ARTICLE · 10 NOVEMBER 2026
California 2026 Election Update
Greenberg Traurig
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California's 2026 election could reshape the state's political landscape, with Democrats positioned to expand their congressional delegation while key races between moderate and progressive candidates may determine policy priorities. As ballots continue to be counted, the outcomes of congressional, legislative, and local contests—along with critical ballot measures on taxation and development—will have significant implications for businesses operating in the state.
California’s 2026 election is poised to expand Democratic representation in Congress while potentially strengthening the party’s legislative majorities in Sacramento. With ballots still being counted, contests between moderate and progressive Democrats could also shape the state’s policy direction under a new administration. This briefing examines key congressional, statewide, legislative, and local races, along with ballot measures affecting taxation and development, and their potential implications for businesses.
Continue reading the full GT Alert
* Special thanks to Sacramento Law Clerk/JD Ryan Joy for contributing to this GT Alert.
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