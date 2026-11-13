Log in or register
Share on LinkedInShare on LinkedIn

ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

New Department Of Justice Health Care Fraud Programs Include First Ever False Claims Act Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy

Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Explore more from Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney

The Department of Justice has unveiled three groundbreaking initiatives designed to revolutionize healthcare fraud detection by enlisting private sector participation. These programs introduce streamlined self-disclosure processes, upfront whistleblower rewards, and a pilot program offering favorable resolution terms for companies that voluntarily report False Claims Act violations.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Courtney G. Tito
Courtney G. Tito
Evan M. Luellen
Evan M. Luellen
Mark A. Kasten
Mark A. Kasten
Maxwell C. Ruocco
Maxwell C. Ruocco
Author LinkedIn connections

The Department of Justice (DOJ) recently rolled out three initiatives aimed at enhancing the government’s ability to detect healthcare fraud. The three initiatives enlist the private sector in the fight against fraud: 

  1. The Coordination of Voluntary Self-Disclosure in Health Care Fraud Matters: The DOJ’s National Fraud Enforcement Division (Fraud Division), in collaboration with the Department of Health and Human Services, Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG), streamlined an administrative hurdle for companies seeking to disclose potential criminal conduct related to federal healthcare programs to reap the benefits of both the DOJ’s Corporate Enforcement and Voluntary Self-Disclosure Policy (CEP) and HHS-OIG’s Health Care Fraud Self-Disclosure Protocol (SDP).
  2. The Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP): The Fraud Division created the first whistleblower rewards program that pays an upfront award to individuals whose tips lead to criminal charges. WHIP emphasizes submissions involving healthcare fraud.
  3. The Healthcare False Claims Act Self-Disclosure Pilot Program (FCA SDPP): The DOJ Civil Division (Civil Division), in collaboration with the HHS-OIG and the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), announced a six-month pilot program that offers healthcare companies a pathway to resolve civil liability under the False Claims Act by self-disclosing potential violations in exchange for favorable resolution terms, including a civil release from the Civil Division and HHS, with no factual admissions and no Corporate Integrity Agreement (CIA).

All three initiatives encourage the private sector to participate in fraud detection. All three emphasize to healthcare providers the importance of committing to compliance with federal laws and regulations in their industry. And all three are consistent with the DOJ’s aggressive approach to employing all available tools and resources to tackle civil and criminal healthcare fraud.

The Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section: A One-Stop Shop for Companies Self-Disclosing Potential Criminal Conduct

On October 15, 2026, the Fraud Division and HHS-OIG issued a policy that clarified that the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section is the one-stop shop for self-disclosures of potential healthcare-related criminal conduct.1 The policy clarified that companies seeking to voluntarily self-disclose potential criminal conduct need to only disclose the conduct to the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section to receive the benefits of both self-disclosure under the DOJ and the HHS-OIG.2 This removes an existing issue companies faced when reporting healthcare fraud – the need to report through both the DOJ and HHS-OIG self-disclosure channels. Conduct involving only civil or administrative violations may still be disclosed directly to HHS-OIG rather than the Fraud Division.

The policy arrives on the heels of a continued focus on fraud enforcement, particularly in the healthcare context. But the policy illustrates that the Fraud Division and HHS-OIG understand that healthcare compliance often poses significant challenges for healthcare companies: “In the healthcare fraud context, a single course of conduct – e.g., an illegal remuneration arrangement, a scheme to bill for medically unnecessary services, or a scheme involving an excluded person – frequently give rise to overlapping criminal, civil, and administrative matters involving the Health Care Fraud Section and the Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG).”3 Companies must not only determine whether potential criminal conduct exists within their organization (and, if so, the extent of such criminal conduct), but they must also decide whether to disclose the conduct.4 Then, companies must determine where (i.e., to which agency) the fraud should be disclosed.5

The policy ostensibly resolves any controversy surrounding the question of where a company should submit a self-disclosure: a company is required to make only one disclosure of potential criminal violations affecting one or more Federal healthcare programs to the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section to obtain the benefits of both the DOJ’s CEP and HHS-OIG’s SDP. Submission to the Fraud Division means that the company automatically receives the benefits of the SDP, obviating the need for an additional direct submission through HHS-OIG. The disclosure should be made to the Fraud Division at [email protected].

The benefits under the CEP and the SDP are significant. Under the CEP, the DOJ may decline to prosecute the company where the company has voluntarily self-disclosed misconduct, fully cooperated, and timely and appropriately remediated the conduct, absent any aggravating circumstances.6 The SDP allows companies to identify, disclose, and resolve civil and administrative liability involving conduct that may violate laws for which Civil Monetary Penalties (CMP) under 42 U.S.C. §1320a-7a are authorized.7 Under the new initiative, self-disclosure to the Fraud Division avails companies of the benefits of the SDP, benefits which include speedy resolutions, lower multipliers, and an exclusion release without integrity agreement obligations.8 Previously, these benefits were only available for disclosures submitted to HHS-OIG.

