California 2026 Election Update

California’s 2026 election is poised to expand Democratic representation in Congress while potentially strengthening the party’s legislative majorities in Sacramento. With ballots still being counted, contests between moderate and progressive Democrats could also shape the state’s policy direction under a new administration. This briefing examines key congressional, statewide, legislative, and local races, along with ballot measures affecting taxation and development, and their potential implications for businesses.

* Special thanks to Sacramento Law Clerk/JD Ryan Joy for contributing to this GT Alert.