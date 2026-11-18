Healthcare companies that have identified potential misconduct often face challenging questions about whether to voluntarily self-disclose and, more surprisingly, to which of an alphabet soup of agencies to make any such disclosure.

On October 15, 2026, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) and the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a new joint policy that simplifies how companies report potential criminal healthcare fraud.

Under the new policy, a company that voluntarily reports potentially criminal conduct involving a federal healthcare program (such as Medicare or Medicaid) to DOJ Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section will receive the benefits of two separate government programs – with a single disclosure.

The new policy replaces what DOJ itself described as a “maze of agencies” with “one clear point of contact.” For healthcare companies, it answers an important question: If potential wrongdoing is to be disclosed, where should it be reported? Of course, whether to disclose in any particular case will remain the threshold – and perhaps trickiest – question to answer. But the new policy removes one additional complication from the equation.

In this alert, we discuss key elements of the joint policy, identify its limits, and provide practical implications for healthcare companies, providers, and their investors.

Background

In the healthcare industry, a single issue – for example, an illegal kickback arrangement, billing Medicare for medically unnecessary services, or using a provider who has been barred from federal programs – can expose a company to criminal, civil, and administrative consequences at the same time.

Historically, two different government programs encouraged companies to come forward:

DOJ’s CEP. Under DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP), a company that voluntarily reports misconduct, fully cooperates, and fixes the problem will generally not be prosecuted, absent aggravating circumstances (a so-called “declination”).

Under DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP), a company that voluntarily reports misconduct, fully cooperates, and fixes the problem will generally not be prosecuted, absent aggravating circumstances (a so-called “declination”). HHS-OIG’s Self-Disclosure Protocol. HHS Office of Inspector General’s (HHS-OIG) Self-Disclosure Protocol offers a process to report and resolve civil and administrative liability, with benefits that include a faster resolution, lower financial penalties, a release from exclusion from federal healthcare programs, and a presumption against the imposition of a multi-year corporate integrity agreement.

Because these programs were run by different agencies, companies faced uncertainty about whether they needed to make multiple disclosures, and to whom. That uncertainty could complicate and delay reporting decisions.

After disclosure, coordination between DOJ and HHS (including the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services) was not always seamless, and companies sometimes had to navigate differing agency approaches and timing expectations.

Key elements of the new policy

The policy has three critical components:

One disclosure, two sets of benefits. A company that qualifies for voluntary self-disclosure credit with the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section for conduct involving a federal healthcare program will also receive the benefits of HHS-OIG Self-Disclosure Protocol (including potentially lower penalties, no debarment/exclusion in some circumstances, and no integrity agreement). No duplicate filing through HHS-OIG web portal is required; DOJ will promptly forward a copy of the disclosure to HHS-OIG.

A company that qualifies for voluntary self-disclosure credit with the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section for conduct involving a federal healthcare program will also receive the benefits of HHS-OIG Self-Disclosure Protocol (including potentially lower penalties, no debarment/exclusion in some circumstances, and no integrity agreement). No duplicate filing through HHS-OIG web portal is required; DOJ will promptly forward a copy of the disclosure to HHS-OIG. Reporting only to HHS-OIG is no longer enough for criminal issues. HHS-OIG updated its protocol to make clear that it is meant for civil and administrative issues, not criminal violations. Significantly, a company that reports only to HHS-OIG generally will not be treated as having self-disclosed to DOJ, and therefore generally will not qualify for a declination on that basis.

HHS-OIG updated its protocol to make clear that it is meant for civil and administrative issues, not criminal violations. Significantly, a company that reports only to HHS-OIG generally will not be treated as having self-disclosed to DOJ, and therefore generally will not qualify for a declination on that basis. Scope and timing. The policy applies to voluntary self-disclosures of potential criminal conduct affecting federal health care programs made to the Fraud Division on or after the policy’s effective date (the policy is dated October 15, 2026). Disclosures may be sent to [email protected].

Important limits

The new policy is helpful, but it is not a blanket safe harbor:

Usual DOJ requirements still apply. To receive credit, a disclosure must be made to the Fraud Division (or, in good faith, to another DOJ component that later refers it) and must meet every element of DOJ’s definition of a “voluntary self-disclosure.” Full cooperation and timely remediation remain essential.

To receive credit, a disclosure must be made to the Fraud Division (or, in good faith, to another DOJ component that later refers it) and must meet every element of DOJ’s definition of a “voluntary self-disclosure.” Full cooperation and timely remediation remain essential. Mandatory exclusion not covered. HHS-OIG benefits do not include relief from mandatory exclusion from federal healthcare programs, which applies to certain serious offenses.

HHS-OIG benefits do not include relief from mandatory exclusion from federal healthcare programs, which applies to certain serious offenses. No guarantees. The policy does not create legally enforceable rights, and prosecutors retain discretion to weigh aggravating circumstances against a company’s disclosure, cooperation, and remediation.

Even so, a disclosure made only to HHS-OIG (or another regulator) is not wasted. While it generally will not count as a voluntary self-disclosure under the CEP, and so generally will not support a CEP declination on that basis, DOJ may still consider it as part of the company’s cooperation and remediation. And nothing in the policy limits other credit available under the CEP or the federal Sentencing Guidelines.

Practical implications

The policy reflects DOJ’s broader focus on healthcare fraud and its stated message that companies that come forward will be treated predictably, while those that conceal misconduct “should expect a very different conversation.”

Healthcare companies, providers, and their investors should consider the following:

Rethink where to report first. When potentially criminal conduct involving federal healthcare program funds is identified, DOJ’s Fraud Division – not HHS-OIG – is now the recommended first stop if a company wants the benefits of both programs.

When potentially criminal conduct involving federal healthcare program funds is identified, DOJ’s Fraud Division – not HHS-OIG – is now the recommended first stop if a company wants the benefits of both programs. Revisit internal playbooks. Companies should update compliance policies, internal investigation protocols, and escalation procedures to reflect the new single-disclosure pathway and to ensure issues are elevated quickly.

Companies should update compliance policies, internal investigation protocols, and escalation procedures to reflect the new single-disclosure pathway and to ensure issues are elevated quickly. Speed matters. DOJ emphasized the importance of prompt disclosure while funds, patients, and evidence can still be protected. Delays in investigating and deciding whether to report may reduce the value of coming forward.

DOJ emphasized the importance of prompt disclosure while funds, patients, and evidence can still be protected. Delays in investigating and deciding whether to report may reduce the value of coming forward. Involve counsel early. Because the decision of whether, when, and where to disclose can carry significant criminal, civil, and administrative consequences, companies should involve experienced counsel early – before any outreach to the government.

Because the decision of whether, when, and where to disclose can carry significant criminal, civil, and administrative consequences, companies should involve experienced counsel early – before any outreach to the government. Self-disclosure analysis remains fraught. Notwithstanding DOJ’s continued attempts to incentivize self-disclosure, uncertainty surrounding the potential outcomes of disclosure in any particular case will remain. DOJ’s guidance leaves prosecutorial discretion concerning potential “aggravating circumstances” intact, requiring a careful assessment of the attendant risks of any possible disclosure.

Conclusion

The joint DOJ and HHS-OIG policy removes a long-standing source of confusion for healthcare companies by offering a single, clear path for reporting potential criminal fraud.

Companies that discover potential misconduct that they want to disclose now face a simpler process, although the policy does not obviate the need to carefully assess the facts and circumstances presented in any particular case.