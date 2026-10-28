GSA’s New AI Contracting Clause: Compliance Considerations Beyond Data Security

Key takeaways

Effective October 19, 2026: GSA contracting activities may implement the clause earlier.

Scope: Applies to GSA procurements of LLM systems where Government Data is submitted to or produced by the model.

Beyond security: Covers supply chain flowdowns, change and incident notices, intellectual property (IP), and data portability and deletion.

Third-party LLMs: Contractors remain responsible even when they do not control the underlying model.

As it turns out, artificial intelligence (AI) 1 will not be entirely self-regulated, at least not for federal contractors. On September 28, 2026, the General Services Administration (GSA) issued a new clause governing certain GSA procurements of large language model (LLM) systems: GSAR 552.239-7001, Basic Safeguarding of Data within Large Language Model Artificial Intelligence Systems. Its requirements extend well beyond cybersecurity to AI supply chains, IP, model changes, and exit planning, and contractors that integrate third-party LLMs may be responsible for meeting the requirements even when they do not control the underlying model. Notably, the clause does not apply to the use of AI; it pertains to the delivery of AI models.

What contractors need to know

Confirm applicability

The clause does not apply to every contractor using AI. Under GSAR 539.71 and 552.239-7001(a), it applies only if both of the following are true:

the federal government is procuring an LLM or a similar system in which LLM functionality is a material feature; and

“Government Data” (as defined in the clause) will be submitted directly to or produced by that LLM.

The clause excludes (i) certain internal contractor systems that will not be delivered to or accessed by the government and (ii) qualifying commercial products or services in which LLM functionality is merely incidental or ancillary. The clause self-deletes when either exclusion applies, unless the contracting officer (CO) specifies otherwise. Even where the clause does not apply, other contractual requirements governing the safeguarding or permissible use of government information remain in force, so contractors should distinguish between whether the government is purchasing AI functionality and whether their own use of AI is otherwise permitted under their existing contractual obligations.

Action: Assess the clause’s applicability based on the particular order, blanket purchase agreement, or contract.

Allocate supply-chain responsibility

AI-enabled services often involve multiple vendors: one may develop the model, another may host it, and a third may integrate it into the delivered application. Under GSAR 552.239-7001(a)(2), contractors must flowdown certain requirements to subcontractors that handle Government Data while performing AI design, development, deployment, or operation and monitoring activities described in Appendix A of National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) AI Risk Management Framework. Contractors must conduct due diligence when selecting and overseeing those subcontractors to ensure their ability to handle Government Data, which they may demonstrate through subcontractor attestations and existing assurance materials (e.g. FedRAMP, audit, or certification materials). Even so, a contractor integrating a commercial LLM may depend on its provider for information on system changes, security incidents, foreign government modifications, and other required disclosures.

Action: When applicable, update supplier agreements to flowdown the information-sharing obligations, contractual rights, and reporting procedures needed to comply with the clause.

Track model changes and incidents

Model providers regularly release new versions, modify configurations, and discontinue older products (i.e. deprecation), and some of these changes now trigger notice requirements. GSAR 552.239-7001 imposes the following deadlines:

Trigger Deadline Provision Material Change (e.g. adding or replacing an LLM) 30 calendar days’ prior written notice (i) Provider-driven model deprecation 5 business days after the provider’s notice (i) Material violation of the clause No later than 72 hours after actual knowledge (d)(2) Incident affecting Government Data in an LLM Within 72 hours of discovery; daily updates until resolution; 90-day preservation; Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) reporting form (f)(5)

Certain existing federal cybersecurity submissions may satisfy overlapping notification obligations if the clause’s conditions are met.

In addition, the clause establishes separate rules for safety and performance degradation and emergency changes, and where a third-party provider drives deprecation, the contractor must make best efforts to provide access to the successor model.

Action: Because information regarding incidents may first reside with a third-party provider, establish escalation procedures that distinguish violations, incidents, routine updates, and Material Changes.

Separate commercial and government IP

Under GSAR 552.239-7001(e), in most cases contractor will retain the underlying LLM, base models, and “Background Data” (each as defined in the clause) while the government will obtain a license to use the LLM and owns “Government Data.” However, if a contract calls for “Custom Developments,” meaning custom configurations or enhancements to the LLM, the contractor will still retain the background IP, but will be limited in distribution of the Custom Development that is dedicated exclusively to government use. The clause also prohibits contractors from using Government Data to train, fine-tune, or improve models for other customers or purposes unless expressly authorized.

Action: When structuring the acquisition, rather than after performance begins, (i) distinguish among existing commercial technology, independent improvements, and government-specific developments, particularly where requirements involve customized workflows, fine-tuning, or specialized knowledge bases, and (ii) confirm intellectual property rights are expressly defined in the contract.

Plan the exit before award

Reflecting broader federal policy against vendor lock-in (seeOMB Memorandum M-25-22), the clause’s portability and deletion requirements make exit planning a pre-award issue, not merely a closeout task. GSAR 552.239-7001(h) requires contractors to support export and migration of Government Data in open or standard machine-readable formats, provide appropriate interfaces, and avoid restrictions that materially impair migration to another service. At closeout, contractors must securely and permanently delete Government Data and Custom Developments, including fine-tuned model weights, embeddings, indexes, caches, backups, and derivatives, unless the CO directs otherwise in writing, and must document the deletion.

Action: Coordinate with the agency on any conflicting record-retention requirements and, where third-party providers are involved, arrange data exports, access to customized components, and deletion procedures in advance. Leaving this until closeout can make compliance costly or technically impracticable.

Looking ahead

Compliance with the new clause is not confined to model security, and addressing these issues before award can reduce unexpected compliance costs, supplier conflicts, and performance difficulties.

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