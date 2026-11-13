New Department Of Justice Health Care Fraud Programs Include First Ever False Claims Act Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently rolled out three initiatives aimed at enhancing the government’s ability to detect healthcare fraud. The three initiatives enlist the private sector in the fight against fraud:

The Coordination of Voluntary Self-Disclosure in Health Care Fraud Matters: The DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division), in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), streamlined an administrative hurdle for companies seeking to disclose potential criminal conduct related to federal healthcare programs to reap the benefits of both the DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP) and HHS-OIG’s Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol (SDP). The Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP): The Fraud Division created the first whistleblower rewards program that pays an upfront award to individuals whose tips lead to criminal charges. WHIP emphasizes submissions involving healthcare fraud. The Healthcare False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program (FCA SDPP): The DOJ Civil Division (Civil Division), in collaboration with the HHS-OIG and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), announced a six-month pilot program that offers healthcare companies a pathway to resolve civil liability under the False Claims Act by self-disclosing potential violations in exchange for favorable resolution terms, including a civil release from the Civil Division and HHS, with no factual admissions and no Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA).

All three initiatives encourage the private sector to participate in fraud detection. All three emphasize to healthcare providers the importance of committing to compliance with federal laws and regulations in their industry. And all three are consistent with the DOJ’s aggressive approach to employing all available tools and resources to tackle civil and criminal healthcare fraud.

The Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section: A One-Stop Shop for Companies Self-Disclosing Potential Criminal Conduct

On October 15, 2026, the Fraud Division and HHS-OIG issued a policy that clarified that the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section is the one-stop shop for self-disclosures of potential healthcare-related criminal conduct.1 The policy clarified that companies seeking to voluntarily self-disclose potential criminal conduct need to only disclose the conduct to the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section to receive the benefits of both self-disclosure under the DOJ and the HHS-OIG.2 This removes an existing issue companies faced when reporting healthcare fraud – the need to report through both the DOJ and HHS-OIG self-disclosure channels. Conduct involving only civil or administrative violations may still be disclosed directly to HHS-OIG rather than the Fraud Division.

The policy arrives on the heels of a continued focus on fraud enforcement, particularly in the healthcare context. But the policy illustrates that the Fraud Division and HHS-OIG understand that healthcare compliance often poses significant challenges for healthcare companies: “In the healthcare fraud context, a single course of conduct – e.g., an illegal remuneration arrangement, a scheme to bill for medically unnecessary services, or a scheme involving an excluded person – frequently give rise to overlapping criminal, civil, and administrative matters involving the Health Care Fraud Section and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).”3 Companies must not only determine whether potential criminal conduct exists within their organization (and, if so, the extent of such criminal conduct), but they must also decide whether to disclose the conduct.4 Then, companies must determine where (i.e., to which agency) the fraud should be disclosed.5

The policy ostensibly resolves any controversy surrounding the question of where a company should submit a self-disclosure: a company is required to make only one disclosure of potential criminal violations affecting one or more Federal healthcare programs to the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section to obtain the benefits of both the DOJ’s CEP and HHS-OIG’s SDP. Submission to the Fraud Division means that the company automatically receives the benefits of the SDP, obviating the need for an additional direct submission through HHS-OIG. The disclosure should be made to the Fraud Division at [email protected].

The benefits under the CEP and the SDP are significant. Under the CEP, the DOJ may decline to prosecute the company where the company has voluntarily self-disclosed misconduct, fully cooperated, and timely and appropriately remediated the conduct, absent any aggravating circumstances.6 The SDP allows companies to identify, disclose, and resolve civil and administrative liability involving conduct that may violate laws for which Civil Monetary Penalties (CMP) under 42 U.S.C. §1320a-7a are authorized.7 Under the new initiative, self-disclosure to the Fraud Division avails companies of the benefits of the SDP, benefits which include speedy resolutions, lower multipliers, and an exclusion release without integrity agreement obligations.8 Previously, these benefits were only available for disclosures submitted to HHS-OIG.

The message is clear that companies seeking to self-disclose potential criminal conduct should submit such disclosure to the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section to receive the benefits of both the CEP and the SDP. Importantly, a disclosure made only to HHS-OIG under its SDP generally does not qualify as a voluntary self-disclosure to the Fraud Division. While HHS-OIG amended the SDP to clarify that the SDP is not available for criminal conduct, a company that discloses to HHS-OIG alone will not qualify for a declination.9

Payment Upfront: DOJ Offers Fast Cash for Fraud Tips

On October 20, 2026, the Fraud Division announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP), a novel program aimed at encouraging individual whistleblowers to participate in the fight against fraud.10 WHIP is the first whistleblower program to compensate whistleblowers upfront with an award for certain information that leads to criminal charges.11

WHIP will provide early-stage compensation to whistleblowers ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 for information leading to criminal charges in certain subject areas.12 Most existing government whistleblower reward programs issue whistleblower rewards only after the final resolution of the criminal matter, which includes potentially lengthy forfeiture and appeals processes.13 Beyond incentivizing whistleblowers to come forward sooner, WHIP provides added transparency, giving whistleblowers more certainty regarding the amount and the timing of potential compensation. Whistleblowers remain eligible for larger rewards if tips lead to larger financial penalties (or, in some cases, forfeiture). The Department of Treasury has committed $25 million to funding WHIP.14

Whistleblowers must meet the following criteria to qualify for a reward: (i) the whistleblower’s participation must be voluntary; (ii) truthful and complete original information must be provided in writing; (iii) information must pertain to defined subject matter areas; (iv) the whistleblower must fully cooperate; (v) information must be provided by individuals who did not actively participate in the fraud; and (vi) information must lead to criminal charges.15 Whistleblowers may report fraud by going to www.america.gov/fraud.

