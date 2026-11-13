FCC Revises TCPA Rules For Informational Calls, Seeks Comment On Further Changes

Key changes to the FCC’s complex Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) rules are on the horizon:

First, the FCC has adopted significant revisions to its TCPA rules governing opt-out requests for TCPA-covered informational calls. The changes will allow consumers to opt out of specific categories of informational calls covered by the TCPA and will give callers the option to designate an exclusive means by which consumers may revoke their TCPA consent. These new rules are set to take effect on November 25, 2026.

Second, the FCC is also amending its rules governing certain informational calls from financial institutions to better facilitate fraud alerts. Like the opt-out rule changes, this change will also go into effect on November 25, 2026.

Third, the FCC is seeking comment on proposed further changes to the TCPA opt-out rules, including the timeframe in which callers must honor revocation requests, requirements for a two-way texting functionality, permitting a “revoke all” method for opting out from informational calls, and the treatment of calling party affiliates. For stakeholders who would like to weigh in, comments and reply comments on these proposals are due November 25 and December 28, respectively.

While these changes are intended to help streamline and clarify the TCPA’s requirements, now is a good time for companies to ensure that their opt-in and opt-out practices are up to date and compliant with existing TCPA rules and other requirements, especially given the high-risk TCPA litigation landscape.

Summary of TCPA Rule Changes Taking Effect November 25, 2026

On October 1, 2026, the FCC released a Report and Order (Order) that adopts key changes to the agency’s TCPA rules. In relevant part:

Category-Specific Opt-Out Requests for Informational Calls. The Order modifies the TCPA rules to allow callers to interpret a revocation request as applying to the specific category of TCPA-covered calls to which the revocation was directed. Specifically, the new rule reads: “Callers may interpret a revocation request made in response to an informational call or text message (i.e., a call or text message that does not contain any advertising or telemarketing) as applying only to the specific category of informational robocalls and text messages to which the revocation was directed and not to all communications.” Importantly, the Order clarifies that the category-specific opt-out mechanism does not apply to opt-out requests directed at marketing calls, and opt-out requests made in response to marketing calls “revoke consent to all future [calls] containing an advertisement or that constitute telemarketing from that caller.” Of note, this new rule supersedes a broader interpretation of the opt-out requirement that had been set to take effect January 1, 2027.

Designating an Exclusive Opt-Out Method. The Order also reverses the Commission’s long-standing requirement that callers honor opt-out requests that are made “using any reasonable method.” Instead, the Order permits callers to designate one of the three revocation methods as the exclusive means of revoking consent for that caller, so long as the caller clearly and conspicuously discloses the designated method for revoking consent on the call or in the text. The three options are: (1) an automated, interactive voice or key press-activated opt-out mechanism in response to a call made using an automatic telephone dialing system (ATDS) or an artificial or prerecorded voice; (2) using specific standardized words in response to an incoming text (i.e., “stop,” “quit,” “end,” “revoke,” “opt out,” “cancel,” or “unsubscribe”); and/or (3) using a website or telephone number provided by the caller to process opt-out requests. The Order clarifies that “[c]allers that designate any of these three exclusive means to revoke consent will not be required to process revocation requests made by any other means.” However, callers that do not designate one of these three methods “must continue to process revocation requests when made in any reasonable manner.” 1

Revising Fraud Alert Restrictions. The Order also modifies the pre-existing exception for financial institutions to initiate certain informational calls to wireless numbers without consent, with the modified rule allowing financial institutions to initiate fraud alert calls to wireless numbers without prior express consent where the wireless number is obtained from a “reliable source.” The previous rule had required the number to be provided directly to the financial institution from the consumer. The Order explains that this change is meant to “enhance[] the ability of financial institutions to communicate critical information under the exemption without infringing upon consumer privacy rights,” and it specifies that a “reliable source” includes the number of a spouse or other family member authorized to be on the account; numbers obtained when the customer calls the institution; or numbers obtained from the records of another financial institution.

Summary of New Opt-Out Proposals

In conjunction with the Order, the Commission also released a Further Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (FNPRM), which seeks comment on proposals contained in a joint letter submitted by the American Bankers Association, National Consumer Law Center, and ACA International (the Joint Letter). The Joint Letter asks the FCC to (1) reduce the timeframe to honor revocation requests from 10 to seven business days; (2) require that parties sending text messages use numbers capable of two-way texting to facilitate revocation requests; (3) require a “revoke all” method for informational calls made using an ATDS or a prerecorded or artificial voice; and (4) treat entities that operate through separate affiliates and lines of business, obtain separate prior express consent, and hold themselves out to the called party as a distinct affiliate or line of business as separate callers for purposes of the TCPA’s consent and opt-out requirements. The Commission is accepting comments on these proposals through November 25, 2026, and reply comments through December 28, 2026.

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