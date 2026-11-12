Data Center Power Deals: Key Issues Shaping The Market

Data centers are reshaping the electricity markets that power them. Although the contracts supporting those arrangements may superficially resemble conventional power purchase agreements (PPAs), closer inspection shows that developers and data center operators are negotiating structures that combine elements of tolling agreements, retail power sales and bespoke project financing into single, highly customized transactions.

These structures carry distinct credit, regulatory and operational risks that differ meaningfully from the standard utility-scale PPA playbook. An understanding of these differences is critical for any party evaluating counterparty risk, structuring credit support or negotiating termination and remedy provisions in a data center PPA.

This Q&A examines the core commercial, legal and credit issues arising from data center PPAs, including deal structures, regulatory constraints, project-on-project risk, credit support requirements and buyer remedies.

What Types of PPAs Are Used to Supply Data Centers?

Data center PPAs generally fall into five categories, and understanding which structure applies is essential to assessing credit risk. Each structure allocates regulatory, delivery and payment risk differently, so negotiators need to identify the specific variety before evaluating a proposed transaction orcounterparty.

Energy Service Agreements : While not PPAs, strictly speaking, some data centers agree to take retail service directly from the local utility.

: While not PPAs, strictly speaking, some data centers agree to take retail service directly from the local utility. Front-of-the-meter PPAs : Wholesale sales to a buyer that resells at retail to a data center, or direct retail sales under a retail access program.

: Wholesale sales to a buyer that resells at retail to a data center, or direct retail sales under a retail access program. Virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) : Data center developers or tenants purchase financially settled power and renewable energy certificates.

: Data center developers or tenants purchase financially settled power and renewable energy certificates. Behind-the-meter PPAs : The data center remains grid connected but also purchases at retail from a co-located facility, which may require the arrangement to be “sleeved” by an entity legally authorized to sell power at retail.

: The data center remains grid connected but also purchases at retail from a co-located facility, which may require the arrangement to be “sleeved” by an entity legally authorized to sell power at retail. Islanded PPAs: The data center does not connect to the grid at all, which in some jurisdictions also may require sleeving.

To What Extent Do Data Center PPAs Resemble Tolling Agreements?

Many data centers under development currently expect to rely on natural gas-powered generation for their electricity requirements. PPAs for these facilities often function like tolling agreements, with the buyer responsible for providing fuel and the seller offering availability and heat-rate guaranties. Historically, tolling counterparties – such as traders, marketers and some utilities – maintained portfolios of gas supply and transportation options that could satisfy a generation facility’s fuel requirements. In the data center context, however, sellers and buyers often negotiate fuel supply differently.

Hyperscaler buyers may be natural candidates to shoulder the risks of procuring long-term fuel supplies, but such buyers do not typically have pre-existing portfolios of supply and transportation arrangements. As a result, such buyers may request, as a condition precedent to sellers’ delivery obligations, confirmation that the buyer can secure the necessary gas supply and transportation arrangements (where applicable), including completion of any required infrastructure, together with a corresponding termination right if the buyer is unable to do so. Buyers also may request additional damages tied to stranded fuel supply and transportation expenses if the seller breaches the agreement.

Sellers, on the other hand, may seek the ability to begin charging the capacity payment under the PPA or terminate the PPA if the buyer’s fuel supply falls through. Sellers also need to consider the operational consequences of receiving off-spec gas, including potential equipment damage and reduced efficiency that could affect availability or heat-rate guarantees.

Does Regulation of Retail Sales Affect Data Center Power Deals?

Yes. Regulatory frameworks such as the Public Utility Holding Company Act of 2005 (PUHCA) and state-level restrictions on retail sales often require novel transaction structures for data center PPAs.

