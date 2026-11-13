Five Estate Planning Lessons From Dolly Parton

5 estate-planning lessons from a woman who knew how to protect what she built

“What you spend a lifetime building deserves to be protected with the same care you used to build it.”

Dolly Parton was famous for extraordinary talent, unmistakable style, generosity, humor, and an ability to connect with people from every walk of life. Underneath the rhinestones was also an exceptionally smart and savvy businesswoman.



One of the best examples: when Elvis Presley wanted to record “I Will Always Love You,” his manager reportedly required Dolly to give up half of the song’s publishing rights. Dolly said “No.” She understood the long-term value of what she owned and wanted to preserve it for her family.

That was classic Dolly:

Generous, But Not Careless

Sentimental, But Practical

Independent, But Devoted to Family

Successful, But Always Looking Ahead



Dolly knew how to protect what mattered. Here are 5 ways we can do the same.

1. Don’t Just Decide Who Gets It. Decide What Happens Next.



A will answering “Who receives my property?” is only one part of an estate plan. A thoughtful plan

also determines who will be in charge, who can step in if you become incapacitated, who will manage

important assets, and what happens if the person you selected cannot serve.

Who will make financial and administrative decisions?

Who will manage real estate, investments, or a business?

Who is the backup if your first choice cannot serve?



A good estate plan provides a plan for management—not simply a plan for distribution.

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