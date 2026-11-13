Debriefing To Dead Briefing: How To Avoid Dismissal By Identifying “Required” Debriefings

A recent GAO decision, Encon DesbuildJV4, LLC, highlights a critical pitfall for contractors: GAO dismissed as untimely a protestfiled within 10 days of a “debriefing” because the debriefing was not “required” under GAO’sprecedent and the applicable regulations.This was true even though thecontracting officer incorrectly told the contractor that the debriefing was required and provided under FAR part 15.

Under 4 C.F.R. § 21.2(a)(2), a protester must file a protest based on grounds other than alleged solicitation improprieties no later than 10 calendar days after the protester knew or should have known the basis for protest. An exception applies when the protest challenges a competitive procurement under which a debriefing is “requested and, when requested, is required”—a standard that largelygovernsprocurements under FAR part 15.In those instances, a protester may wait until after receiving its required debriefing to file.

In Encon, the protester attempted to invoke the “required debriefing” rule to delay filing—even though GAO has previously held that debriefings provided in connection with phaseone of design-build procurements under FAR subpart 36.3 are not “required.”GAO concluded that Encon’s debriefing did not toll the 10-day protest deadline for two reasons:

Phaseone of a design-build selection issued under FAR subpart 36.3 does not trigger “required” debriefings.GAO emphasized that it has “repeatedly” declined to import FAR part 15 requirements into phaseone of a design-build procurement, citing itsearlier decision in Venergy Grp., LLC, B‑422708, Sep. 10, 2024, which involved nearly identicalfacts. Because the first phase merelyidentifies the candidate pool for phasetwo without considering price- or cost-related factors,it is not a “procurement conducted on the basis of competitive proposals under which a debriefing is required.” 4 C.F.R. § 21.2(a)(2).



Neither designating a solicitation as a request for proposals, nor incorporating selected FAR part 15 procedures necessarily changes the nature of the procurement or the governing acquisition procedures.Citing several prior decisions, GAO stressed that the solicitation’s references to FAR part 15 did not alter the nature of the procurement. Moreover, while the solicitation referenced FAR part 15 procedures—on which Encon relied to argue that the procurement was conducted usingcompetitive proposals—those procedures applied only to the second phase of the design-build process. GAO also rejected Encon’s argument that the debriefing exception applied because the contracting officer mischaracterized the debriefing as a FAR part 15 “required” debriefing. Noting that it addressed the same situation in Venergy, GAO concluded that “the contracting officer’s mischaracterization of a debriefing is not determinative as to whether a debriefing is required.”

Because Encon waited more than ten days after learning its basis for protest, GAO dismissed the protest as untimely.