The message is clear that companies seeking to self-disclose potential criminal conduct should submit such disclosure to the Fraud Division’s Health Care Fraud Section to receive the benefits of both the CEP and the SDP. Importantly, a disclosure made only to HHS-OIG under its SDP generally does not qualify as a voluntary self-disclosure to the Fraud Division. While HHS-OIG amended the SDP to clarify that the SDP is not available for criminal conduct, a company that discloses to HHS-OIG alone will not qualify for a declination.9

Payment Upfront: DOJ Offers Fast Cash for Fraud Tips

On October 20, 2026, the Fraud Division announced the Fraud Whistleblower Incentive Program (WHIP), a novel program aimed at encouraging individual whistleblowers to participate in the fight against fraud.10 WHIP is the first whistleblower program to compensate whistleblowers upfront with an award for certain information that leads to criminal charges.11

WHIP will provide early-stage compensation to whistleblowers ranging from $10,000 to $30,000 for information leading to criminal charges in certain subject areas.12 Most existing government whistleblower reward programs issue whistleblower rewards only after the final resolution of the criminal matter, which includes potentially lengthy forfeiture and appeals processes.13 Beyond incentivizing whistleblowers to come forward sooner, WHIP provides added transparency, giving whistleblowers more certainty regarding the amount and the timing of potential compensation. Whistleblowers remain eligible for larger rewards if tips lead to larger financial penalties (or, in some cases, forfeiture). The Department of Treasury has committed $25 million to funding WHIP.14

Whistleblowers must meet the following criteria to qualify for a reward: (i) the whistleblower’s participation must be voluntary; (ii) truthful and complete original information must be provided in writing; (iii) information must pertain to defined subject matter areas; (iv) the whistleblower must fully cooperate; (v) information must be provided by individuals who did not actively participate in the fraud; and (vi) information must lead to criminal charges.15 Whistleblowers may report fraud by going to www.america.gov/fraud.

The whistleblower’s information must pertain (a) to federal healthcare offenses and related crimes involving healthcare benefits or fraud against patients or others in the healthcare industry or (b) to fraud on programs or benefits administered by the Department of Agriculture, Department of Labor, Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Education, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of War, or the Small Business Administration. Notably, the Department has stated that WHIP will prioritize tips involving the healthcare context, namely, hospice, home care, day care, and special services fraud.

Following the filing of an unsealed indictment or criminal complaint, the DOJ maintains sole discretion in determining whether awards will be made under WHIP. Whistleblower submissions made through the online portal are reviewed by staff under the direction of the Fraud Division Assistant Attorney General.

The Civil Division Creates the FCA SDPP to Build on the DOJ’s Principle to Promote Predictable Resolutions of Corporate Misconduct

On October 22, 2026, the Civil Division and HHS launched the FCA SDPP—a formal process for healthcare companies to self-disclose potential violations of the FCA.16 

The FCA SDPP is a six-month pilot open to a wide range of healthcare industry participants, including providers, suppliers, manufacturers, payors, and related entities involved with items or services reimbursed or otherwise funded by federal healthcare programs. 

To qualify under the FCA SDPP, a company must self-disclose a potential violation of the FCA previously unknown to the government. If the government was already aware of the potential FCA violation, then the disclosing company is eligible for self-disclosure and cooperation credit, but is not eligible for a resolution under the FCA SDPP. Submissions are due by April 22, 2027 and may be submitted electronically to [email protected].

A self-disclosing company’s self-disclosure must:

  • Describe all relevant details relating to the disclosing company’s conduct that potentially violates the FCA;
  • Produce documents sufficient to fully reflect the nature, terms, and operation of the disclosed FCA violations;
  • Describe the remedial measures and other corrective actions the disclosing company has taken;
  • Provide financial information sufficient for the Civil Division to calculate a Base Self-Disclosure Repayment; 
  • Certification from the company’s authorized representative stating that the submission contains truthful and complete information; and
  • Contact information for the disclosing company’s designated point of contact.

One of the carrots offered by the FCA SDPP is a concrete repayment range of 1.25x to 1.6x multiplier—a meaningful deviation relative to the statutorily-provided 3x multiplier and the 2x multiplier commonly applied in negotiated FCA resolutions. The multiplier will vary based on facts such as timeliness of the self-disclosure, duration and scope of the misconduct, involvement of company leadership in the misconduct, financial benefit to the disclosing company, and remediation of misconduct involving successor liability.

For FCA cases based on alleged kickbacks in violation of the Anti-Kickback Statute (AKS), the value of the kickback can serve as the base amount, offering a significant discount off traditional FCA damages, which Civil Division typically bases on the total claims paid. This makes the FCA SDPP especially attractive for companies that identify potential AKS issues.

