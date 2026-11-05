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ARTICLE · 05 NOVEMBER 2026

“Lawyer Up”: Democrats Signal A New Era Of Corporate Investigations After Blue Tsunami

Arnold & Porter
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Democrats have regained control of Congress following the 2026 midterm elections and are preparing to launch aggressive investigations targeting both the Trump administration and private-sector companies. With subpoena power now in hand, congressional leaders are signaling their intent to scrutinize government contracts, regulatory decisions, pricing practices, and business relationships with the administration, particularly in industries affecting cost-of-living concerns and AI infrastructure development.

United StatesGovernment, Public Sector
Rachel F. Cotton
Rachel F. Cotton
Mark Epley
Mark Epley
Catherine A. Brandon
Catherine A. Brandon
Paul J. Fishman
Paul J. Fishman
David Hibey
David Hibey
Jennifer Oh
Jennifer Oh
Eliza Buergenthal
Eliza Buergenthal
Olivia H. Winkler
Olivia H. Winkler
Connor J. Morgan
Connor J. Morgan
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Democrats swept the 2026 midterm elections, regaining control of both chambers of Congress, and they wasted no time placing investigation targets on notice. As the results came into focus on Election Night, Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA), the incoming chair of the House Oversight Committee, advised: “LAWYER UP.” Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) was even more succinct: “Subpoenas.” Although their legislative agenda will face the constraints of a divided government, Democrats now will have powerful tools to pursue their investigative agenda and have been transparent about their eagerness to use them.

As we discussed in an earlier Advisory, Democratic congressional leaders have promised for months that their investigations will reach beyond the Trump administration to the private-sector actors that have contributed to and done business with it. The voluntary requests that Democratic ranking members have issued over the past two years offer a partial roadmap for what comes next. When the 120th Congress convenes in January, those requests may return with subpoena authority behind them.

The oversight agenda will sharpen in the coming weeks, but two themes already are clear: affordability and alleged government corruption, both of which featured prominently in voter surveys. Companies in industries at the center of cost-of-living debates, as well as those with significant ties to the Trump administration, should expect scrutiny. Similarly, government contracts, tariff exemptions and export licenses, favorable regulatory or enforcement decisions, political contributions, transactions involving the President or Cabinet Secretaries’ family members, pricing practices, and participation in administration-backed initiatives could become subjects of congressional inquiry. Even companies whose conduct is not under scrutiny may face demands for records and testimony concerning their interactions with federal decisionmakers, particularly if committees encounter resistance in getting information from the administration.

Voters’ support for restrictions on data center development also adds political momentum to potential AI- and data center-related investigations, including inquiries into electricity prices, grid reliability, water use, and whether households are subsidizing the infrastructure needed to support AI growth.

The time to prepare is now, before a subpoena arrives and before congressional investigators define the public narrative. Companies should use the coming weeks to:

  • Identify a core response team — including experienced outside counsel, internal subject matter experts, business stakeholders, and communications professionals — to anticipate and get ready to respond to congressional inquiries.
  • Assess the topics on which your company may receive congressional scrutiny. With the assistance of outside counsel, review internal records — especially those about sensitive decisions or interactions with the administration — to surface the facts, understand your risk, and strategize about how best to approach any vulnerabilities.
  • Assess document preservation obligations and educate employees about how to comply with any such requirements.
  • Take stock of Capitol Hill relationships, know which members and committees are likely to scrutinize your company, and engage in proactive outreach where appropriate and productive.
  • Factor oversight risk into your public relations and communications strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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