military and law enforcement activities, and products and parts that are used across the US economy, including in critical infrastructure sectors.

: The United States relies on imports for most types of robotics, machinery, and components. Import values have grown over the last decade and are projected to keep increasing. The Commerce report found that robotics and industrial machinery support the production of essential, state-of-the-art defense systems, as well as military and law enforcement activities, and products and parts that are used across the US economy, including in critical infrastructure sectors. Cybersecurity : Equipment from certain foreign entities poses unique security and safety risks because these systems routinely process and store sensitive data.

: Equipment from certain foreign entities poses unique security and safety risks because these systems routinely process and store sensitive data. Domestic shortfall: US production falls short of national security needs. The United States produces less than it consumes and underuses its existing manufacturing capacity, despite recent investment.

Presidential Determination

Rather than immediately impose tariffs, the proclamation directs Commerce and the United States Trade Representative (“USTR”) to jointly pursue negotiations with trading partners to address the threatened impairment of the national security with respect to imported robotics, industrial machinery, and their components. Commerce and USTR are to provide an update to the President on these negotiations within 180 days.

Key Takeaways

While the proclamation does not impose tariffs on robotics industry imports for the time being, it demonstrates the gravity with which the Trump Administration views the national security implications of the industry. Further, the potential for the imposition of tariffs after the period of negotiations is complete remains an option for the Administration. As the Commerce report emphasizes, robotics devices and components are increasingly critical aspects of a range of industries. Manufacturers, importers, and producers should track developments and prepare for potential additional restrictions in the coming weeks and months.