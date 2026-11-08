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ARTICLE · 08 NOVEMBER 2026

DOE Opens $237 Million Funding Opportunity For Grid Equipment Supply Chains

Holland & Knight
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The U.S. Department of Energy has announced $237 million in funding to strengthen domestic manufacturing of critical electric grid components, targeting transformers, circuit breakers, and battery storage systems. This funding opportunity splits resources between equipment refurbishment programs and the development of domestically sourced alternative materials to reduce foreign supply chain dependencies.

United StatesEnergy and Natural Resources
Taite McDonald
Taite McDonald
Katherine Hantson
Katherine Hantson
Joseph Greenberg
Joseph Greenberg
Sydney Lauren Bopp
Sydney Lauren Bopp
Mackenzie A. Zales
Mackenzie A. Zales
Kevin P. Curley
Kevin P. Curley
Halley Townsend
Halley Townsend
James Steinbauer
James Steinbauer
Katherine Speece
Katherine Speece
+2 more
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The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Office of Electricity on October 30, 2026, issued the Grid Supply Chain Alternatives to Lead Energy Dominance (SCALED) Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO), DE-FOA-0003641, making up to $237 million available to strengthen the domestic supply chain for critical electric grid components. The NOFO targets distribution and power transformers and other essential grid equipment – including circuit breakers, switchgear, insulators and battery energy storage systems – with funding split across two topic areas: 1) refurbishment and reuse of existing equipment, and 2) adoption of alternative, domestically sourced materials and subcomponents. Concept papers are due November 20, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET, and full applications are due February 8, 2027, at 5 p.m. ET.

Key Dates

Milestone

Date

NOFO Issue Date

October 30, 2026

Required Concept Paper Deadline

November 20, 2026, at 5 p.m. ET

Application Deadline

February 8, 2027, at 5 p.m. ET

Anticipated Selection Notification

June 25, 2027

Anticipated Award Date

September 23, 2027

Topic Areas

Topic Area 1: Refurbishment and Reuse of Critical Grid Equipment ($50 Million). This topic area supports utilities and refurbishment facilities in reclaiming, repairing and recertifying grid equipment – such as transformers, circuit breakers and switchgear – that has been retired due to storm damage, end-of-life or other circumstances, returning functional components to inventory faster and more cost effectively than new procurement. DOE anticipates three to 20 awards ranging from $2.5 million to $15 million, with a minimum 50 percent cost share and project periods of up to 24 months.

Topic Area 2: Alternative Materials and Subcomponents ($187 Million). This topic area funds U.S. suppliers and manufacturers scaling up existing (Technology Readiness Level 6 or higher) domestically sourced alternative materials and subcomponents – such as electrical steel, ceramic bushings and copper windings – to reduce reliance on foreign-dominated inputs. Awards follow a two-phase structure: Phase 1 (up to 12 months) focuses on manufacturing readiness, supply chain formation and commercial alignment, and Phase 2 (up to 36 months) funds production scale-up, contingent on a Go/No-Go review. DOE anticipates seven to 50 awards ranging from $1 million to $25 million, with a minimum 50 percent cost share. Applications must include a Letter of Commitment from an upstream supply chain contributor.

Holland & Knight Insight

SCALED reflects DOE's continued focus on establishing a domestic supply chain to reduce reliance on foreign-produced electric equipment that poses a national security threat to the electric grid. By pairing near-term relief (refurbishment) with longer-term structural fixes (alternative materials), the NOFO signals that DOE expects awardees to demonstrate measurable, near-immediate impact on lead times and domestic content rather than early-stage research and development. Applicants pursuing Topic Area 2 should pay close attention to the detailed Phase 1/Phase 2 Go/No-Go criteria, which require concrete supply chain commitments and manufacturing readiness plans at the application stage. Additionally, while Topic Area 1 explicitly focuses on extending the useful life of critical assets through reuse, refurbishment, repurposing and recycling, applicants under Topic Area 2 would be wise to incorporate similar life cycle considerations into their manufacturing strategies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

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