PUHCA authorizes the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and state-level regulators to access the books and records of “electric utility companies” and “holding companies.” Section 203 of the Federal Power Act also requires approval for holding companies to acquire certain public utility securities. Despite PUHCA’s limited scope, many owners of power projects and their lenders seek to avoid regulation under it. Projects have traditionally relied on the statutory exemption for “Exempt Wholesale Generators,” an owner of which may self-certify to FERC that the facility sells electricity exclusively at wholesale. Projects that sell electricity directly to data centers may be unable to rely on that exemption and therefore may use novel structures to avoid regulation under PUHCA. Some developers may pursue other PUHCA exemptions, especially where a lender or upstream owner does not wish to become a holding company. Others, in particular those that do not expect to rely on project financing, may accept being subject to PUHCA.

States have historically limited the ability of non-utilities to sell electricity to retail customers, though some states permit non-utility retail sales in limited circumstances or allow “retail choice,” where customers select a licensed energy services company to provide electricity over the local utility’s transmission and distribution systems. Data center PPA structures vary depending on the applicable state law:

Where retail choice is not available, sellers may need to contract directly with the local utility, which in turn resells at retail to the data center.

PPAs in retail choice states may need to be “sleeved” through a licensed retail marketer to comply with state law.

Some states provide exemptions that permit a power project to serve a co-located data center directly.

The absence of a clear regulatory exemption can force parties into more complex sleeving or licensing arrangements.

Applicable state laws also may require public utility commission approval of energy service agreements between a utility and a data center. Given the intense local interest in data center development, agreements subject to such approval may need to account for concerns regarding retail rate impacts, water usage or noise.

What Is “Project-on-Project Risk” and How Do Data Center PPAs Address It?

Project-on-project risk refers to the possibility that either the generation facility or the data center, or both, could experience delays reaching commercial operation, creating uncertainty that conventional PPAs do not address. Traditional agreements typically only account for delays on the generation side. Data center PPAs must also address what happens if the data center is not ready to accept power once the generation facility is complete, or if both projects are delayed simultaneously.

Parties address this risk through several mechanisms:

Coordinated milestone frameworks, including aligned longstop and outside dates across project contracts and financing documents

Staged capacity reservation structures

Buyer-requested extensions to the electricity delivery start date

Seller-requested delay damages to compensate for opportunity costs

Minimum payment obligations that apply regardless of whether the buyer is ready to accept power

Termination rights subject to a cap on the termination payment

Cross-default guardrails to prevent cascading defaults across each party’s broader contract and financing matrix

Why Are Data Center PPAs Often Structured in Phases?

Data centers frequently intend to begin operations at an initial capacity and expand significantly over time, with co-located generation installed in phases to match load growth. This development pattern creates distinct performance and remedy questions. Unlike traditional phased power projects, data centers often feature rapid ramp-ups and expansions well beyond the initial contract capacity.

Delayed interconnection timelines also lead many data centers to begin deliveries in “islanded mode” for an interim period before connecting to the grid. This phased approach raises critical questions about the remedies available if a particular phase is delayed, including whether a buyer’s termination rights extend to that phase alone or to the entire agreement. Both parties bear meaningful risk unless the contract clearly addresses these issues.

How Is Credit Support Structured in Data Center PPAs?

Credit support in data center PPAs still varies considerably because the market has not yet settled on a standardized approach, giving both parties flexibility to negotiate terms.

In a typical utility-scale, grid-connected PPA, the seller provides credit support up to the limit of delay liquidated damages in the period prior to the applicable commercial operation date (COD), with liability capped at that amount, and post-COD credit support equal to an agreed percentage of the seller’s expected revenue over the term. If the buyer is not investment grade, it is generally expected to provide credit support both pre- and post-COD matching the seller’s post-COD support level, often through a parent guaranty from an investment-grade parent or other agreed collateral.

Because data center buyers can range widely in credit profile and corporate structure, parties should expect continued negotiation over the scope and timing of these obligations rather than reliance on a fixed market convention.

How Do Availability Guarantees Differ for Data Center PPAs?

