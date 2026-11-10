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ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026

How Will The Blue Tsunami Impact DOJ’s ADA Title III Enforcement?

Seyfarth Shaw LLP
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As the Trump Administration enters its final two years and Democrats take control of Congress, questions arise about whether DOJ's approach to ADA Title III regulation and enforcement will shift. While immediate changes appear unlikely, the altered political landscape could have significant implications for how businesses should approach disability rights compliance moving forward.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Minh Vu
Minh Vu
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At the beginning of the Trump Administration 2.0, we predicted that there would be no new ADA Title III regulations and that we would see less aggressive DOJ enforcement of the law. We were right on both counts. And, as widely reported, many attorneys in the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division, including attorneys in the Disability Rights Section, departed as the Trump Administration established new priorities for the Division’s work.

Will the Democratic takeover of both houses of Congress, coupled with the imminent departure of Civil Rights Division head Harmeet Dhillon, change DOJ’s approach to ADA Title III regulation and enforcement?

Probably not, at least not immediately.

We still do not expect new regulatory activity under Title III during the remaining two years of the Trump Administration. Nor do we expect DOJ to suddenly return to the more aggressive disability-rights enforcement posture of prior Democratic administrations. After all, the Administration, not Congress, sets enforcement priorities within DOJ.

But the political landscape has changed in a way that could matter longer term. Civil rights advocates within and outside DOJ now have reason to anticipate that a Democratic administration could return to the White House in two years with a very different enforcement agenda. In the meantime, those advocates can accumulate complaints, identify patterns of noncompliance, and lay the groundwork for broader investigations that could launch as soon as there is change in administration.

What does this mean for public accommodations?

Businesses with active DOJ investigations should consider resolving them sooner rather than later. A resolution reached under the current Administration could be significantly less demanding than one negotiated under a future administration with different enforcement priorities. Businesses should also resist assuming that the current decline in visible enforcement means that DOJ is not paying attention to potential Title III violations. Complaints filed today and patterns of alleged noncompliance identified over the next two years could become the basis for investigations later. Thus, businesses should take this time to focus on Title III compliance with regard to their public facing facilities, websites, and policies and procedures.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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