VIDEO · 11 NOVEMBER 2026
Gov Con Horror Stories (Video)
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Seyfarth Shaw LLP
Inspector General Teddie Arnold and Contracting Officer Amy Hoang present four real-world government contracting horror stories that reveal the costly mistakes and compliance failures that can haunt contractors.
United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
A super scary episode of Claims and Sustains where Teddie Arnold (Inspector General) and Amy Hoang (Contracting Officer) bring you 4 gov con horror stories from real cases.
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