ARTICLE · 16 NOVEMBER 2026
Lawyer Up: Congressional Investigations In The Next Congress (Podcast)
Arnold & Porter
With over 1,000 lawyers across 16 offices worldwide, Arnold & Porter is renowned for its...View firm profile
A new Congress brings new subpoena power, and companies that dealt with the administration may be asked to explain themselves, whether or not they did anything wrong.
A new Congress brings new subpoena power, and companies that dealt with the administration may be asked to explain themselves, whether or not they did anything wrong. In this episode of Advocacy & Policy, partners Mark Epley and Rachel Cotton, who have both worked on congressional investigations, talk with partner Kevin O’Neill about what to expect from a Democratic-led House, why companies are seen as softer targets than the administration, and what to do now: know your facts, understand the forum, and assemble your legal and communications team before the letter arrives.
Listen Here
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.