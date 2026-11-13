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ARTICLE · 13 NOVEMBER 2026

You Can’t Win A Congressional Investigation. But You Can Definitely Lose One.

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Congressional inquiries demand more than timely document production and witness preparation. Success requires a coordinated strategy that defines institutional objectives, builds a credible narrative from the record, and engages substantively with committee staff from the outset. Every action should work backward from the desired outcome to protect institutional reputation and minimize exposure.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Gene R. Besen
Gene R. Besen
Jonathan E. Meyer
Jonathan E. Meyer
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When a congressional inquiry arrives, the immediate questions are: Why did we get this? What do we have? How do we explain what we did? And who is going to do that?

Those are the right questions. But they need to be answered as part of a coordinated strategy, not treated as separate assignments.

Start with the End in Mind

Know where you want to end up. The best outcomes tend to be the ones that no one on the outside ever hears about: the response that does not lead to more inquiries, or the witness everyone forgets. Think about whether that is an achievable goal, and how to get there.

Merely Responding to a Congressional Inquiry is not a Strategy

Congressional oversight is not ordinary litigation. There is no neutral finder of fact, no strict rules, and the facts do not speak for themselves. Ultimately, the real judge is the American public. The facts are interpreted and presented through a political lens. You can meet every production deadline and still leave your institution in a worse position.

An effective response needs three things from the outset:

1. Define what success looks like for the institution.

Not every inquiry can be made to disappear. If it cannot, where do you want to end up? What concerns must be addressed? What does the committee need to understand? What outcome will allow the institution to move forward and avoid reputational damage? The answers to these questions should guide the response, not become an afterthought.

2. Understand the record and build a credible account of the decisions.

Not spin. Know what happened, why it happened, and where the difficult facts are. Documents need context, but that context must hold up against the record and be persuasive to the investigators. Address the hard facts before they become the only facts that matter.

3. Engage substantively with committee staff.

Knowing whom to call is not the same as knowing how to engage. Understand what is driving the inquiry. Be prepared to address those concerns, explain the record, and follow through with support for those explanations. Access opens doors but doesn’t persuade the audience. Credibility is necessary to prevail, and it is built through substance.

These efforts cannot wait until document production is complete. They need to shape preservation, collection, production, and engagement from day one.

Start with how you want the inquiry to end. Work backward from there. Every document production, every explanation, and every interaction with committee staff should serve that objective. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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