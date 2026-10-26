ARTICLE · 26 OCTOBER 2026
Decreasing Housing Costs For The American People (Trump EO Tracker)
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Directs federal housing agencies to reduce homeownership costs by facilitating proactive mortgage-insurance cancellation, standardizing manufactured-housing requirements...
Directs federal housing agencies to reduce homeownership costs by facilitating proactive mortgage-insurance cancellation, standardizing manufactured-housing requirements, expanding alternatives to title insurance for refinancing, reducing certain refinancing requirements and fees, and lowering interest rates on USDA and VA direct single-family home loans.
Additional Documentation
- Trump Executive Order - Decreasing Housing Costs for the American People
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