Availability guarantees in data center PPAs generally measure whether the facility met the data center’s actual electricity requirements, not simply whether the generation facility was operationally available. Unlike traditional grid-scale projects, data center generation developers typically must build redundant capacity well beyond the data center’s actual load to satisfy reliability standards, and a strict availability metric may not reflect how those facilities are expected to operate.

For example, a traditional 100 MW solar PPA might require 95 percent availability across all measurement intervals, meaning the facility fails the guarantee in any interval where only 94 MW was available. By contrast, a 100 MW data center supply agreement may require the owner to install 130 MW of capacity, so if only 100 MW is available during an interval when the data center only requests 90 MW, the generator is still deemed to have met the guarantee.

Parties should carefully model this redundancy-based approach to understand actual exposure under availability or reliability guarantees.

How Are Termination Payments Calculated Under Data Center PPAs?

Termination payments in conventional PPAs are typically tied to the non-breaching party’s cost of replacing the product in the relevant regional electricity market. However, this market-based approach breaks down for islanded generation facilities and some behind-the-meter generation facilities, where neither party may have access to a relevant electricity market to benchmark their replacement costs.

As a result, parties negotiating data center PPAs often develop bespoke liquidated damages constructs, frequently subject to negotiated caps. The market has not coalesced around a standard methodology for these arrangements, so parties should expect significant negotiation over damages calculations in data center PPAs, especially where the seller is not grid-connected.

What Other Remedies Do Data Center Buyers Typically Request?

Because data center buyers often lack the ability to secure alternative electricity supply following a seller breach, many request the right to remove the facility operator and appoint a replacement under specified conditions. Some buyers go further, requesting rights to step in and operate it directly. While these rights can serve as a way to break a deadlock over termination rights and payment amounts, sellers do not lightly surrender control over their facilities.

These buyer remedies also must be carefully coordinated with project lenders, which typically hold similar step-in or repossession rights in connection with a financing default. Failure to align these rights can create conflicts between buyer remedies and lender remedies at the exact moment both parties are trying to protect their interests.

How Do Data Center PPAs Address Assignment Rights?

Data centers are frequently leased, subleased or refinanced during the PPA term. Assignment provisions therefore are heavily negotiated because the buyer may not remain the facility’s long-term occupant. Buyers often seek transfer rights that are broader than those requested by conventional offtakers.

Key provisions in these negotiations include:

Seller consent : Whether an approval right applies, an objective veto standard, or no consent requirement at all.

: Whether an approval right applies, an objective veto standard, or no consent requirement at all. Credit ratings and diligence : Rating requirements, financial thresholds and information access rights.

: Rating requirements, financial thresholds and information access rights. Release : Whether the original buyer receives a full discharge or retains residual liability.

: Whether the original buyer receives a full discharge or retains residual liability. Process : Advance notice requirements, effective date mechanics and cure of outstanding defaults.

: Advance notice requirements, effective date mechanics and cure of outstanding defaults. Financing interface : Lender or tax-equity consent requirements and direct-agreement constraints.

: Lender or tax-equity consent requirements and direct-agreement constraints. Related agreements: Parties must consider whether a related sleeving arrangement with a retail choice provider or local utility must be transferred along with the PPA.

Because the counterparty to a data center PPA may change during the contract term, sellers need to scrutinize assignment mechanics as closely as they would scrutinize an initial buyer’s credit profile.

Practical Implications Going Forward

Data center PPAs present structural, regulatory and credit issues that depart significantly from the conventions of traditional PPAs. From project-on-project delay risk and phased performance obligations to redefined availability guarantees and bespoke termination payment methodologies, these contracts require careful, deal-specific analysis rather than reliance on standard market templates.

Given the pace of AI-driven data center growth and unresolved questions about grid connection, ratepayer protection and future regulation, these agreements will remain complex and highly negotiated for the foreseeable future. Parties involved in structuring, financing or extending credit against data center PPAs should expect continued evolution in market practice and should approach each transaction as a bespoke undertaking rather than a rote application of settled precedent.