The whistleblower’s information must pertain (a) to federal healthcare offenses and related crimes involving healthcare benefits or fraud against patients or others in the healthcare industry or (b) to fraud on programs or benefits administered by the Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Education, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of War, or the Small Business Administration. Notably, the Department has stated that WHIP will prioritize tips involving the healthcare context, namely, hospice, home care, day care, and special services fraud.

Following the filing of an unsealed indictment or criminal complaint, the DOJ maintains sole discretion in determining whether awards will be made under WHIP. Whistleblower submissions made through the online portal are reviewed by staff under the direction of the Fraud Division Assistant Attorney General.

The Civil Division Creates the FCA SDPP to Build on the DOJ’s Principle to Promote Predictable Resolutions of Corporate Misconduct

On October 22, 2026, the Civil Division and HHS launched the FCA SDPP—a formal process for healthcare companies to self-disclose potential violations of the FCA.16

The FCA SDPP is a six-month pilot open to a wide range of healthcare industry participants, including providers, suppliers, manufacturers, payors, and related entities involved with items or services reimbursed or otherwise funded by federal healthcare programs.

To qualify under the FCA SDPP, a company must self-disclose a potential violation of the FCA previously unknown to the government. If the government was already aware of the potential FCA violation, then the disclosing company is eligible for self-disclosure and cooperation credit, but is not eligible for a resolution under the FCA SDPP. Submissions are due by April 22, 2027 and may be submitted electronically to [email protected].

A self-disclosing company’s self-disclosure must:

Describe all relevant details relating to the disclosing company’s conduct that potentially violates the FCA;

Produce documents sufficient to fully reflect the nature, terms, and operation of the disclosed FCA violations;

Describe the remedial measures and other corrective actions the disclosing company has taken;

Provide financial information sufficient for the Civil Division to calculate a Base Self-Disclosure Repayment;

Certification from the company’s authorized representative stating that the submission contains truthful and complete information; and

Contact information for the disclosing company’s designated point of contact.

One of the carrots offered by the FCA SDPP is a concrete repayment range of 1.25x to 1.6x multiplier—a meaningful deviation relative to the statutorily-provided 3x multiplier and the 2x multiplier commonly applied in negotiated FCA resolutions. The multiplier will vary based on facts such as timeliness of the self-disclosure, duration and scope of the misconduct, involvement of company leadership in the misconduct, financial benefit to the disclosing company, and remediation of misconduct involving successor liability.

For FCA cases based on alleged kickbacks in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), the value of the kickback can serve as the base amount, offering a significant discount off traditional FCA damages, which Civil Division typically bases on the total claims paid. This makes the FCA SDPP especially attractive for companies that identify potential AKS issues.

Along with the financial benefit, companies will receive a coordinated civil release from liability under the FCA and certain HHS administrative authorities, including waiving the imposition of a CIA, civil monetary penalties, and Medicare enrollment revocation.

Key Takeaways

The issuance of these three initiatives in the same week underscores the government’s enforcement interest in combatting fraud, particularly in the healthcare space.

The single-point self-disclosure policy will likely require healthcare companies to seek outside counsel’s assistance at the early stages of potential misconduct. The appropriate forum and benefits of disclosure will depend on whether the conduct is potentially criminal. Compliance reporting mechanisms that potentially involve kickbacks, billing practices, or referrals should be directed to counsel for an assessment on disclosure strategy.

WHIP offers employees of healthcare employees a financial incentive to report corporate misconduct. Given that this is the first time that the DOJ is offering an upfront reward, and the operation is up to the discretion of the Fraud Division, there are likely to be growing pains and inconsistencies in WHIP’s application and usefulness. The $25 million allocated for this program is also a relatively paltry sum compared to the amount of the awards DOJ typically pays out from False Claims Act cases. Irrespective of these implementation challenges, healthcare providers must be aware that healthcare fraud and other corporate misconduct will open them up to a potential disgruntled employee racing to the Fraud Division.

The FCA SDPP adds an important consideration for healthcare and life sciences companies that are evaluating potential FCA exposure, particularly where misconduct is identified before receiving a Civil Investigative Demand or any other government scrutiny. The financial certainty and protections from administrative fallout may alter a company’s strategy on self-disclosing, but the company should consult with outside counsel to assess the potential FCA misconduct and the scope of available releases.

Footnotes

1. See Dep’t of Justice, National Fraud Enforcement Division and the Department of Health and Human Services Announce Self-Disclosure Protocol for Criminal Health Care Fraud (October 15, 2026), available at https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/national-fraud-enforcement-division-and-department-health-and-human-services-announce-self.

2. Id.

3. Colin McDonald, Assistant Att’y Gen., National Fraud Enforcement Division and HHS-OIG Policy on Coordination of Voluntary Self-Disclosure in Health Care Fraud Matters, (October 15, 2026), available at https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1466291/dl?inline.

4. Id. at 2.

5. Id.

6. Id. at 3.

7. Id. at 2.

8. Id. at 3.

9. Id. at 4.

10. See Dep’t of Justice, Justice Department Announces Innovative Whistleblower Rewards Program to Combat Fraud (October 20, 2026), available at https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-innovative-whistleblower-rewards-program-combat-fraud.

11. Id.

12. See Dep’t of Justice, Whistleblower Rewards Program (October 20, 2026), available at https://www.justice.gov/fraud/whistleblower.

13. See Dep’t of Justice, Justice Department Announces Innovative Whistleblower Rewards Program to Combat Fraud (October 20, 2026).

14. Id.

15. See Dep’t of Justice, Whistleblower Rewards Program (October 20, 2026).