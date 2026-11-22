Lessees should take note when the United States Fifth Circuit interprets a mineral lease clause that has been in use for nearly a century. Its recent per curium decision in Triple C Minerals, L.L.C. v. XTO Energy, Inc. is likely to affect leasing and development across the Haynesville Shale. The lease at issue, the Collins Lease, contained a fairly standard Pugh Clause, which can cause a lease to terminate as to the acreage outside a unit unless that acreage is separately developed or otherwise maintained. The clause is a contractual exception to the general rule of indivisibility under Louisiana’s Mineral Code, under which operations on any part of the leased premises maintain the entire lease. Importantly, the Collins Lease Pugh Clause referred to a “pooled unit or units” without distinguishing between compulsory (state-ordered) units and voluntary units formed by the lessee.

The lessor, Triple C, demanded that XTO release acreage under the Collins Lease that it contended was no longer maintained. XTO responded that the entire lease remained in force because the Pugh Clause did not apply to compulsory units. The Fifth Circuit agreed with XTO and affirmed the district court, holding that an intent to make a Pugh Clause apply to compulsory units must be “clearly and unequivocally express[ed].” The court reached this result even though the Louisiana Supreme Court in Peironnet v. Matador Resources Co. read a nearly identical provision to cover both compulsory and voluntary units. Instead, The Fifth Circuit emphasized a “more specific” decision, a Western District decision from roughly 50 years ago holding that the specific Pugh Clause there did not apply to compulsory units. Although the Collins Lease Pugh Clause was worded more broadly than the clause in Bennett v. Sinclair Oil & Gas Co., the court concluded that a general reference to a “pooled unit” was not a clear and unequivocal reference to compulsory units, which meant Louisiana’s default rule of indivisibility was not contracted away.

For lessees in Haynesville, Triple C provides meaningful leverage. Many standard Pugh Clauses refer only generally to “pooled” units and do not expressly and clearly reference compulsory units. Under the Fifth Circuit’s reasoning, such a clause likely will not divide the lease when the acreage is included in a compulsory unit, and production from that unit may maintain the entire lease. In that situation, a lessee may be able to resist a lessor’s demand to develop acreage outside the unit or release it back to the lessor. For existing leases, oil and gas companies will need to be wary when relying on lack of operations outside of a compulsory unit to terminate a portion of the lease since a mineral lease once thought to be affected by a Pugh Clause may be fully in effect. For drafting new leases, parties should ensure that a Pugh Clause affirmatively mentions compulsory units as standard language referencing “pooling units” may only mean voluntary units created by the lessee.

Triple C Minerals, L.L.C. v. X T O Energy, Inc., 25-30741, 2026 WL 2771811 (5th Cir. Sept. 17, 2026).