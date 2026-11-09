CBP Announces Heightened Foreign Importer Requirements Effective January 5, 2027

What You Need to Know

New requirements take effect January 5, 2027 . Foreign importers of record (IORs) must be Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) validated or designate a CTPAT-validated licensed customs broker to enter or withdraw goods for consumption within the rule’s scope. CTPAT certification alone is not validation.

. Foreign importers of record (IORs) must be Customs Trade Partnership Against Terrorism (CTPAT) validated or designate a CTPAT-validated licensed customs broker to enter or withdraw goods for consumption within the rule’s scope. CTPAT certification alone is not validation. U.S. incorporation is not enough . The new U.S. IOR definition also considers location, beneficial ownership and control, or direct ownership of significant unencumbered U.S. real property. U.S.-incorporated subsidiaries of foreign companies should assess their status rather than assume they qualify.

. The new U.S. IOR definition also considers location, beneficial ownership and control, or direct ownership of significant unencumbered U.S. real property. U.S.-incorporated subsidiaries of foreign companies should assess their status rather than assume they qualify. Entry filings will include three new data fields. CBP Forms 3461 and 7501 and their electronic equivalents will capture U.S. IOR status, whether a broker is acting as IOR for a principal, and, where required, the principal’s identifier. CBP may reject noncompliant entries and entry summaries beginning January 5.

Overview

On November 6, 2026, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued CSMS #70381183 announcing changes to CBP Form 3461 (Entry/Immediate Delivery), CBP Form 7501 (Entry Summary), and their electronic equivalents. The changes implement the interim final rule, “Heightened Requirements for Foreign Importers of Record,” which establishes new importer qualifications, entry restrictions, and broker verification responsibilities pursuant to Executive Order 14411, “Strengthening Customs Enforcement.”

The CSMS message identifies January 5, 2027, as the implementation date. Before then, importers and brokers should determine the appropriate importer classification, confirm CTPAT validation where needed, and update filing systems and supporting documentation. These steps are relevant to businesses claiming U.S. IOR status as well as foreign IORs.

Who Qualifies as a U.S. IOR?

New part 110 (Importers of Record) of title 19 of the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR) defines a U.S. IOR as either a U.S. citizen or lawful permanent resident, or an entity that is organized under U.S. law, is located in the United States, and satisfies one of the following two additional conditions at all times:

At least 51% of its beneficial owners are U.S. citizens or lawful permanent residents and have control of the entity; or

The entity directly owns a significant amount of unencumbered real property in the United States.

An IOR that does not meet these criteria is a foreign IOR under new § 110.3. This classification differs from the existing concept of a nonresident importer because it considers ownership, control, physical presence, and assets in addition to organizational form. A U.S. address, EIN, or domestic incorporation alone does not establish U.S. IOR status. Nor does a CBP-assigned identification number, by itself, determine foreign IOR status.

CBP’s definition of beneficial owner looks through layers of corporate ownership to identify natural persons who exercise substantial control or own or control at least 25% of ownership interests, subject to specified exclusions. CBP may verify an entity’s U.S. location by considering its operations, physical presence, unencumbered domestic assets, profitability, and capitalization. Because the rule does not set a fixed dollar threshold for a “significant amount” of unencumbered real property, that determination requires a fact-specific assessment.

What Changes for Foreign IORs?

The new restrictions cover formal consumption entries and informal consumption entries requiring Forms 3461 or 7501 or their electronic equivalents. CBP identifies the affected informal entry types as 11, 12, and 13. Consumption entries include entries upon importation and withdrawals from bonded warehouses or foreign-trade zones.

A foreign IOR that is itself CTPAT validated and has the right to make entry may self-file or retain a licensed customs broker, regardless of the broker’s CTPAT validation status. By contrast, a foreign IOR that is not CTPAT validated must designate a CTPAT-validated licensed broker to make entry or act as IOR. A broker acting as IOR for a principal that is not itself an IOR must also be CTPAT validated if that principal would qualify as foreign. If the principal on the power of attorney is not the owner or purchaser of the merchandise, the designated CTPAT-validated broker must act as IOR.

The rule does not categorically prohibit foreign IORs from using informal entry. Instead, it permits covered informal entries through the applicable CTPAT-validated party while reserving the possibility of further restrictions. Importers should also distinguish “certified” from “validated” status: initial CTPAT certification precedes validation and does not satisfy the new validation requirement.

Three New Entry Data Fields

Beginning January 5, 2027, filers must report the applicable importer-status information in the Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) at entry and entry summary. On paper forms, qualifying U.S. IORs select the U.S. IOR checkbox, while foreign IORs leave it blank. Electronic filings require an affirmative Yes/No indicator. CSMS #70381183 explains the three new fields as follows:

“U.S. Importer of Record.” Select “Y” if the IOR meets the U.S. IOR criteria or, when a broker acts as IOR, the principal on the power of attorney meets those criteria. Select “N” if the IOR or applicable principal does not qualify. The broker’s own U.S. status is not a substitute for assessing the principal.

Select “Y” if the IOR meets the U.S. IOR criteria or, when a broker acts as IOR, the principal on the power of attorney meets those criteria. Select “N” if the IOR or applicable principal does not qualify. The broker’s own U.S. status is not a substitute for assessing the principal. “Acting on behalf of.” Select “Y” when the broker lists itself as both filer and IOR for an entry filed on behalf of a principal; otherwise, select “N.”

Select “Y” when the broker lists itself as both filer and IOR for an entry filed on behalf of a principal; otherwise, select “N.” “Principal on Power of Attorney.” When a non-CTPAT-validated broker acts as IOR on behalf of a principal, report the principal’s IOR number, such as an SSN, EIN, or CBP-assigned number. That number must be linked to the principal’s Form 5106, which must be on file with CBP. A broker making entry on its own behalf, rather than for a principal, need not identify a principal.

Beginning January 5, 2027, CBP’s additional validation checks may result in rejection of entries and entry summaries if a foreign IOR lacks the required CTPAT-validated filing arrangement or a non-CTPAT-validated broker acting as IOR fails to identify the principal when required.

Broker Verification, Transition Relief, and Enforcement

Before declaring a client’s qualification as a U.S. IOR, brokers must request and review records supporting that status. These may include citizenship or permanent-residence documentation, corporate charters, financial records, purchase receipts, and title documents. Brokers must retain verification records for five years from verification. A valid power of attorney is required even when a broker acts as IOR for its principal.

Eligible brokers may request delayed compliance with the new § 111.29 verification requirement by January 5, 2027. Requests must explain why additional time is needed. Approval is not automatic: certain enforcement histories make brokers ineligible, and approved brokers must demonstrate satisfactory progress and good-faith compliance efforts. CBP expects full compliance no later than May 6, 2027. This limited relief does not provide a general extension of the foreign-IOR CTPAT requirements or the new filing requirements.

An inaccurate U.S. IOR declaration may prompt CBP to require “live entry,” including payment of estimated duties, taxes, and fees before release, or to discontinue immediate delivery privileges. The rule also revises broker penalty-mitigation guidance to permit CBP, in its discretion, to pursue violations under 19 U.S.C. § 1592 or other available enforcement authorities, including § 1641.

Steps to Take Now

Importers and brokers should:

Assess each importing entity. Document whether the IOR or applicable principal qualifies as a U.S. IOR, particularly for foreign-owned U.S. subsidiaries.

Document whether the IOR or applicable principal qualifies as a U.S. IOR, particularly for foreign-owned U.S. subsidiaries. Confirm validation, not merely certification. Obtain confirmation of the relevant importer’s or broker’s CTPAT-validated status and arrange an alternative broker where necessary.

Obtain confirmation of the relevant importer’s or broker’s CTPAT-validated status and arrange an alternative broker where necessary. Prepare filing systems. Coordinate with brokers and software providers on the three new fields, principal identifiers, and entry and entry-summary validation checks.

Coordinate with brokers and software providers on the three new fields, principal identifiers, and entry and entry-summary validation checks. Assemble supporting records. Reconcile Form 5106 information and powers of attorney, and establish a process for addressing changes in ownership, control, assets, or operations that affect status.

Reconcile Form 5106 information and powers of attorney, and establish a process for addressing changes in ownership, control, assets, or operations that affect status. Address transition needs promptly. Determine whether a broker needs additional time to meet the verification requirement and is eligible to request delayed compliance. Do not assume a pending request suspends other requirements.

Comments on the interim final rule are due January 5, 2027, and can be submitted through the Federal Rulemaking Portal at www.regulations.gov under docket USCBP-2026-1387. Businesses facing classification uncertainty or implementation burdens should consider submitting comments.