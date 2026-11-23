On November 20, President Trump issued “Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting,” directing all federal contractors to “immediately” notify the White House and contracting agencies of pending or future congressional requests concerning their communications or work with the executive branch. According to the executive order (EO), contractors must also follow instructions to withhold communications from Congress that the White House or contracting agency determines are protected by executive privilege. The order also reaches subcontractors working on federal contracts. Agencies are directed to coordinate appropriate responses and privilege assertions, including by making primes responsible for ensuring subcontractor compliance.

Agencies must promptly inform contractors and subcontractors about the EO and require compliance, while the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) must develop implementation guidance. Noncompliance with the EO can lead agencies to consider termination, cancellation, suspension, or debarment. The order specifies no OMB deadline, notice procedure, or response deadline for executive branch review.

For contractors, the immediate challenge is managing two sets of demands from co-equal branches of government without assuming that either one clearly prevails over the other. The EO does not adjudicate the validity of a particular congressional request or privilege claim, nor does it create a blanket privilege for government-related business records or provide an express safe harbor against contempt of Congress charges. Recent case law has confirmed that, while recipients of congressional inquiries retain certain rights and privileges, they must appear before Congress to assert those rights. Indeed, failure to appear risks contempt of Congress and jail time.

The context: two weeks of escalating rhetoric and competing preservation demands

The order follows two weeks of escalating conflict over an expected surge in congressional oversight when Democrats take power on January 3. In a November 9 letter to Representative Robert Garcia, the likely incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, White House Counsel Will Scharf warned that certain anticipated investigative tactics could cross into “blatant criminality.” The White House Counsel also issued letters to current Democratic ranking members, stating that any of their “demands do not reflect a request of the House, Senate, or a committee to which that body’s oversight authority has been delegated” because they will not become committee chairs until the new Congress is sworn in on January 3. DOJ officials likewise issued preservation demands and threatened legal consequences in connection with lawmakers’ inquiries into White House ballroom donors.

The Administration has also tightened controls over agency testimony, while lawmakers have pressed preservation demands ahead of the next Congress. The new EO extends that information-control strategy to federal contractors and subcontractors, bringing companies directly into the interbranch dispute. For contractors, the priority is to not be perceived as taking sides, but to preserve records, coordinate responses promptly, and assess each request for and direction to withhold information against the company’s legal and business considerations.

Notably, the White House’s preparations for potentially vigorous congressional oversight appear to have begun well before the November midterm elections. For example, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Legal Counsel issued an August 10 opinion concluding that executive privilege — invocation of which Friday evening’s EO purports to require contractors to coordinate with the White House — extends to certain communications with “private advisers.” Legal scholars, including a Republican former head of OLC, have publicly questioned the soundness of the opinion, adding to the uncertainty for contractors facing directives from the Administration to withhold information from Congress.

The EO is in tension with existing law

The EO, which will likely face court challenges, has little precedent in the government contracting field and will force contractors to grapple with how the EO is to be understood in light of existing laws mandating cooperation with Congress. Failure to comply with a congressional subpoena can lead to contempt charges under 2 U.S.C. § 192. While the current Administration would be unlikely to prosecute such a charge, the statute of limitations is five years, stretching well past the next federal election. Contempt carries monetary penalties and prison time. Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro, former advisers from President Trump’s first term, both served jail time for refusing to cooperate with congressional investigations.

Under 18 U.S.C. § 1505, it is a crime to “influence, obstruct, or impede . . . the due and proper exercise of the power of inquiry under which any inquiry or investigation is being had by either House” of Congress. Violation carries monetary penalties and up to five years in prison. The statute requires proof that one acted with an improper purpose, which would provide a defense to criminal charges, but this may not prevent attempts by Congress to enforce the statute or publicly allege that it has been violated. There is also the Lloyd-LaFollette anti-gag rider, included in annual appropriations legislation, which bars using appropriations to pay federal officials who prevent or threaten to prevent another federal employee’s direct communications with Congress about employment or agency matters, or retaliate for those communications. The rider currently appears in § 713 of Pub. L. 119-75, the current FY2027 continuing resolution. Importantly, the rider restricts federal salary payments and protects federal personnel, but does not itself authorize private contractors to disclose information or immunize their responses from other potential liability.

Finally, there is a constitutional element that could create further complications for both contractors and their employees. Last week, in defending threats by DOJ to prosecute members of Congress for pursuing oversight of private sector actors, a White House official stated: “Democrats cannot use their congressional investigations powers to punish Americans for exercising their First Amendment rights” to communicate with the executive branch. Yet, as the House of Representatives’ Office of the Whistleblower Ombuds notes, the First Amendment also protects the right to speak to Congress in certain circumstances. Contractors will need to carefully consider both the legal merits of these conflicting positions and the collateral consequences of possibly being publicly accused by Congress, the executive branch or their employees of interfering with those rights.

The broader issue is where legitimate coordination between contractors and the executive branch ends and interference with congressional oversight begins. The EO exacerbates rather than resolves this tension. For contractors, the practical takeaway is that they may be subject to a balancing act between coordination with the executive branch to protect legitimate confidentiality interests while also cooperating with congressional oversight.

What to expect next

Although the EO purports to impose a range of requirements, it is not self-executing, and there are many open questions about how it will be implemented. Moreover, it is unclear whether and how specific directions in it will be enforced. The order expressly calls for agencies to notify contractors of their obligations under the EO, and for OMB to issue guidance. Contractors should watch for agencies to designate notification processes and privilege review, plus contract clauses to implement the requirements via class deviations or contract modifications, which may require flowdown and compliance certifications. These processes will likely require clarification, and will take time to develop. Contractors that have already received outreach from Congress should watch for instructions on the treatment of pending requests, informal interviews, deadlines for review, safeguards to protect against certain disclosures, and agency or Administration support when the executive branch’s instructions conflict with a congressional subpoena.

Contractors should be particularly cautious regarding the EO’s direction in Section 2 to potentially “withhold[] communications that the White House or the [contracting] agency has determined are protected by executive privilege.” In affirming Mr. Navarro’s criminal conviction for refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals held that the power to withhold information based on executive privilege is “of course . . . vested in the President and no one else.” Relying on a contracting agency’s determination that a communication may be privileged could create legal jeopardy for contractors.

The documented preservation demands and competing claims of authority make renewed requests, hearings, and compulsory process in the next Congress even more likely. Litigation over the EO, procurement authority, statutory protections, and particular privilege assertions is also possible, but its timing and outcome are uncertain. The best preparation is a defensible process that preserves records and rights, documents compliance efforts, and seeks request-specific accommodations as appropriate.

Practical steps to take now

Contractors should use this period to establish a coordinated, counsel-led response strategy that brings together C-suite, legal, government relations, contracting, compliance, communications, and records-management teams. Planning should map the interests and requirements of Congress, the White House, and contracting agencies, with clear responsibility for preservation, notifications, deadlines, and escalation of conflicting demands. Contractors should not commit to production or withholding without considering the effects on other government relationships and the company’s legal obligations. Scenario planning and consistent internal messaging can help teams respond quickly while preserving privileges, protected disclosures, and available objections. The goal is a disciplined company-wide approach that anticipates competing stakeholders rather than addressing each request in isolation.