Along with the financial benefit, companies will receive a coordinated civil release from liability under the FCA and certain HHS administrative authorities, including waiving the imposition of a CIA, civil monetary penalties, and Medicare enrollment revocation.

Key Takeaways

The issuance of these three initiatives in the same week underscores the government’s enforcement interest in combatting fraud, particularly in the healthcare space.

The single-point self-disclosure policy will likely require healthcare companies to seek outside counsel’s assistance at the early stages of potential misconduct. The appropriate forum and benefits of disclosure will depend on whether the conduct is potentially criminal. Compliance reporting mechanisms that potentially involve kickbacks, billing practices, or referrals should be directed to counsel for an assessment on disclosure strategy.

WHIP offers employees of healthcare employees a financial incentive to report corporate misconduct. Given that this is the first time that the DOJ is offering an upfront reward, and the operation is up to the discretion of the Fraud Division, there are likely to be growing pains and inconsistencies in WHIP’s application and usefulness. The $25 million allocated for this program is also a relatively paltry sum compared to the amount of the awards DOJ typically pays out from False Claims Act cases. Irrespective of these implementation challenges, healthcare providers must be aware that healthcare fraud and other corporate misconduct will open them up to a potential disgruntled employee racing to the Fraud Division.

The FCA SDPP adds an important consideration for healthcare and life sciences companies that are evaluating potential FCA exposure, particularly where misconduct is identified before receiving a Civil Investigative Demand or any other government scrutiny. The financial certainty and protections from administrative fallout may alter a company’s strategy on self-disclosing, but the company should consult with outside counsel to assess the potential FCA misconduct and the scope of available releases. 

Footnotes

1. See Dep’t of Justice, National Fraud Enforcement Division and the Department of Health and Human Services Announce Self-Disclosure Protocol for Criminal Health Care Fraud (October 15, 2026), available at https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/national-fraud-enforcement-division-and-department-health-and-human-services-announce-self.

2. Id.

3. Colin McDonald, Assistant Att’y Gen., National Fraud Enforcement Division and HHS-OIG Policy on Coordination of Voluntary Self-Disclosure in Health Care Fraud Matters, (October 15, 2026), available at https://www.justice.gov/opa/media/1466291/dl?inline.

4. Id. at 2.

5. Id.

6. Id. at 3.

7. Id. at 2.

8. Id. at 3.

9. Id. at 4.

10. See Dep’t of Justice, Justice Department Announces Innovative Whistleblower Rewards Program to Combat Fraud (October 20, 2026), available at https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-department-announces-innovative-whistleblower-rewards-program-combat-fraud.

11. Id.

12. See Dep’t of Justice, Whistleblower Rewards Program (October 20, 2026), available at https://www.justice.gov/fraud/whistleblower.

13. See Dep’t of Justice, Justice Department Announces Innovative Whistleblower Rewards Program to Combat Fraud (October 20, 2026).

14. Id.

15. See Dep’t of Justice, Whistleblower Rewards Program (October 20, 2026).

16. See Dep’t of Justice, Justice Department’s Civil Division and the Department of Health & Human Services Announce Anti-Fraud Healthcare Self-Disclosure Pilot Program (Oct. 22, 2026), available at https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/justice-departments-civil-division-and-department-health-human-services-announce-anti-fraud.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

View source

Related Articles

Legal Intelligence Newsletters: sign up for the latest legal and regulatory news on your chosen topics

Read more about

See more popular content from

Article

SBA Extends Deadline For Comments On Historic Overhaul Of Size Standards

The Small Business Administration has extended the comment period for two proposed rules that could dramatically reshape federal government contracting by significantly expanding the pool of entities eligible for small business set-aside procurements. With some size standard thresholds proposed to increase as much as tenfold, these changes would fundamentally alter the makeup of the small business contractor base.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

Tennessee 2026 Midterm Election Results: Blackburn Wins Governor’s Race Amid Congressional And Legislative Upsets

Tennessee's 2026 midterm elections brought unexpected shifts to the state's political landscape, with Marsha Blackburn winning the governorship by the narrowest margin in over a century and Democrats flipping six House seats despite Republican supermajority retention. The results set the stage for significant leadership changes and new policy priorities when the 115th General Assembly convenes in January 2027.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Bass, Berry & Sims PLC
Article

D.C. Circuit Rules Pentagon Can Exclude Anthropic From Supply Chain

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit has ruled that the Department of War can exclude Anthropic from its supply chain under the Federal Acquisition Supply Chain Security Act, finding that the AI company's ability to manipulate its Claude model creates a supply chain risk. This decision contrasts with an earlier California district court ruling that blocked a similar designation under a different statute, creating a complex legal landscape for AI providers and government contractors.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Taft, Stettinius & Hollister LLP
Article

