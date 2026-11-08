FAA Proposes 5 Rules To Streamline Part 450 Commercial Space Licensing

Highlights

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has issued five notices of proposed rulemaking aimed at easing the licensing burden for commercial launch and reentry operators under 14 C.F.R. Part 450, representing the first concrete outputs from the Space Policy Administration, Coordination, and Execution (SPACE) Task Force recently formed by the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT).

If adopted, the changes would move applications to an electronic filing system, give operators more latitude in showing that alternative approaches meet FAA safety standards, and cut down on overlapping or redundant safety analyses.

The proposals come as part of a broader push by the Trump Administration to overhaul Part 450 and dramatically increase U.S. commercial launch cadence by 2030, consistent with the White House's recently issued National Space Transportation Policy.

Stakeholders have an extremely short window to weigh in, with comments on each proposal due November 4, 2026.

U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Secretary Sean P. Duffy on October 6, 2026, announced that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is proposing five rules to streamline and modernize regulations that apply to commercial space launch and reentry licensing procedures. The proposals, each published in the Federal Register on October 5, 2026, would amend various provisions throughout 14 C.F.R. Part 450, the performance-based framework that governs FAA licensing of commercial launch and reentry operations. According to the DOT, the rules were developed in concert with the recently launched DOT Space Policy Administration, Coordination, and Execution (SPACE) Task Force and represent the task force's first pillar to reduce regulatory burdens on the commercial space industry.

DOT states that the proposed rules would make the Part 450 licensing process "more efficient, less burdensome and more flexible for operators while maintaining the FAA's safety standards." Acting Deputy FAA Administrator Liam McKenna described the proposals as "just the beginning of the FAA's effort to reduce unnecessary burdens on the U.S. commercial space industry," signaling that additional Part 450 reforms are likely to follow.

Background: Part 450, Presidential Action and Interagency Efforts to Expand U.S. Launch Opportunities

The FAA currently issues licenses for the launch of a launch vehicle, operation of a launch site, reentry of a reentry vehicle and operation of a reentry site. Part 450 provides the criteria that an operator must meet in order for FAA to issue a launch or reentry license. As of March 2026, Part 450 fully replaces legacy launch and reentry regulations and represents the exclusive means of securing required approvals for these activities.

The proposed rules announced last week would amend various provisions in Part 450 and come on the heels of a coordinated series of government actions in August 2026, as described in a recent Holland & Knight alert. Following President Donald Trump's announcement of the National Space Transportation Policy, which emphasized developing spaceport infrastructure and expanding the commercial space marketplace, interagency implementation of the policy soon followed. The FAA published a request for information on August 25, 2026, seeking feedback on infrastructure development, spaceport locations, funding challenges and safe corridors for space travel. Moreover, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Office of Space Commerce (OSC) invited expressions of interest for a streamlined "mission authorization proposal pilot process" for space operators. In addition, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) sought comment on expanding spectrum access for launch and reentry, including for aerial and ship drones that support launch and recovery operations.

The latest notices of proposed rulemaking from the FAA are consistent with not only the objectives of the policy, but also President Trump's August 13, 2025, Executive Order (EO) 14335, "Enabling Competition in the Commercial Space Industry." As discussed in Holland & Knight's August 14, 2025, alert, the EO directed the Secretary of Transportation to reevaluate and amend or rescind Part 450, as well as eliminate or expedite environmental reviews and other obstacles to launch and reentry licenses and permits. The EO set a goal of substantially increasing commercial space launch cadence and novel space activities by 2030. The FAA also required all commercial launch and reentry operators to transition from legacy licenses to Part 450 by March 10, 2026, which means the proposed changes would apply across the industry's entire licensed fleet.

The text of the proposal and its announcement by the secretary demonstrate clear alignment between DOT/FAA and the overarching space policy goals of the administration, notwithstanding prior concerns about airspace and other potential impacts. In citing the EO specifically in each proposed rule, the FAA shows that it is prioritizing implementation of the White House's directive to streamline commercial space licensing. Moreover, in announcing the proposals, Secretary Duffy noted that the U.S. was responsible for 217 of the 329 commercial space launches worldwide in 2025 and projected that the number will grow to "10,000 FAA-licensed launches and reentries" per year by 2035 – displaying ambitions no less bold than the National Space Transportation Policy's objective of ensuring that U.S. "space transportation ranges" support "more than 1,000 launches and reentries" each year by 2030.

Given the demand and expectation for increased cadence of space launches in the U.S., expanding licensing capacity and reducing processing time at the FAA are central to achieving the government's goals and fulfilling the White House's mandate.

The 5 Proposed Rules

Though the five notices of proposed rulemaking (NPRMs) vary in their objectives, promulgation of each will likely result in greater efficiency in the handling of license applications. Of the five NPRMs, three – Simplifying Physical Containment, Lightning Hazard Mitigation Exception and Overpressure Blast Clarification – target specific ambiguities or conflicts in a narrow set of Part 450 provisions. The remaining two proposals advance more typical streamlining aims: The proposed Streamlining Flight Safety Analysis Methodology rule would result in a structural consolidation of provisions involving submission of requisite analyses, and the Digital Modernization for Licensing rule would simplify procedure and application filing mechanics.

Streamlining Flight Safety Analysis Methodology Means of Compliance

This proposal would consolidate six current documentation requirements into two main levels for each application's flight safety analysis (FSA). Currently, an applicant must address six items in Section 450.115(c) each time the FSA or flight abort regulations require a description of the methods used for an analysis:

the scientific principles and statistical methods used ((c)(1))

all assumptions and their justifications ((c)(2))

the rationale for the level of fidelity ((c)(3))

evidence for validation and verification ((c)(4))

the extent to which the benchmark conditions are comparable to the foreseeable conditions of the intended operations ((c)(5))

the extent to which risk mitigations were accounted for in the analyses ((c)(6))

Under the proposal, three of these items would be addressed in a single submission covering the FSA method as a whole, and the remaining three would be condensed into two paragraphs that continue to apply to each description of methods.

Simplifying Physical Containment Requirements

This proposal would clarify that operators using physical containment as a hazard control strategy do not need to develop flight hazard areas under the FAA's existing flight hazard area analysis requirement, as the FAA considers the requirement to be redundant. Stakeholders should note that the proposed change, however, would not relieve an operator of the independent requirement to develop a flight hazard area under Section 450.133 for any phase of flight in which physical containment is not used as the only hazard control strategy. The proposed rule would also remove a conflicting Section 450.133 cross-reference and would clarify the language of Section 450.110 to ensure the requirements of Section 450.110 extend to reentry vehicles. Though the proposed rule would make several edits to Sections 450.110 and 450.133, the FAA emphasizes that its changes preserve the underlying requirements necessary to "maintain public safety."

Lightning Hazard Mitigation Burden-Reducing Exception

This proposal would add an exception to the lightning hazard mitigation requirements in Section 450.163(a) for certain licensed launch and reentry operations. Under this exception, instead of using one of the listed mitigation methods for descending phases of flight, an operator could use an equivalent level of safety. The exception would be available only when the vehicle's flight path is clear of members of the public and critical assets once the vehicle descends to an altitude where lightning is foreseeable. The FAA's proposal indicated that the agency had previously observed that operators demonstrated an equivalent level of safety to this regulation by showing that the potential impacts of the vehicle, on an unguided trajectory, were contained to an area clear of the public and critical assets.

Digital Modernization for Licensing Electronic Application Submissions

This proposal would enable use of an electronic portal for submission of license and permit applications and waivers, alternative time frames and safety element approval requests. Under the proposed rule, applicants would use FAA's new Licensing Electronic Application Portal (LEAP) without having to apply for a waiver. The proposed rule indicates LEAP would increase the efficiency of processing of commercial space license applications because FAA staff would review content simultaneously. In addition, use of LEAP would provide industry with greater transparency on the status of their applications. The proposed rule states the FAA is considering removing the option of submitting applications and content by way of email or paper. Unlike the other four proposals, it would amend the FAA's general commercial space provisions in 14 C.F.R. Parts 401, 404, 413 and 414, which cover definitions, petition and rulemaking procedures, license application procedures and safety element approvals.

Overpressure Blast Effects Analysis Burden Reducing Clarification

This proposal would clarify that the far-field overpressure blast effects analysis required of license applicants does not need to account for members of the public in hypothetical locations. According to the proposed rule, far-field overpressure poses a potential risk to people near windows, and the intent of the current requirement – which calls for "[t]abular data and graphs showing the hypothetical location of any member of the public that could be exposed" to a certain probability of casualty – is to identify the location of existing windows where people could be exposed to individual risk greater than the criteria listed in Section 450.101(a) and (b). By removing the word "hypothetical," the proposed change would clarify that when conducting a far-field overpressure blast effects analysis, vehicle operators only need to focus on existing locations where occupants could be at risk rather than speculative locations. The FAA expects that the clarification will allow the FAA to evaluate existing locations faster, relieving the regulatory burden on operators.

Part of a Broader Deregulatory Push

These proposals are the latest in a series of federal actions aimed at accelerating the commercial space sector. As described in Holland & Knight's July 31, 2026, alert, the FAA also recently proposed to waive requirements under 13 statutes, most of which are environmental laws, including the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), for commercial space licenses, permits and launch and reentry site operations. Together, the environmental waiver proposal and the new Part 450 proposed rules address the environmental review and safety licensing components of FAA authorization, which are the primary pacing challenges for many launch and reentry operators.

Other agencies are moving in parallel. Also in July 2026, the FCC adopted a landmark overhaul of its space and earth station licensing rules, replacing Part 25 with a new Part 100 "licensing assembly line." The OSC has also proposed a voluntary Space Commerce Certification process for novel space activities. In addition, the National Space Transportation Policy and a related FAA request for information on siting new spaceports and priority airspace for critical space launch corridors are directed at expanding launch and reentry infrastructure. Each of these steps indicates that the federal government seeks to remove perceived barriers for space launch licensing and other actions necessary for commercial space activities.

Key Takeaways

The five NPRMs represent a significant step toward the Part 450 reform the EO directed and that industry has long sought. Launch and reentry operators, spaceport operators, payload customers, investors and other stakeholders should review the proposals carefully and consider submitting comments by the November 4, 2026, deadline. The 30-day comment period is relatively short, consistent with the Trump Administration's emphasis on speed, and stakeholders should expect the FAA to move quickly toward final rules. Comments that identify additional duplicative or burdensome requirements may also inform the further Part 450 reforms that the FAA has indicated are forthcoming.

Operators with pending or planned license applications should also evaluate how the proposed electronic submission process, consolidated safety analysis and equivalent level-of-safety flexibility could affect their application strategies and timelines, including how any final rules would apply to applications already under review.