Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — November 2026

Before he advised on energy deals, Xandy Walsh helped regulate them. In the latest installment of our series spotlighting the Mintz Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure team, Xandy explains how his background in electric vehicle policy and natural gas regulation shapes the way he guides investors, lenders, and innovators through complex transactions. He also shares why he's excited that nuclear energy is back in the conversation, and what it takes to finance technologies that have never been funded at scale.

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Client Feature: Smartcar Joins Everyday Electric's Virtual Power Plant

By Thomas Earnest

This month, we're pleased to feature our client Smartcar, whose platform lets drivers connect their vehicles to energy and mobility companies without extra hardware. Mintz advised Smartcar on its sale to Everyday Electric, operator of the largest residential virtual power plant in the US. The deal brings the car in the driveway into a whole-home approach to energy savings.

Power, Place & Policy: The New Rules of Data Center Development

By Thomas R. Burton, III, Kristopher L. Kirkwood, Joshua N. Rudin

Capital for AI infrastructure is easy to find. Power is not. In this webinar, Mintz attorneys Kristopher Kirkwood and Joshua Rudin join Alison Ellz of Heatmap Pro, after opening remarks from Tom Burton, to look at how data center development is changing. They cover grid interconnection delays, on-site power strategies, site selection and permitting, community benefits agreements, and the emerging markets where future growth is likely to happen.

Watch the Webinar >

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure November 2026 M&A Activity

By Thomas R. Burton, III, Sahir Surmeli

Recent M&A Activity:

October 1, 2026:IPS Group, a developer of smart parking and mobility technology serving municipalities, universities, transportation agencies, and commercial parking operators, was acquired by Nayax (TAE: NYAX) for $350 million. The acquisition brings together complementary capabilities in unattended commerce, combining Nayax’s payments infrastructure and global distribution network with IPS Group’s smart parking hardware and software solutions. IPS Group develops single-space parking meters, parking management software, mobile payment platforms, sensor-enabled monitoring systems, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure, enabling customers to manage parking operations, process payments, and collect real-time utilization data.

October 1, 2026:Refuel Electric Vehicle Solutions, a provider of electric vehicle charging services for multifamily and commercial real estate owners, was acquired by Hypercharge Networks (TSX: HC) for approximately $4.75 million. The acquisition establishes Hypercharge’s first US-based operating platform and advances its strategy of consolidating electric vehicle charging businesses with recurring revenue, long-term contracted customers, and opportunities for operational synergies across North America. Refuel Electric Vehicle Solutions provides turnkey EV charging deployment, infrastructure financing, incentive filing support, station commissioning, and billing services, enabling property owners to offer charging access without upfront costs or operational burden.

October 2, 2026:AmpUp, a developer of an electric vehicle charging operating system designed to support EV charging networks for businesses, property owners, and communities, reached a definitive agreement to be acquired by Leotek for an undisclosed amount. The transaction is expected to strengthen Leotek’s position in the electrification ecosystem by expanding its EV charging capabilities and energy management offerings. AmpUp’s platform provides peer-to-peer charging network functionality, charging station management tools, and energy management services that enable customers to manage charging infrastructure at scale while supporting broader electrification goals.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Litigation Updates — November 2026

By Jacob Hupart

Court Decisions. On October 8, 2026, an earlier state court decision dismissing New York City’s lawsuit against major fossil fuel companies under New York’s consumer protection laws for alleged greenwashing (i.e., holding out certain products as more environmentally friendly than advertised) was affirmed on appeal. This decision demonstrates the significant hurdles that governments and private plaintiffs will encounter when trying to impose greenwashing liability on fossil fuel companies, as “the general public . . . is now well aware of the fact that the use of fossil fuels results in greenhouse-gas emissions and is the primary driver of climate change.” In other words, the general level of knowledge concerning climate-related issues has now made it more difficult to impose liability on those involved with fossil fuels because it is hard to prove the fossil fuel companies engaged in deceptive practices when the public is already aware of and has taken into account the nature of their business.

State Regulatory Action. On October 23, 2026, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier filed a lawsuit against First Street Technology, Inc. in connection with allegedly faulty climate risk factors published by First Street for real estate properties. (First Street provides climate risk scores for individual homes and other real estate listed for sale, including through popular homebuying websites.) Specifically, the Florida AG asserts claims under Florida’s consumer protection laws, focusing on alleged flaws in First Street’s methodology, the resultant climate risk scores, and First Street’s failure to publicly disclose all aspects of its methodology. This action effectively seeks to apply the legal playbook developed by state attorneys general in greenwashing litigation targeting ostensibly green consumer products to climate and sustainability data providers.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Patent Licensing — November 2026

First Solar and CubicPV Enter Patent Licensing Agreement for Perovskite Solar Technology

First Solar and CubicPV entered into a nonexclusive US patent licensing agreement related to perovskite solar technology. The transaction gives First Solar access to CubicPV’s issued and pending US patents as First Solar continues work toward developing perovskite photovoltaic products across multiple US solar market segments. Perovskite solar technology uses a class of semiconductor materials that absorb light and convert it into electricity, offering potential applications in next-generation, high-performance solar cells and modules.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Event Highlights — November 2026

By Thomas R. Burton, III, Sahir Surmeli

Upcoming Events:

DICE Canada 2026 Toronto Data Centre Conference

November 5, 2026

Toronto, ON

More info >>

Recent Events:

Trending Topics from Energy Transition Summit 2026

Mintz’s fifth annual Energy Transition Summit brought together stakeholders from across the energy, infrastructure, investment, and policy landscape for a day of forward-looking discussions on the opportunities, challenges, and decisions defining what’s next. Stay tuned for insights and key takeaways from the summit to learn how leaders are building and powering the future.

Meade Harris of Dynamo and Monique Miller of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation delivered closing remarks at the Energy Transition Summit, reflecting on the day’s discussions and examining Australia’s role in advancing the energy transition and sustainable infrastructure investment.

Tom Burton, Chair of Mintz’s Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Practice, with Timothy Watts, East Region Director at Carrier Energy, at the networking cocktail reception following the Mintz Energy Transition Summit.

Attendees gather during the networking cocktail reception at the Mintz Energy Transition Summit, connecting with investors, operators, policymakers, and business leaders following a day of conversations on the energy transition, digital infrastructure, and sustainable growth.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.