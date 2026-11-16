A new Congress brings new subpoena power, and companies that dealt with the administration may be asked to explain themselves, whether or not they did anything wrong. In this episode of Advocacy & Policy, partners Mark Epley and Rachel Cotton, who have both worked on congressional investigations, talk with partner Kevin O’Neill about what to expect from a Democratic-led House, why companies are seen as softer targets than the administration, and what to do now: know your facts, understand the forum, and assemble your legal and communications team before the letter arrives.