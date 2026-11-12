Q: Can Courts Fix Family Conflict?

The Calm Among the Storm – In each post of this blog series, Schneider Bell attorney Veronica Garofoli answers a real question she sees from families, fiduciaries, financial advisors, and CPAs — focused on the moments when a situation first becomes unstable, and what actually protects people under Ohio probate and trust law.

Answer

No. But they can impose structure. Neutral fiduciaries, formal accountings, and court oversight often stabilize matters long before trial.

Additional Insights

Courts don’t fix families. They impose structure.

Some cases aren’t about documents. They’re about dynamics.

No one trusts anyone.

Every decision is personal.

Every distribution is a fight.

By the time many families call a lawyer, the plan is no longer governing the estate. The conflict is.

Ohio probate courts don’t exist to repair relationships. They exist to create order.

Neutral fiduciaries.

Formal reporting.

Court supervision.

Defined authority.

A lot of my work in these cases isn’t aggressive. It’s architectural. Taking something emotional and building a legal framework that can actually function.

Because chaos rarely needs more opinions. It needs structure.