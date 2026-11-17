The energy transition is in a new phase as rising power demand, infrastructure constraints, evolving capital markets, and the rapid growth of artificial intelligence (AI) converge. At Mintz’s Energy Transition Summit on October 26, 2026, leaders across energy, infrastructure, investment, technology, finance, and government examined what these dynamics mean for developing and financing the energy and digital infrastructure needed for future US economic growth.

Throughout Mintz’s fifth annual Energy Transition Summit, discussions focused on the challenges of delivering power where and when it is needed, scaling emerging technologies from early-stage deployment to financeable infrastructure, navigating changing state and federal financing priorities, and meeting growing demand from AI and data centers. The conversations also highlighted opportunities to make better use of existing infrastructure, develop more flexible sources of supply and demand management, and rethink how capital is deployed across the energy ecosystem.

Six key trends emerged from the Energy Transition Summit that developers, investors, lenders, and data center operators should be aware of heading into 2027.

AI and Data Center Growth Is Creating a Power Demand Shock That No Single Solution Can Meet

AI’s rapidly growing need for electricity and computing capacity was a recurring theme throughout the Energy Transition Summit, highlighting how closely continued AI growth is tied to available energy, infrastructure, financing, and national security. As AI applications become more complex, the computing power required for each user and workflow is also increasing. Meeting that demand will likely require a mix of new generation, flexible loads, on-site resources, demand management, and grid investment, while infrastructure and semiconductor constraints could affect how quickly new capacity comes online.

Key takeaway: Developers and data center operators should plan for a portfolio approach to power procurement, while accounting for potential delays caused by infrastructure and semiconductor constraints.

The Challenge Is Shifting from Generating More Power to Delivering It at the Right Place and Time

Peak demand, interconnection constraints, and the location of new loads can be just as limiting as total power supply. Better load management and flexible technologies can help make more use of existing grid capacity, while storage, transmission, and backup generation become increasingly important as more renewables come online. In Australia, for example, battery storage provides firm baseload support as renewables replace aging coal, while natural gas serves as a more expensive backup option. At the same time, developers and investors are weighing not only the cost of power, but also the certainty of interconnection timelines, upgrade costs, and regulatory requirements.

Key takeaway: For developers and investors, a credible path to interconnection may be worth more than lower-cost power, and flexible load and existing assets may offer faster routes to capacity than new construction.

Public Financing for Energy Infrastructure Is Taking a Whole-Supply-Chain, Commercially Oriented View

State and federal financing priorities are evolving, with growing attention to supply-chain resilience, domestic capacity, and commercial readiness. Public financing tools are increasingly targeting critical minerals and other strategic supply-chain constraints, while broader financing strategies look beyond individual projects to the manufacturing, materials, and infrastructure needed to support them. Federal support is also placing greater emphasis on commercially ready projects, while states such as Massachusetts are investing more broadly in workforce development, research and development, incentives, supply-chain development, and partnerships. Across these efforts, domestic capacity, economic security, and affordability are becoming important considerations alongside project economics.

Key takeaway: Companies seeking public support should be prepared to demonstrate commercial readiness and position their projects within affordability, domestic-capacity, and security priorities.

Scaling Emerging Energy Technologies Depends on Bankability, Repeatability, and Organizational Credibility

For emerging technologies, moving from early-stage deployment to financeable infrastructure requires more than a working product. Investors and lenders look for evidence that projects can be replicated, operating risks are understood, and management has a realistic path to project or institutional capital. Investors also assess the organization’s ability to execute and manage capital, construction, market, and operating risks. Customer contracts, equipment sources, installation plans, guarantees, and operating capabilities all help determine whether an initial deployment can translate into a larger portfolio.

Key takeaway: Emerging technology companies should treat contracts, guarantees, and management depth as part of the product, because lenders and investors underwrite the organization as well as the technology.

Capital Is Abundant, but Investors Are Becoming More Selective About AI-Linked Infrastructure

Investors are applying closer scrutiny to the quality and durability of individual opportunities across data centers, semiconductors, fiber, and other AI-linked assets. Underwriting increasingly considers factors such as workload and usage patterns, customer stickiness, site characteristics, equipment life, and alternative uses, alongside overall demand for compute. AI can speed up analysis, but firsthand diligence, conversations with investment professionals, and site visits remain important. At the same time, secondaries and continuation vehicles are gaining traction as ways to provide existing investors with liquidity while keeping capital invested in assets with further growth potential.

Key takeaway: Investors and sponsors should expect diligence on AI-linked infrastructure to focus on workload, customer, and equipment-life risk at the asset level, while secondaries and continuation vehicles may offer additional liquidity options.

Opportunities Are Emerging Beyond the Hyperscale Model, With Siting Shaped by Existing Infrastructure

As power availability becomes a defining factor in data center development, investors are looking beyond hyperscale campuses to smaller and more distributed facilities, including those with different demand profiles or the ability to use power that might otherwise go unused. Sites with existing power, land, renewable generation, or communications infrastructure may offer opportunities to add compute capacity without following the traditional hyperscale model. At the same time, speed to market, community opposition, and costs borne by existing customers and residents can influence where and how quickly these facilities are built.

Key takeaway: Owners of renewable, communications, and other infrastructure sites may have opportunities to host compute, but siting decisions will need to account for power needs, community costs, and speed to market.

Looking Ahead to the Next Wave of Energy Demand

Across the Energy Transition Summit, one theme emerged repeatedly: meeting the next wave of energy demand will require more than simply adding generation. The challenge involves connecting supply and demand at the right place and time, making better use of existing infrastructure, bringing commercially scalable technologies to market, and creating financing and regulatory frameworks that can support investment.

The rapid growth of AI and data centers is adding urgency to these challenges while creating opportunities across the energy ecosystem. From flexible demand and distributed resources to evolving infrastructure investment models and new approaches to public-private financing, the discussions highlighted the range of tools that may be needed as energy and digital infrastructure become increasingly interconnected.