State AG News: Consumer Fraud And Deceptive Practices (October 1-7, 2026)

State attorneys general across the nation are taking decisive legal action on multiple fronts, from challenging federal fuel economy rollbacks to pursuing pharmaceutical companies over misleading drug claims. This week's enforcement activities reveal coordinated multistate efforts alongside individual state actions targeting consumer protection, national security concerns, and social media platform accountability.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Crowell & Moring LLP
Crowell & Moring LLP
Article

BIOSECURE Act Update: Court Enjoins WuXi AppTec’s 1260H Designation, but Strategic and Compliance Clocks Keep Running

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia has preliminarily enjoined the Department of War from enforcing WuXi AppTec's Section 1260H designation, finding the agency misread its evidence on state and military affiliation. However, this ruling does not close alternative pathways to biotechnology company of concern (BCC) designation under the BIOSECURE Act, and earlier supply-chain restrictions continue to drive near-term compliance decisions with a critical June 30, 2027 deadline for sub-tier supp
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Greenberg Traurig
Greenberg Traurig
Article

FMCSA MOTUS Implementation – Common Motor Carrier Concerns

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration launched MOTUS in May 2026, replacing legacy registration platforms and fundamentally changing how motor carriers, freight brokers, and surface freight forwarders handle operating authority applications and license maintenance. While designed to combat fraud and streamline registration activities, the transition has created significant user experience challenges that threaten operating authority status and customer relationships for transportation service prov
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP
Article

Allegheny County Council Passes Paid Parental Leave Policy

On Tuesday, October 20, 2026, the Allegheny County Council passed legislation requiring employers with at least 15 workers to provide 12 weeks of paid parental leave, ending months-long debate on the proposal. We previously reported on the initial 18-week proposal in May 2026 (summarized here), the revised proposed legislation (summarized here), and the Allegheny County Board of Health passing the legislation (summarized here). The measure was passed in an 11-4 vote. It will become effective in one year, as County Executive Sara Innamorato signed the bill on, October 22, 2026.
United StatesEmployment and HR
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Tenth Circuit Stays Nationwide Eligibility Injunction For Class Of 2022 In Wisne v. NCAA

On August 21, 2026, the Tenth Circuit granted the NCAA’s stay request in Wisne v. NCAA, temporarily restoring the NCAA’s age-based eligibility rules pending resolution of the appeal. Three weeks earlier, Judge Sweeney of the District of Colorado had issued a nationwide injunction that permitted athletes in the Class of 2022 to pursue a fifth year of eligibility.
United StatesLitigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

NCAA Enjoined From Enforcing New Fifth-Year Eligibility Rule

A federal court has issued a nationwide injunction blocking the NCAA from enforcing its new five-year eligibility rule against Division I athletes who graduated high school in 2022. The ruling creates immediate compliance challenges for athletic departments as they navigate roster management, revenue-sharing caps, and potential penalties while the NCAA appeals the decision.
United StatesConsumer Protection
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Update On CAPE Phase 3 Duty Refunds From U.S. Customs And Border Protection

U.S. Customs and Border Protection has announced that importers with court orders for IEEPA duty refunds on finally liquidated entries can begin filing for those refunds starting October 6, 2026, through the CAPE Phase 3 system. This development follows the Supreme Court's February 2026 decision striking down IEEPA tariffs and represents a critical step for importers seeking refunds on entries liquidated for more than 80 days.
United StatesInternational Law
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Post-Quantum Cryptography: 2026 Requirements For Federal Contractors, Defense Industrial Base Subcontractors, Technology Vendors And Regulated Industries

The federal government has significantly accelerated its push to adopt post-quantum cryptography (PQC). Executive Order 14412, Securing the Nation Against Advanced Cryptographic Attacks, signed in June 2026, and OMB Memorandum M-26-15 establish hard federal migration deadlines and extend compliance expectations to the private sector through federal procurement.
United StatesTechnology
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

Defense Counterintelligence And Security Agency Report Reveals Threats To U.S. Cleared Industry

The Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency has released its 2026 annual report revealing alarming trends in foreign exploitation of U.S. cleared contractors and sensitive technologies. With over 22,000 suspicious contact reports and 2,900 identified incidents in FY 2025, the report exposes how foreign entities systematically target subject matter experts and leverage cyber operations to access classified information. The analysis highlights critical shifts in threat patterns, communication methods,
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Article

FDA Submits Interim Peptide Compounding Policy For White House Review: What Pharmacies Should Know

FDA has submitted an interim access policy for peptide compounding to the Office of Management and Budget for review, marking a potential shift in federal enforcement. While the submission signals regulatory progress, the policy's scope, covered substances, and operational requirements remain undisclosed, leaving compounding pharmacies to navigate uncertainty about which peptides will qualify and under what conditions they may be prepared.
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney
Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney