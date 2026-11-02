Capital Snapshot: A Monthly Overview Of The Issues, Events, And Timelines Driving Federal Policy Decisions

Our Legislative & Public Policy team is pleased to provide the October 2026 edition of Capital Snapshot, which includes a monthly summary of the issues, events, and timelines driving federal policy and political decisions. This month’s edition of the Capital Snapshot contains a review of the remaining days of the 119th Congress, including upcoming congressional schedules and key dates, a preview of the lame duck session, and an overview of the upcoming midterm elections. We also share updates pertaining to the Fiscal Year 2027 federal funding and the appropriations processes and comprehensive updates on the latest on trade and tariffs. Furthermore, we share some salient legislative and policy updates across a variety of additional key policy areas, including: (1) defense; (2) tax; (3) financial services; (4) artificial intelligence; (5) technology; (6) data privacy; (7) health care; (8) education; and (9) energy and environment. Our team also takes a look at current public opinion polling on President Trump’s job performance and policy priorities, and assesses economic factors and conditions that could impact the future political landscape in an election year.

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