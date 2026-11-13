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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

‘Lawyer Up’ And Save Your Texts: Incoming Democratic Committee Chairs Preview Scrutiny Of Alleged Obstruction And Spoliation

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The 2026 midterm elections have ushered in Democratic majorities in both chambers of Congress, triggering immediate warnings from incoming committee chairs about aggressive oversight and document preservation. As congressional investigators prepare unprecedented scrutiny of government officials and private sector entities, organizations face heightened legal risks around their data retention practices, particularly for encrypted communications and off-channel messaging platforms.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Thomas Moyer
Thomas Moyer
Megan L. Greer
Megan L. Greer

The outcome of the 2026 midterm elections has reshaped congressional oversight, with new Democratic majorities in the House and Senate, new committee leadership and shifting priorities pointing to a potentially unprecedented investigative environment in 2027 and beyond. Within hours of Tuesday’s decisive midterm result, incoming Democratic committee chairs wasted no time in emphasizing the legal implications for their oversight targets.

“Lawyer up,” tweeted incoming House Oversight Committee Chairman Robert Garcia (D-CA), while Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) – who is poised to resume his chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee – posted simply: “Subpoenas.” “Want to say that under oath?” Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) asked of a former Trump Administration official on X, offering an implicit reminder that, as incoming chair of the Senate Committee on Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs, she will soon be able to compel sworn witness testimony.

Amidst all of this ominous post-election messaging, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee, set to be chaired by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD), offered a more specific preview of where they intend to direct scrutiny, posting in part:

[W]e offer this word of advice to the wise in both the government and private sectors: don’t start shredding documents, deleting emails or engaging in any other kind of obstruction of justice or destruction of evidence … don’t compound your problems by trying to cover it up. You may call it a ‘revised document retention policy’; we just call it obstruction and evidence tampering.

Indeed, it is a common practice when control of the House or Senate changes for incoming committee chairs to preview their investigative targets and to put them on notice with letters explaining that formal requests are coming and demanding that relevant documents be preserved. The incoming class of congressional investigative chairs have already begun issuing these requests in line with historical practice, but the current political and technology environment also presents new questions and challenges in a post-“Signalgate” Washington, where communications with and among Executive Branch officials have received increased focus.

While an inpidual member of Congress cannot initiate a formal investigation in a manner that would more routinely trigger specific document preservation practices, the act of putting an inpidual or organization on notice that certain records might be relevant to a forthcoming congressional investigation nonetheless presents clear legal risks for recipients. A failure to retain those documents – either by intentional destruction or as a result of routine data retention policies – could be construed as an attempt to obstruct a congressional investigation, carrying federal criminal penalties and broader reputational consequences.

What’s more, parties should expect that Congress will not limit document requests only to records maintained in official systems, like corporate email communications. Requests will also include any relevant material on personal accounts or devices, as well as communications through encrypted messaging platforms like Signal or WhatsApp. Such “off-channel” communications have received growing attention since March 2025’s “Signalgate,” where sensitive defense communications were leaked through inadvertent inclusion of a journalist on a Signal message thread. To be sure, congressional committees will request similar encrypted communications between and among government officials, particularly but not exclusively from Executive Branch agencies that permit the use of encrypted channels for official business. Such requests could accompany demands to produce information such as AI prompts and related LLM inputs both on and off government systems.

To assess the completeness of the retention and production of these communications, we expect that congressional committees will also seek to obtain information about document retention policies, how those policies have changed over time and particularly any auto-delete settings – including as they apply to personal devices and messaging apps.

Critically, these requests will not be limited to government officials. Whether or not a private company or organization has engaged with Executive Branch stakeholders over encrypted messaging apps, investigations are expected to probe whether any investigative target has taken appropriate steps to maintain records. In a congressional oversight environment that already promises unprecedented numbers of requests for documents and testimony across a multitude of industries, companies should be prepared to explain and defend their retention practices to a greater degree than ever before.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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