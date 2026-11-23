On a construction site, a day’s plan can change in an instant, but the obligation to pay workers may not. Inclement weather, permit and inspection delays, or inaccessible work sites can bring a job to a standstill, leaving crews idle and shifts disrupted. However, sending workers home or canceling their shifts may not eliminate the employer’s obligation to provide compensation. Effective December 8, 2026, New York’s Construction Reporting Pay Act will require employers to pay their covered construction employees who report for a scheduled shift even if when work is unavailable, as well as those whose shifts are cancelled with less than 12 hours’ notice.

Does the Act Apply to You?

The Act adds two new sections to the New York Labor Law: §196-e and §224-g.

Section 196-e covers employees engaged in “construction,” incorporating the broad definition in Labor Law §861-b(1) to include constructing, reconstructing, altering, maintaining, moving, rehabilitating, repairing, renovating, or demolishing any building, structure, or improvement, as well as excavation of or other development or improvement of land.

Section 224-g covers laborers, workers, and mechanics employed by contractors on construction projects subject to specified prevailing-wage laws, which encompasses certain public works, renewable energy, and other statutorily covered projects.

Coverage depends on the nature of the work actually being performed, not simply the employer’s business label or whether the company is in the “construction” business. In practice, general contractors, subcontractors, and specialty trades (such as electrical, plumbing, HVAC, carpentry, roofing, and masonry) are generally covered. Because the definition of construction includes activities such as “maintaining” and “repairing,” employers outside the construction industry (such as building owners, property managers, and developers with in-house maintenance or repair staff) may be subject to the new law as well.

The Act applies to both union and non-union employees, on both public and private projects. Because the same workforce may fall within both sections, employers should confirm coverage on a project-by-project and employee-by-employee basis.

What Are the Pay Requirements?

The Act introduces two key compensation requirements:

Reporting pay: An employee who reports for work at the employer’s request or with its permission must generally receive a minimum amount of reporting pay. Construction employees covered under §196-e must receive at least four hours of wages, or the number of hours in the employee’s regularly scheduled shift, whichever is less, calculated at the employee’s promised hourly wage. Laborers, workers, or mechanics working on a construction project covered under §224-g must generally receive no less than four hours at the applicable prevailing wage rate, including supplements.

Shift-cancellation pay: An employee whose scheduled shift is canceled with less than 12 hours’ notice must generally receive two hours of wages, calculated at the employee’s promised hourly wage under §196-e, or at the applicable prevailing wage rate, including supplements, under §224-g.

The legislation aims to give construction workers greater certainty and stability in their work schedules and to lessen the economic impact of last-minute cancellations. For employers, this means that compensation obligations may be triggered by scheduling decisions, regardless of the hours actually worked by employees. Scheduling disruptions once considered routine construction risks may now create significant wage-and-hour compliance exposure.

The Bottom Line

The Act places greater responsibility on covered construction employers for the wage consequences of scheduling disruptions, even when circumstances are beyond the employer’s control. The risks of non-compliance are not just backpay owed, but potential liability for liquidated damages, attorneys’ fees, agency enforcement and interest for up to six years after the December 8, 2026 effective date. This creates a class action litigation incentive considering an employer’s non-compliance may affect multiple workers.

Accordingly, before December 8, 2026, employers should review their scheduling practices, payroll and timekeeping systems, and recordkeeping procedures to ensure compliance. Employers should evaluate how scheduling decisions are made, documented, and communicated, particularly how employees are notified of shift changes and cancellations. Supervisory and field personnel should be trained to understand the new requirements and recognize when their communications may trigger payment obligations. Employers should further assess how existing or future construction agreements or subcontracting arrangements may be impacted.